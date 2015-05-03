Greg Olsen | Tight End | #88 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (31) / 3/11/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 255 College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (31) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 3/5/2015: Signed a four-year, $27.75 million contract. The deal included a $12 million signing bonus. Olsen is eligible for annual $250,000 workout bonuses in years two through four. 2016: $1.25 million, 2017-2018: $6.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he isn't concerned about Greg Olsen's (elbow) status for Week 16. Neither are we. Olsen sat out practice on Wednesday but we're guessing it was more of a maintenance day coming off the Monday night game. There might be some concern if Olsen is a DNP again Thursday, but all signs point to him suiting up Saturday at home against Atlanta. Olsen has averaged 86 yards over his last two outings and should be a top-five option at tight end this week. Source: Steve Reed on Twitter

Greg Olsen (elbow) is not practicing Wednesday. Olsen suffered the injury late in Monday night's win over the Redskins. He was scheduled to visit a specialist on Tuesday, but there haven't been any updates. For now, expect Olsen to ultimately play against the Falcons. Source: ESPN.com

Greg Olsen suffered an elbow injury late in Monday night's Week 15 win over the Redskins. He missed most of the final two series of the win after taking a shot to his elbow. For now, it doesn't sound like it's anything serious. Despite several down games over the past two months, Olsen is eight yards away from 1,000 for the season. He leads all tight ends in targets and yards through Week 15. Source: ESPN.com