Joe Staley | Tackle | #74

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Blackmon Bashing
Apr 17
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 16
Top 10 Prospects: April 16
Apr 16
Daily Dose: Big Sexy Time
Apr 16
Trading Tips: April 15
Apr 15
Daily Dose: Walker Wounded
Apr 15
Week Ahead: What a Relief
Apr 14
Baez Goes Wild
Apr 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Grandal drives in five in crushing of Padres
Mengden goes eight-plus in rout of White Sox
Paxton fans seven in win over Astros
Blake Snell strikes out nine in win over TEX
Bryce Harper hits eighth HR in comeback win
Gregorius cranks two homers in rout of MIA
Severino fans eight Marlins over six shutout
Trevor Story slugs three-run shot, steals bag
Blackmon hits seventh homer, Rox top Bucs
Adam Eaton (ankle) on track to return Friday?
Wil Myers (elbow) aiming for activation Fri.
Eric Hosmer (back) returns to Padres' lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 16
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Apr 14
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Rodgers wants to be kept in the loop
49ers LT Staley gets raise in reworked deal
Two-time All-Pro Mangold announces retirement
Giants believed to be Dez Bryant's top choice
Seahawks expected to cut DT Malik McDowell
Chiefs allow for uncertainty on Spencer Ware
Redskins exercise Scherff's 5th-year option
NFL has yet to interview Jameis Winston
Vikings lock up Kendricks w/5-year, $50M deal
Brady might skip portions of offseason work
PFT: Broncos cut C.J. Anderson, save $4.5M
Kelvin Benjamin (knee) participating Monday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Miami Nice
Apr 17
Daily Dose: Cleveland Cadavers
Apr 16
Specialists: Round 1 Begins
Apr 16
Dose: Simmons Superb in Debut
Apr 15
2018-19 Top 50 Podcast
Apr 14
Dose: Saturday Playoff Preview
Apr 14
Western Conference Preview Pod
Apr 13
Playoff Predictions Roundtable
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Durant, Thompson lead Warriors to 2-0 lead
Joel Embiid vents on social media
Dwyane Wade's 28 leads Heat to Game 2 win
Rudy Gay starting, Anderson to bench
Ersan Ilyasova starting, Johnson to bench
Ryan Anderson (ankle) could return for Game 2
Heat expect 76ers to start Ersan Ilyasova
Donovan Mitchell (foot) questionable for Gm 2
James Harden's 44 points give HOU 1-0 lead
Clint Capela dominates w/ 24 & 12 vs. Wolves
Chris Paul struggles in Gm 1, HOU still wins
Karl-Anthony Towns held to 8 points in Game 1
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Andersen shines in Toronto Win
Apr 17
Jackets Love Playoff Overtime
Apr 16
Daily Dose: Shark Party
Apr 15
Mock Draft 1.0
Apr 14
Knights Top Kings in 2OT
Apr 14
Bruins Decisively Take Game 1
Apr 13
NHL Plays: Thursday
Apr 12
Vegas Baby!
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Stamkos picks up 2 pts in GM 3 loss to Devils
Taylor Hall scores 1G, 2A in GM 3 win over TB
Auston Matthews scores GWG vs. BOS in GM 3
Patrick Marleau scores two goals in GM 3 win
Dan Girardi will play in GM 3 vs. Devils
Samuel Girard (UBI) ruled out for Game 3
Riley Nash likely to be back for Game 3
Ryan Callahan (UBI) won't play in Game 3
Marcus Johansson will return Monday night
Cory Schneider will get the nod in Game 3
Andre Burakovsky (UBI) to miss next 2 games
Henrik Lundqvist not playing for SWE at WHC
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 16
Weekend Update: Bristol
Apr 14
Start or Park: Food City 500
Apr 13
Food City 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 12
Fantasy Live: Food City 500
Apr 12
DFS Preview: Food City 500
Apr 12
Power Ranking After: Texas
Apr 9
Wrap-up: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton: Runner-up in K&N East points
Ankrum: 4th at Bristol; 3rd in KNPSE points
Davis: 7th at Bristol; 4th in KNPSE points
McReynolds: 5th at Bristol; 5th in standings
Aric Almirola: 6th in Food City 500
Ryan Newman gets first top-10 since Daytona
Joey Logano gets 7th top-10 this year
7th straight spring top-15 for Bowyer/Bristol
Seesaw day lands Harvick seventh at Bristol
Bowman gets first career top-5 at Bristol
Stenhouse Jr. gets another Bristol top-5
Jimmie Johnson gets 1st 2018 top-five
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Non-member Kodaira wins RBC
Apr 16
Valero Texas Open Preview
Apr 16
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 16
DFS Dish: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 10
Reed wins 82nd Masters by one
Apr 9
RBC Heritage Preview
Apr 9
Open de España Preview
Apr 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dunne will look to go one better in Morocco
World No. 1 Am (Niemann) turning pro at VTO
F. Molinari (shoulder) WDs ahead of Valero
Horschel R4 72 for first top 10 in 10 months
Simpson nets third top 5 of season @ Heritage
Si Woo Kim R4 71; loses the RBC in extra time
Non-member Kodaira wins RBC in sudden death
Poulter stalls out to R4 75; settles for T7
List R4 72 yields third top 5 of the season
DeChambeau rebounds for T3 at the Heritage
Rahm thrills home fans, wins Open de Espana
C.T. Pan two adrift at RBC; eyeing first win
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 17
NFL Draft LB Rankings
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 16
Defensive Line Draft Rankings
Apr 15
Round Table: Running Backs
Apr 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hayden Hurst visiting TE needy Lions
Former Beaver WR Collins headed to TTU
Jeremiah: Rosen QB most likely to slide
Tagovailoa (finger) now sporting cast on hand
Alabama lands four-star CB Christian Williams
Tre Watson set to visit LSU on April 27
Rapoport: Josh Allen visiting Giants, Bills
Rap Sheet: Sam Darnold visiting Giants
Baker Mayfield off on visits to DEN, ARI
Four-star WR Maurice Goolsby commits to FSU
Notre Dame DE Jay Hayes transfers to Sooners
Emanuel Hall (shoulder) to have scope
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 35
Apr 17
Team News - Week 34
Apr 14
Perfect XI Player Picks WK34
Apr 13
Late Fitness Check GW34
Apr 13
Sean's Super Subs - Week 34
Apr 13
Stag's Take - Gameweek 34
Apr 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW34
