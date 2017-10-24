Leon Hall | Defensive Back Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (33) / 12/9/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 195 College: Michigan Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (18) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Raiders signed CB Leon Hall. Headed into his age-34 season, Hall has become a journeyman reserve. The Raiders will be his fourth team in as many years. Hall has made just three starts over the past two seasons, playing 660 snaps. He won't be guaranteed to crack the 53-man roster, though new coach Jon Gruden has been going back to the future in Oakland. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

The Athletic's Vic Tafur reports the Raiders are "talking to" free agent CB Leon Hall. Hall has spent the last two seasons with the Giants and 49ers, but he was with new Raiders DC Paul Guenther in Cincinnati before that. Hall would be an option in the slot if he signs. Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter

49ers re-signed CB Leon Hall. Hall appears set to be a yo-yo player this season. The 49ers also signed DE Datone Jones, and cut DE Xavier Cooper and TE Logan Paulsen.