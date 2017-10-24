Leon Hall | Defensive Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: It's Time
Mar 29
Daily Dose: Salvy Sidelined
Mar 29
2018 Closer Tiers
Mar 28
ST Daily: Giant Issues
Mar 28
Opening Day Notes
Mar 27
MLB Power Rankings: Here We Go
Mar 27
ST Daily: Broken Bird
Mar 27
Top 10 Prospects: March 26
Mar 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cespedes drives in three as Mets top Cards
Thor gives up four runs, but K's 10 in win
Melancon forearm MRI shows inflammation
Enrique Hernandez at cleanup for Dodgers
Kinsler (groin) expected in Halos lineup Fri.
Conforto (shoulder) could be ready April 5
Joey Lucchesi to make MLB debut Friday
Odubel Herrera not in Opening Day lineup
Kapler says PHI won't have defined closer
Ohtani batting eighth in MLB hitting debut
Astros place Yuli Gurriel on restricted list
Michael Brantley (ankle) placed on 10-day DL
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Early Best Ball WR Values
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 28
The Beckham Saga
Mar 27
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills add ex-Chiefs CB Gaines to secondary
Raiders sign 33-year-old corner Leon Hall
Lamar Jackson declines to run 40 at Pro Day
Lions, Ansah 'far apart' in contract talks
Bears expect Howard to improve in pass game
Jets not scheduled to work out Sam Darnold
Clowney, Texans making progress on extension
Frank Reich calls Eric Ebron an 'elite' TE
Report: Beckham wants to play for the Rams
Reuben Foster in 'good standing' with 49ers?
Randy Gregory on track for reinstatement
Seahawks plan to extend LT Duane Brown
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: 2018-19 Targets
Mar 29
Dose: Night on the Towns
Mar 29
Winners & Losers: East
Mar 28
Mar. 28 Recap, Injury News Pod
Mar 28
Notable Numbers
Mar 28
Dose: Another A. Davis Scare
Mar 28
2018-19 Fantasy NBA Rankings 2
Mar 27
Daily Dose: Doctor Trey
Mar 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dennis Schroder (ankle) doubtful vs. 76ers
Payton, Warren and Len do not practice
Devin Booker (hand) practices lightly
Kevin Durant available for Thursday night
Draymond Green available for Thursday night
Joel Embiid (face) out at least two games
Trevor Booker (ankle) will not play Thursday
Report: John Wall unlikely to play Thursday
Gary Harris (knee) will not play on Friday
Damian Lillard will play Friday vs. Clippers
Josh Hart (hand) questionable for Friday
Lauri Markkanen (rest) listed as out Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Mar 29
Provorov sends Flyers Soaring
Mar 29
NHL Lines Analysis
Mar 28
McDavid Passes 100 PTS in loss
Mar 28
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 27
Vegas Golden To-Knight
Mar 27
Penguins the Kings of the PP
Mar 26
Jets clinch Playoff Berth
Mar 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Darcy Kuemper will start against Los Angeles
Nashville signs prospect Eeli Tolvanen
Islanders will get Nick Leddy back on Friday
Jack Campbell is likely to start Thursday
Devils sticking with Keith Kinkaid Thursday
Steven Stamkos (LBI) good to return Thursday
Mitch Marner extends point streak to 10 games
Shayne Gostisbehere joins elite company
Claude Giroux lights lamp, ties career best
Michal Neuvirth injured in his return
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Jonathan Huberdeau scores twice vs. TOR
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Power Ranking After: STP 500
Mar 27
Wrap-up: Martinsville Speedway
Mar 26
Weekend Update: Martinsville
Mar 24
Start or Park: STP 500
Mar 23
STP 500 NASCAR DFS Preview
Mar 23
STP 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 21
Fantasy Live: STP 500
Mar 20
Power Ranking After: Auto Club
Mar 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Consistency marks Kurt Busch in 2018
Jimmie Johnson has a 4-race, top-15 streak
Ty Dillon is a mid-20s value
Clint Bowyer is seesawing in 2018
Stenhouse loses place-differential in 2018
Matt DiBenedetto slipped in last two weeks
Go Bowling to sponsor Cole Custer at Richmond
Go Bowling to sponsor Almirola at The Glen
Kyle Larson runs to a type in 2018 so far
