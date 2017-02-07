Player Page

Lawrence Timmons | Linebacker | #94

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/14/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 234
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (15) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Speaking Thursday, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert hedged on re-signing ILB Lawrence Timmons.
"Would you like to have him stay? Absolutely," Colbert said. "(But) does it all fit? We can make it work, but at what cost?" You could say Colbert is lukewarm on retaining the 30-year-old, longtime Steeler. Timmons started all 16 games last season, but was somewhat of a liability as an every-down player. If he returns, it will be to reduced money and a reduced role. Feb 16 - 3:31 PM
Source: Gerry Dulac on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT1678361142.5228.82740001500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007PIT16112130.00.0000200000000
2008PIT164322655.0438.61890101300000
2009PIT145622787.0679.6000004400000
2010PIT1696391353.0103.32502021000000
2011PIT166825932.0136.5100001500000
2012PIT1675311066.0518.53801102500000
2013PIT1686401263.0248.02260101600000
2014PIT1688451332.0115.5000000100000
2015PIT1677421195.0367.2100001600000
2016PIT1678361142.5228.82740001500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS4480.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18CIN6170.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@PHI0110.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2KC3580.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NYJ3580.512.0000000000000
6Oct 16@MIA5050.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NE110110.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@BAL82100.00.0000000200000
10Nov 13DAL4260.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CLE5381.01111.0000000000000
12Nov 24@IND82100.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4NYG3470.00.01580000100000
14Dec 11@BUF0110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@CIN5380.00.01160000100000
16Dec 25BAL82101.01010.0000001000000
17Jan 1CLE5160.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Zach Mettenberger
RB1Fitzgerald Toussaint
2Karlos Williams
3Brandon Brown-Dukes
4Gus Johnson
5Dreamius Smith
GLB1Fitzgerald Toussaint
2Karlos Williams
3RB1Fitzgerald Toussaint
2Karlos Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Eli Rogers
3DeMarcus Ayers
4Dez Stewart
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Cobi Hamilton
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Canaan Severin
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Eli Rogers
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Ryan Harris
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
3Matt Feiler
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Jerald Hawkins
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 