Marshawn Lynch | Running Back | #24

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Prado (hamstring) heading for MRI on Saturday
Wil Myers 'completely fine' after neck spasm
No Grapefruit League for Wright (shoulder)
Kazmir's fastball clocked between 82-84 mph
Neck tightness sends Wil Myers to early exit
Tribe hoping Carrasco returns on March 24
Dansby Swanson (back) to return Saturday
Scherzer (finger) to make spring debut Wed.
Thornburg (arm) set for another 'pen session
Corey Seager (oblique) runs, throws, swings
Dickerson has disc protrusion, out 3-4 weeks
Carrasco (elbow) to play catch on Thursday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 15
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Seahawks bring back Shead on 1-year deal
Fournette and Cook visiting Eagles on Friday
Raiders considering a run at Marshawn Lynch
Darius Butler returns to Colts on 1-year deal
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
Dolphins keep 2016 bust OG Jermon Bushrod
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Love is in the Air
Mar 17
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 16
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 16
NBA Roundtable: Sneaky Pickups
Mar 16
NCAA South Region Top Players
Mar 16
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 16
Dose: Tyler Ulis time in PHX!
Mar 16
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Irving (knee) 'hoping' he doesn't miss time
Klay Thompson goes nuts w/ 21-point 1st Q
Nikola Jokic drops another triple-double
Will Barton scores career-high 35 points
Steph Curry ices ankle early in blowout
Mason Plumlee drops 10-10-6 line vs. LAC
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scores 20 points
Stephen Curry returns to game action
Marc Gasol triple-doubles in win over Hawks
Russell Westbrook drops triple-double No. 34
Victor Oladipo stays hot with 23 points
Kevin Love goes for 10 & 9 in return
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
McDavid, Marchand Keep Pace
Mar 17
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
Podcast: Ovi Finally Scores
Mar 16
Marchand takes lead in Richard
Mar 16
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vladimir Tarasenko scores Blues past Sharks
Jonathan Quick shuts out Buffalo
Henrik Zetterberg paces Detroit in SO win
Jamie Benn leaves game with injury
Brad Marchand records three points in loss
Connor McDavid records three assists
Frederik Andersen shuts out Bolts on Thursday
Morgan Rielly scores 2 pts in win over TB
Richard Panik scores late GWG vs. Senators
Sergei Bobrovsky wins sixth straight game
Tuukka Rask pulled after allowing 5 goals
Viktor Arvidsson scores OT winner vs. Caps
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Mills joins McLeod Motorsports at Phoenix
Daniel Suarez shows consistent improvement
4-races of PIR experience for Timmy Hill
Chris Buescher aims for low-30s at Phoenix
Brennan Poole: DC Solar 200 advance
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 advance
Joey Logano almost perfect at PIR with Penske
Austin Dillon is inconsistent at Phoenix
Bayne still seeking 1st top-10 on track type
DiBenedetto has never lost PIR place-diff
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 6 for last 7 at Phoenix
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Baines set for weekend return
Paul Pogba to miss three weeks with injury
Shaqiri (finally) cleared for return
Naughton and Llorente fit for trip to AFCB
Olsson likely to miss out against Cherries
Man United advance in the Europa League
Cherries will address penalty uncertainty
Evandro still out but Henriksen is back
Capoue a doubt for Watford
Defoe called back into England squad
Middlesbrough parts ways with manager Karanka
AFC close to full strength for the WBA trip
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Malcolm Johnson
(TE)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
George Farmer
(RB)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Kelvin Taylor
(RB)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marshawn Lynch | Running Back | #24
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/22/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 215
College:
California
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (12) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/6/2015: Signed a three-year, $31 million contract. The deal contains $12 million guaranteed -- a $7.5 million signing bonus and Lynch's first-year base salary. 2017: $7 million (+ $3 million roster bonus due in March), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are seriously considering luring Marshawn Lynch out of retirement.
The Lynch comeback rumors have been swirling since last summer, but this idea may actually have legs. Lynch is an Oakland native and played his college ball at nearby Cal-Berkeley. And as ESPN's Chris Sprow pointed out on Twitter, Lynch is 13 months younger than Adrian Peterson and hasn't taken a hit in over a year. The Raiders lost their lead back Latavius Murray to the Vikings in free agency. One source told Schefter, "it could really happen." The Seahawks still own Lynch's rights, so he'd have to be traded or released before he could join his hometown Raiders.
Mar 17 - 9:11 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports retired RB Marshawn Lynch is considering a return to the NFL.
Lynch has been adamant he is done with football, but Florio reports he could be looking to return later in the season. Florio said to "keep an eye on Week 4 or Week 5" for his announcement. The Seahawks own Lynch's rights, but they would have to pay him $9 million if he returns. They would likely try to trade Lynch before ultimately releasing him if he decides to unretire.
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 07:48:00 PM
Source:
TNF on NBC
In an interview set to air on Showtime Tuesday night, Marshawn Lynch confirmed he is retired.
"I'm retired," Lynch said. "Is that good enough? Which camera do you want me to look into? This one? I'm done." There had been speculation Lynch was considering a return, but this should finally put the issue to bed. Lynch finished his career with 9,112 rushing yards, the 36th-most in NFL history.
