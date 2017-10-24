Player Page

Leon Hall | Defensive Back

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (33) / 12/9/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (18) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Raiders signed CB Leon Hall.
Headed into his age-34 season, Hall has become a journeyman reserve. The Raiders will be his fourth team in as many years. Hall has made just three starts over the past two seasons, playing 660 snaps. He won't be guaranteed to crack the 53-man roster, though new coach Jon Gruden has been going back to the future in Oakland. Mar 29 - 3:51 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SF 9151160.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007CIN165514690.00.051600011200000
2008CIN166114750.00.0387110024010160
2009CIN165713700.00.0647000224022000
2010CIN163311440.00.0419000211030000
2011CIN9293320.00.02150100700000
2012CIN142414380.00.026110001100000
2013CIN5146200.00.0100000700000
2014CIN154819670.00.01-30000700000
2015CIN144411550.00.02191000900000
2016NYG122110312.02110.51290001200000
2017SF 9151160.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
8Oct 29@PHI1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5ARZ4040.00.0000000100000
10Nov 12NYG1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26SEA1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@CHI0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@HOU2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17TEN0110.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24JAC5050.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@LAR1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Mario Edwards
2Eddie Vanderdoes
3Treyvon Hester
4Jihad Ward
5Tank Carradine
NT1Justin Ellis
2Shakir Soto
ILB1Tahir Whitehead
2Nicholas Morrow
3Cory James
4Marquel Lee
5Emmanuel Lamur
OLB1Khalil Mack
2Bruce Irvin
3Shilique Calhoun
4James Cowser
5Kyle Wilber
CB1Gareon Conley
2Rashaan Melvin
3Dexter McDonald
4Shareece Wright
5Antonio Hamilton
FS1Reggie Nelson
2Marcus Gilchrist
3Erik Harris
SS1Karl Joseph
2Obi Melifonwu
3Shalom Luani
P1Marquette King
2Colby Wadman
 

 