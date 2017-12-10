Ryan Kalil | Center | #67 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (32) / 3/29/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 300 College: USC Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (59) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/6/2016: Signed a three-year, $24.5 million contract. The deal contains $13 million guaranteed. Kalil is eligible for an annual $250,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2018: $4.5 million (+ $2.75 million roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Panthers C Ryan Kalil plans to retire following the 2018 season. Kalil's 2016 season was cut short because of a shoulder injury, and he was limited to six games last year because of a serious neck injury. Those injuries likely played a role in this decision, but Kalil says he has been cleared and is excited to have a healthy offseason. A second-round pick by the Panthers in 2007, Kalil is entering his 12th season in the league. Source: Charlotte Observer

Panthers C Ryan Kalil (neck) is expected to play Week 14 against the Vikings. Kalil has participated in just two games this season because of a lingering neck injury, and his return in Week 7 lasted just 15 snaps. Hopefully he can avoid any setbacks this time around. Kalil returning should be a boost for the running game. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Panthers C Ryan Kalil (neck) is inactive for Week 13 against the Saints. Kalil seemed on the very of returning, but needs another game. Kalil, who has made only two appearances all season, last played in Week 7.