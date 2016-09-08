Marshawn Lynch | Running Back | #24 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (30) / 4/22/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 215 College: California Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (12) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 3/6/2015: Signed a three-year, $31 million contract. The deal contains $12 million guaranteed -- a $7.5 million signing bonus and Lynch's first-year base salary. 2017: $7 million (+ $3 million roster bonus due in March), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are seriously considering luring Marshawn Lynch out of retirement. The Lynch comeback rumors have been swirling since last summer, but this idea may actually have legs. Lynch is an Oakland native and played his college ball at nearby Cal-Berkeley. And as ESPN's Chris Sprow pointed out on Twitter, Lynch is 13 months younger than Adrian Peterson and hasn't taken a hit in over a year. The Raiders lost their lead back Latavius Murray to the Vikings in free agency. One source told Schefter, "it could really happen." The Seahawks still own Lynch's rights, so he'd have to be traded or released before he could join his hometown Raiders. Source: ESPN.com

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports retired RB Marshawn Lynch is considering a return to the NFL. Lynch has been adamant he is done with football, but Florio reports he could be looking to return later in the season. Florio said to "keep an eye on Week 4 or Week 5" for his announcement. The Seahawks own Lynch's rights, but they would have to pay him $9 million if he returns. They would likely try to trade Lynch before ultimately releasing him if he decides to unretire. Source: TNF on NBC

In an interview set to air on Showtime Tuesday night, Marshawn Lynch confirmed he is retired. "I'm retired," Lynch said. "Is that good enough? Which camera do you want me to look into? This one? I'm done." There had been speculation Lynch was considering a return, but this should finally put the issue to bed. Lynch finished his career with 9,112 rushing yards, the 36th-most in NFL history. Source: Bob Condotta on Twitter