Suarez is still looking for 2018 rhythm
Cole Whitt is 27th or 28th
Chad Finchum to make Cup debut at Bristol
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Houston Open
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 27
Watson wins the WGC-Match Play
Mar 26
Houston Open Preview
Mar 26
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
K. Tway ties the early lead at GC of Houston
Rickie Fowler flirts with the lead on day one
Glover grabs the early Houston Open lead
Start of Houston Open delayed two hours
Fowler shares top billing at the Houston Open
Course Horse Henley returns to GC of Houston
Suri medals at the Houston Open Monday Q
Vaughn Taylor (wrist) continues WD streak
32-seed Kevin Kisner bags runner-up @ Dell MP
2-seed Thomas settles for 4th place at WGC
13-seed Alex Noren wins 3rd-Place Match 5&3
35-seed Bubba Watson wins WGC-Dell Match Play
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Spring Depth Chart Battles
Mar 29
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 3
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 28
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Northern Illinois LB Johnson transferring out
Rashaan Evans opts out of 40-yard dash again
Fuller, two others arrested for armed robbery
Ole Miss responds to Patterson waiver request
Report: Redskins, Steelers courting Guice
Cardinals to host QB Lauletta for a visit
Mayock: NFL having trouble scheduling Lamar
Derrius Guice is visiting the Ravens Thursday
Luke Falk has nice workout at Aggies pro day
Tagovailoa (finger) throws lightly on Tuesday
Miami QB Evan Shirreffs onward to Charlotte
Harbaugh says Speight still in play for UM
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Mar 29
The Bargain Hunter - Week 32
Mar 28
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Mar 28
Team News - Week 31
Mar 17
Late Fitness Check GW31
Mar 16
Stag's Take - Gameweek 31
Mar 15
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Christensen to be assessed ahead of Spurs
Chelsea left to sweat over Courtois
Terriers given major midfield injury boost
Arsenal defender a doubt for Sunday
Phil Jones back in training at Carrington
Romero not badly injured after Costa clash
Young to be checked ahead of Swansea
Leicester striker suffers broken hand
Stoke winger out of the Emirates clash
Lukaku on the double in route win
Pogba wins back INTL place as France win
March hoping to score goals in April
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Pharaoh Brown
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Giorgio Tavecchio
(K)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Keon Hatcher
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Isaac Whitney
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Leon Hall | Defensive Back
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 12/9/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 195
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (18) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders signed CB Leon Hall.
Headed into his age-34 season, Hall has become a journeyman reserve. The Raiders will be his fourth team in as many years. Hall has made just three starts over the past two seasons, playing 660 snaps. He won't be guaranteed to crack the 53-man roster, though new coach Jon Gruden has been going back to the future in Oakland.
Mar 29 - 3:51 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
The Athletic's Vic Tafur reports the Raiders are "talking to" free agent CB Leon Hall.
Hall has spent the last two seasons with the Giants and 49ers, but he was with new Raiders DC Paul Guenther in Cincinnati before that. Hall would be an option in the slot if he signs.
Mar 26 - 10:30 AM
Source:
Vic Tafur on Twitter
49ers re-signed CB Leon Hall.
Hall appears set to be a yo-yo player this season. The 49ers also signed DE Datone Jones, and cut DE Xavier Cooper and TE Logan Paulsen.
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 03:26:00 PM
49ers released CB Leon Hall.
Well that was quick. Hall lasted just nine days with the Niners before getting his walking papers. The 33-year-old will hope to latch on as a depth option elsewhere.
