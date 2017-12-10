Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Ryan Kalil | Center | #67
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 3/29/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 300
College:
USC
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (59) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/6/2016: Signed a three-year, $24.5 million contract. The deal contains $13 million guaranteed. Kalil is eligible for an annual $250,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2018: $4.5 million (+ $2.75 million roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers C Ryan Kalil plans to retire following the 2018 season.
Kalil's 2016 season was cut short because of a shoulder injury, and he was limited to six games last year because of a serious neck injury. Those injuries likely played a role in this decision, but Kalil says he has been cleared and is excited to have a healthy offseason. A second-round pick by the Panthers in 2007, Kalil is entering his 12th season in the league.
Jan 30 - 12:43 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (neck) is expected to play Week 14 against the Vikings.
Kalil has participated in just two games this season because of a lingering neck injury, and his return in Week 7 lasted just 15 snaps. Hopefully he can avoid any setbacks this time around. Kalil returning should be a boost for the running game.
Sun, Dec 10, 2017 08:34:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (neck) is inactive for Week 13 against the Saints.
Kalil seemed on the very of returning, but needs another game. Kalil, who has made only two appearances all season, last played in Week 7.
Sun, Dec 3, 2017 02:59:00 PM
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (neck) is questionable for Week 13 against the Saints.
Kalil couldn't get cleared last week. He should return from his four-game absence, pushing Tyler Larsen back into a swing role. It's an upgrade to the Panthers' interior line.
Fri, Dec 1, 2017 06:15:00 PM
Source:
panthers.com
Ryan Kalil says 2018 will be his final season
Jan 30 - 12:43 PM
Ryan Kalil (neck) expected to play Week 14
Sun, Dec 10, 2017 08:34:00 AM
Panthers C Ryan Kalil missing another game
Sun, Dec 3, 2017 02:59:00 PM
Panthers C Ryan Kalil questionable for Sunday
Fri, Dec 1, 2017 06:15:00 PM
More Ryan Kalil Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Gronkowski
NE
(7301)
2
C. Wentz
PHI
(3542)
3
A. Luck
IND
(3516)
4
J. Edelman
NE
(3194)
5
O. Beckham
NYG
(3159)
6
J. Landry
MIA
(3073)
7
D. Sproles
PHI
(3070)
8
M. Gillislee
NE
(2941)
9
D. Cook
MIN
(2646)
10
D. Bryant
DAL
(2641)
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CAR
6
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
CAR
6
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
CAR
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CAR
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CAR
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CAR
16
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CAR
5
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CAR
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
16
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
8
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CAR
6
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Alex Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
2
Russell Shepard
3
Fred Ross
4
Rasheed Bailey
5
Jamaal Jones
WR2
1
Curtis Samuel
2
Kaelin Clay
3
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers placed WR Damiere Byrd on injured reserve with a knee injury.
It is a disappointing end for a player who caught two touchdowns in Week 15 before contributing an important kickoff return touchdown on Christmas Eve. On the bright side, the injury reportedly does not require surgery. An exclusive rights free agent, Byrd will almost certainly be brought back to compete for a roster spot.
Dec 26
4
Mose Frazier
5
Austin Duke
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Chris Manhertz
3
Scott Simonson
4
Evan Baylis
5
Kent Taylor
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Blaine Clausell
3
John Theus
LG
1
David Yankey
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
3
Greg Van Roten
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Dorian Johnson
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
3
Dan France