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter - Week 34
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wholesale changes signalled by Mourinho
Carroll returns to rescue a draw for West Ham
Stoke denied all three points late at WHU
Puncheon progressing nicely
Luciano hoping for a quick return from injury
Liverpool hoping not to lose Lovren for long
Ritchie heaps on more Arsenal misery
WBA win Man City the title at Old Trafford
Another frustrating day for United at home
Sterling finding his stride once again
Trent A-A shines, Salah has milestone in win
Cherries were the pits in 3-0 loss at Anfield
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Beathard
(QB)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Cole Hikutini
(TE)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Victor Bolden
(WR)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Malcolm Johnson
(TE)
Jeremy McNichols
(RB)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Kendrick Bourne
(WR)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Trent Taylor
(WR)
Matt Breida
(RB)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
George Kittle
(TE)
Nick Mullens
(QB)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Louis Murphy
(WR)
Joe Williams
(RB)
DeAndre Carter
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Staley | Tackle | #74
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 8/30/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 315
College:
Central Michigan
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (28) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/17/2014: Signed a six-year, $52.45 million contract. Staley is eligible for annual $500,000 roster bonuses and $200,000 workout bonuses in years one through four. Another $4.4 million is available through incentives. 2018: $4.8 million (+ $6 million roster bonus), 2019: $4.8 million (+ $4 million roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers restructured LT Joe Staley's contract.
Most of the time a restructuring involves a pay cut, but Staley will get $6.4 million more over the final two years of his contract. His total compensation for 2018 was bumped up from $5.5 million to $8.72 million. Staley remains under contract through 2019.
Apr 17 - 8:33 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
49ers LT Joe Staley (eye) wasn't listed on the team's final injury report for Week 10 against the Giants.
He'll be back to protect C.J. Beathard's blind side following a one-week absence. His return pushes Trent Brown back to right tackle with Eric Magnuson heading to the bench.
Fri, Nov 10, 2017 04:49:00 PM
Source:
Matt Maiocco on Twitter
49ers LT Joe Staley (eye) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
Staley is back practicing after missing last week's game with a fractured orbital bone. He was seen wearing a tinted visor at Wednesday's session. Trent Brown spelled Staley at left tackle in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Wed, Nov 8, 2017 06:41:00 PM
Source:
Cam Inman on Twitter
49ers declared LT Joe Staley (eye), DL Solomon Thomas (knee), DE Aaron Lynch (calf), OT Garry Gilliam (knee), DL D.J. Jones (knee), CB K'Waun Williams (quad), and LB Pita Taumoepenu inactive for Week 9 against the Cardinals.
Dealing with a fractured orbital bone, Staley did not practice this week and seems likely to miss at least another game. Trent Brown will fill in at left tackle while Staley is out.
Sun, Nov 5, 2017 02:40:00 PM
49ers LT Staley gets raise in reworked deal
Apr 17 - 8:33 AM
Joe Staley (eye) to return versus Giants
Fri, Nov 10, 2017 04:49:00 PM
Joe Staley (eye) returns to limited practice
Wed, Nov 8, 2017 06:41:00 PM
Joe Staley headlines 49ers inactives
Sun, Nov 5, 2017 02:40:00 PM
More Joe Staley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Bryant
FA
(5728)
2
R. Foster
SF
(2374)
3
O. Beckham
NYG
(2092)
4
C. Meredith
NO
(2004)
5
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1983)
6
J. Landry
CLE
(1824)
7
D. Worley
FA
(1811)
8
M. Sanchez
FA
(1643)
9
R. Gronkowski
NE
(1557)
10
T. Brady
NE
(1503)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
SF
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
SF
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
SF
16
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
SF
9
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
SF
9
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
SF
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SF
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SF
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SF
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SF
13
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
SF
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jimmy Garoppolo
2
C.J. Beathard
3
Nick Mullens
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Breida
3
Joe Williams
4
Raheem Mostert
5
Jeremy McNichols
GLB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Breida
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Breida
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
2
Malcolm Johnson
WR1
1
Pierre Garcon
Sidelined
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expects Pierre Garcon (neck) to "come back healthy" this season.
Garcon remains on track to be cleared from last year's neck injury. Barring a setback, he should be ready for OTAs. Playing a full season with Jimmy Garoppolo, Garcon has potential to improve on his 1,000-yard pace from 2017.
Apr 7
2
Trent Taylor
3
Kendrick Bourne
4
Max McCaffrey
5
Aaron Burbridge
WR2
1
Marquise Goodwin
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
Victor Bolden
4
DeAndre Carter
WR3
1
Trent Taylor
TE
1
George Kittle
2
Garrett Celek
3
Cole Hikutini
4
Cole Wick
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
Darrell Williams
3
Pace Murphy
LG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Erik Magnuson
RG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Josh Garnett
RT
1
Trent Brown
Sidelined
49ers RT Trent Brown (shoulder, IR) will need 5-6 months to fully recover from surgery.
It means Brown will miss all of OTAs. