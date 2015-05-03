Player Page

Greg Olsen | Tight End | #88

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/11/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 255
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (31) / CHI
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he isn't concerned about Greg Olsen's (elbow) status for Week 16.
Neither are we. Olsen sat out practice on Wednesday but we're guessing it was more of a maintenance day coming off the Monday night game. There might be some concern if Olsen is a DNP again Thursday, but all signs point to him suiting up Saturday at home against Atlanta. Olsen has averaged 86 yards over his last two outings and should be a top-five option at tight end this week. Dec 21 - 5:06 PM
Source: Steve Reed on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR147199270.914.02300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2007CHI143939127.910.00200.0.00000000
2008CHI165457435.910.60500.0.00020000
2009CHI166061238.310.20800.0.00000000
2010CHI164140425.39.90500.0.00010000
2011CAR164554033.812.00500.0.00010000
2012CAR166984352.712.21500.0.00000000
2013CAR167381651.011.20600.0.00000000
2014CAR1684100863.012.03600.0.00000000
2015CAR1677110469.014.33700.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN77310.4000.0000000
2Sep 18SF512224.4100.0000000
3Sep 25MIN66410.7000.0000000
4Oct 2@ATL67612.7100.0000000
5Oct 10TB918120.1000.0000000
6Oct 16@NO69415.7000.0000000
8Oct 30ARZ11111.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@LAR55210.4100.0000000
10Nov 13KC5397.8000.0000000
11Nov 17NO4338.3000.0000000
12Nov 27@OAK44511.3000.0000000
13Dec 4@SEA33010.0000.0000000
14Dec 11SD48721.8000.0000000
15Dec 19@WAS68514.2000.0000000
16Dec 24ATLGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1@TBGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Fozzy Whittaker
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Mike Tolbert
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Corey Brown
3Brenton Bersin
WR21Ted Ginn
2Devin Funchess
WR31Devin Funchess
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Mike Remmers
2Daryl Williams
LG1Andrew Norwell
C1Ryan Wendell
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Chris Scott
K1Graham Gano
 

 