Mon, Jun 6, 2016 12:21:00 PM
Source:
Bob Condotta on Twitter
ESPN's Sheil Kapadia does not believe Marshawn Lynch will return to the Seahawks even if he decides to unretire.
Speculation about Lynch deciding to unhang his cleats has picked up in the last couple weeks, but Kapadia does not think Seattle will welcome him back with open arms. Owed $9 million if he decides to play, Lynch will have to agree to a big pay cut to return. The Seahawks also spent three draft picks on running backs and have Thomas Rawls and Christine Michael returning after effective seasons. If Lynch does decide to come back, it will likely be for another team.
Sat, May 28, 2016 10:31:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Raiders considering a run at Marshawn Lynch
Mar 17 - 9:11 AM
Report: Marshawn Lynch considering return
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 07:48:00 PM
Marshawn Lynch confirms he is retired
Mon, Jun 6, 2016 12:21:00 PM
Retired or not, Lynch likely done in Seattle
Sat, May 28, 2016 10:31:00 AM
More Marshawn Lynch Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
FA
(3835)
2
E. Lacy
SEA
(3535)
3
D. Hightower
NE
(3525)
4
T. Romo
DAL
(3317)
5
M. Butler
NE
(3160)
6
L. Murray
MIN
(3069)
7
R. Burkhead
NE
(2975)
8
J. Cook
OAK
(2956)
9
D. Poe
ATL
(2834)
10
J. Charles
FA
(2731)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
BUF
13
280
1115
85.8
4.0
3
7
18
184
14.2
10.2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2008
BUF
15
250
1036
69.1
4.1
3
8
47
300
20.0
6.4
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2009
BUF
13
120
450
34.6
3.8
0
2
28
179
13.8
6.4
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2010
SEA
16
202
737
46.1
3.6
0
6
22
145
9.1
6.6
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
2011
SEA
15
285
1204
80.3
4.2
6
12
28
212
14.1
7.6
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2012
SEA
16
315
1590
99.4
5.0
10
11
23
196
12.3
8.5
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
16
301
1257
78.6
4.2
3
12
36
316
19.8
8.8
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
16
280
1306
81.6
4.7
5
13
37
367
22.9
9.9
0
4
2
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
7
111
417
59.6
3.8
1
3
13
80
11.4
6.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Eddie Lacy
Sidelined
New Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy's contract includes monthly weight clauses.
Lacy gets $55,000 for every month he meets the team's target weight. It's 255 for May, 250 for June and August, and 245 for the season. It jibes with Pete Carroll's Tuesday assertion that the Seahawks want Lacy to play in the 240s. Even with Lacy currently in the 260s, they're perfectly reasonable goals. Lacy will be on the wrong side of a career crossroads if he can't get in shape this season.
Mar 16
2
Thomas Rawls
3
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will compete for the top spot at running back.
It is not a surprising statement as the Seahawks preach competition at every position, but it is promising Carroll still sees Prosise as a possibility at starter after questioning his durability earlier this offseason. No matter who "wins" the competition, both guys will have a role.
Mar 2
4
Alex Collins
5
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Eddie Lacy
2
Thomas Rawls
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Brandon Cottom
2
Tre Madden
3
Malcolm Johnson
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
4
Tyler Slavin
5
Rodney Smith
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
Tyler Lockett
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tyler Lockett (fibula/tibia) should be ready for Week 1 of the 2017 season.
Lockett's broken fibula and tibia ended his season and may have played role in Seattle's inability to hang offensively with Atlanta in Saturday's Divisional Round loss. For the second straight year, Lockett's offensive role began slowly before taking off down the stretch, prior to his injury. Lockett remains an intriguing Dynasty stash, although Paul Richardson made a big case for extended 2017 snaps. The Seahawks should consider moving on from Jermaine Kearse.
Jan 16
3
Kenny Lawler
4
Jamel Johnson
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Nick Vannett
3
Ronnie Shields
4
Joe Sommers
5
Marcus Lucas
LT
1
George Fant
2
Luke Joeckel
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll considers new OL Luke Joeckel a candidate at both left tackle and left guard.
Carroll said the team will "work it out" and put its best five up front, but seemed to hint guard was Joeckel's more likely home. "Played very well in our opinion, and that's the only opinion that counts," Carroll said, apparently of Joeckel's 2016. Joeckel was off to a decent start at his new position before tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus in Week 4. It's another risky gambit for a team that's cavalier about its offensive line.
Mar 14
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Mark Glowinski
3
Will Pericak
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
3
Ross Burbank
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Robert Myers
3
Rees Odhiambo
RT
1
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Blair Walsh
Headlines
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
Guest writer Charlie Kleinheksel of RotoViz examines NFL suspensions to help fantasy owners determine player value.
More NFL Columns
»
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
»
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 15
»
The Second Wave
Mar 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
NFL Headlines
»
Seahawks bring back Shead on 1-year deal
»
Fournette and Cook visiting Eagles on Friday
»
Raiders considering a run at Marshawn Lynch
»
Darius Butler returns to Colts on 1-year deal
»
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
»
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
»
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
»
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
»
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
»
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
»
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
»
Dolphins keep 2016 bust OG Jermon Bushrod
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved