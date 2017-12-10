Player Page

Ryan Kalil | Center | #67

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/29/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 300
College: USC
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (59) / CAR
Panthers C Ryan Kalil plans to retire following the 2018 season.
Kalil's 2016 season was cut short because of a shoulder injury, and he was limited to six games last year because of a serious neck injury. Those injuries likely played a role in this decision, but Kalil says he has been cleared and is excited to have a healthy offseason. A second-round pick by the Panthers in 2007, Kalil is entering his 12th season in the league. Jan 30 - 12:43 PM
Source: Charlotte Observer
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CAR60000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007CAR60000.00.0000000000000
2008CAR120000.00.0000000000000
2009CAR160000.00.0000000000000
2010CAR161010.00.0000000000000
2011CAR165050.00.0000000000000
2012CAR50110.00.0000000000000
2013CAR162020.00.0000000000000
2014CAR164040.00.0000000000000
2015CAR150000.00.0000000000000
2016CAR80000.00.0000000000000
2017CAR60000.00.0000000000000
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Alex Armah
WR11Devin Funchess
2Russell Shepard
3Fred Ross
4Rasheed Bailey
5Jamaal Jones
WR21Curtis Samuel
2Kaelin Clay
3Damiere Byrd
4Mose Frazier
5Austin Duke
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Greg Olsen
2Chris Manhertz
3Scott Simonson
4Evan Baylis
5Kent Taylor
LT1Matt Kalil
2Blaine Clausell
3John Theus
LG1David Yankey
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
3Greg Van Roten
RG1Trai Turner
2Dorian Johnson
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
3Dan France
 

 