Lawrence Timmons | Linebacker | #94 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (30) / 5/14/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 234 College: Florida State Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (15) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Speaking Thursday, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert hedged on re-signing ILB Lawrence Timmons. "Would you like to have him stay? Absolutely," Colbert said. "(But) does it all fit? We can make it work, but at what cost?" You could say Colbert is lukewarm on retaining the 30-year-old, longtime Steeler. Timmons started all 16 games last season, but was somewhat of a liability as an every-down player. If he returns, it will be to reduced money and a reduced role. Source: Gerry Dulac on Twitter

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Steelers began their dialogue with free agent ILB Lawrence Timmons on Monday. La Canfora says the Steelers have also begun discussing a long-term deal with contract-year WR Antonio Brown. Timmons is a career Steeler the organization seems lukewarm on retaining, but Pittsburgh would probably be willing to re-sign him if Timmons accepts a hometown discount. Timmons turns 31 in May. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter

According to Mark Kaboly of DKPittsburghSports.com, the Steelers "have shown interest" in re-signing impending free agent ILB Lawrence Timmons. A true every-down player, Timmons missed just 15 defensive snaps after Week 3 last season. He's graded out poorly in Pro Football Focus' inside linebacker ratings the past two seasons, but Timmons' value is his leadership going on age 31. Beat writers believe Timmons may price himself out of the Steelers' range. Source: DKPittsburghSports.com