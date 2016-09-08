Player Page

Weather | Roster

Marshawn Lynch | Running Back | #24

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/22/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 215
College: California
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (12) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are seriously considering luring Marshawn Lynch out of retirement.
The Lynch comeback rumors have been swirling since last summer, but this idea may actually have legs. Lynch is an Oakland native and played his college ball at nearby Cal-Berkeley. And as ESPN's Chris Sprow pointed out on Twitter, Lynch is 13 months younger than Adrian Peterson and hasn't taken a hit in over a year. The Raiders lost their lead back Latavius Murray to the Vikings in free agency. One source told Schefter, "it could really happen." The Seahawks still own Lynch's rights, so he'd have to be traded or released before he could join his hometown Raiders. Mar 17 - 9:11 AM
Source: ESPN.com
More Marshawn Lynch Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2007BUF13280111585.84.0371818414.210.20010000
2008BUF15250103669.14.1384730020.06.40110000
2009BUF1312045034.63.8022817913.86.40010000
2010SEA1620273746.13.606221459.16.60040000
2011SEA15285120480.34.26122821214.17.60120000
2012SEA16315159099.45.010112319612.38.50120000
2013SEA16301125778.64.23123631619.88.80210000
2014SEA16280130681.64.75133736722.99.90420000
2015SEA711141759.63.813138011.46.20000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3C.J. Prosise
4Alex Collins
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Brandon Cottom
2Tre Madden
3Malcolm Johnson
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
4Tyler Slavin
5Rodney Smith
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
3Kenny Lawler
4Jamel Johnson
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Nick Vannett
3Ronnie Shields
4Joe Sommers
5Marcus Lucas
LT1George Fant
2Luke Joeckel
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Will Pericak
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
3Ross Burbank
RG1Germain Ifedi
2Robert Myers
3Rees Odhiambo
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Blair Walsh
 

 