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 02:52:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Raiders sign 33-year-old corner Leon Hall
Mar 29 - 3:51 PM
Raiders talking to free agent CB Leon Hall
Mar 26 - 10:30 AM
49ers bring back CB Leon Hall
Tue, Oct 24, 2017 03:26:00 PM
49ers pull the plug on Hall after one week
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 02:52:00 PM
More Leon Hall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
O. Beckham
NYG
(4077)
2
N. Suh
LAR
(3228)
3
D. Bryant
DAL
(2984)
4
A. Hurns
DAL
(2735)
5
J. Matthews
FA
(1961)
6
B. Osweiler
MIA
(1810)
7
C. Kessler
JAC
(1801)
8
Z. Jones
BUF
(1739)
9
J. Witten
DAL
(1665)
10
C. Meredith
CHI
(1605)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SF
9
15
1
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
CIN
16
55
14
69
0.0
0
.0
5
16
0
0
0
1
12
0
0
0
0
0
2008
CIN
16
61
14
75
0.0
0
.0
3
87
1
1
0
0
24
0
1
0
16
0
2009
CIN
16
57
13
70
0.0
0
.0
6
47
0
0
0
2
24
0
22
0
0
0
2010
CIN
16
33
11
44
0.0
0
.0
4
19
0
0
0
2
11
0
30
0
0
0
2011
CIN
9
29
3
32
0.0
0
.0
2
15
0
1
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CIN
14
24
14
38
0.0
0
.0
2
61
1
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
5
14
6
20
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CIN
15
48
19
67
0.0
0
.0
1
-3
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CIN
14
44
11
55
0.0
0
.0
2
19
1
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
12
21
10
31
2.0
21
10.5
1
29
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2017
SF
9
15
1
16
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
8
Oct 29
@PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
ARZ
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
NYG
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
SEA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@CHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@HOU
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
TEN
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
JAC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Mario Edwards
2
Eddie Vanderdoes
Sidelined
Raiders DT Eddie Vanderdoes suffered a torn ACL Week 17 against the Chargers.
It is a terrible break for a player who showed well down the stretch as a rookie. Now Vanderdoes faces a recovery which will likely stretch into next season. He is at best questionable for Week 1.
Dec 31
3
Treyvon Hester
4
Jihad Ward
5
Tank Carradine
NT
1
Justin Ellis
2
Shakir Soto
ILB
1
Tahir Whitehead
2
Nicholas Morrow
3
Cory James
4
Marquel Lee
5
Emmanuel Lamur
OLB
1
Khalil Mack
2
Bruce Irvin
3
Shilique Calhoun
4
James Cowser
5
Kyle Wilber
CB
1
Gareon Conley
Sidelined
Coach Jon Gruden expects second-year CB Gareon Conley (shin splints) to be ready for OTAs.
Last year's No. 24 overall pick, Conley played just 92 snaps across two games as a rookie. Nobody needs the reps more than him. The Raiders are counting on Conley to step up and be a starter in 2018 as they perform a makeover at the position. Oakland will reportedly go hard after free agent Trumaine Johnson in two weeks. The Raiders are expected to cut CB Sean Smith.
Feb 28
2
Rashaan Melvin
3
Dexter McDonald
4
Shareece Wright
5
Antonio Hamilton
FS
1
Reggie Nelson
2
Marcus Gilchrist
3
Erik Harris
SS
1
Karl Joseph
2
Obi Melifonwu
Sidelined
Raiders placed S Obi Melifonwu (hip) on injured reserve, ending his season.
It's been a rough first season for Melifonwu, who underwent knee surgery in August and just had a second operation on his hip. Antonio Hamilton, who had been out with a knee injury, will be activated from I.R. in the corresponding move.
Dec 15
3
Shalom Luani
P
1
Marquette King
2
Colby Wadman
Headlines
Early Best Ball WR Values
Mar 29
Rich Hribar takes a look at potential WR values that are available in early Best Ball fantasy drafts.
More NFL Columns
»
Early Best Ball WR Values
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 28
»
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 28
»
The Beckham Saga
Mar 27
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 27
NFL Headlines
»
Bills add ex-Chiefs CB Gaines to secondary
»
Raiders sign 33-year-old corner Leon Hall
»
Lamar Jackson declines to run 40 at Pro Day
»
Lions, Ansah 'far apart' in contract talks
»
Bears expect Howard to improve in pass game
»
Jets not scheduled to work out Sam Darnold
»
Clowney, Texans making progress on extension
»
Frank Reich calls Eric Ebron an 'elite' TE
»
Report: Beckham wants to play for the Rams
»
Reuben Foster in 'good standing' with 49ers?
»
Randy Gregory on track for reinstatement
»
Seahawks plan to extend LT Duane Brown
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved