David Harris | Linebacker | #52

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/21/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 250
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (47) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Jets released ILB David Harris.
The move wipes Harris' entire $6.5 million salary off the books. It comes five days after the Jets reacquired ILB Demario Davis from the Browns. Now 33, Harris has lost a step, but hasn't yet gone off the cliff. A 10-year veteran, Harris had been a starter for the Jets since his rookie year in 2007, making him the longest-tenured member of Gang Green. The Jets are gutting the AFC's worst roster. Jun 6 - 1:55 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007NYJ1690371275.05210.4000102300000
2008NYJ115323761.099.0000100100000
2009NYJ1682451275.5509.12240002300000
2010NYJ166930993.0237.7000100300000
2011NYJ166520855.0214.24551000900000
2012NYJ1679441233.0155.0000101300000
2013NYJ1670521222.084.0000001100000
2014NYJ1672521245.5458.2000002100000
2015NYJ1667411084.5204.4000002400000
2016NYJ156331940.536.0000000200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN2240.00.0000000100000
2Sep 15@BUF4150.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@KC5160.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2SEA2240.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@PIT5160.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23BAL3030.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CLE2130.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIA4150.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13LAR83110.536.0000000000000
12Nov 27NE56110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5IND5380.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@SF7180.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17MIA2240.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NE4480.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1BUF5380.00.0000000000000

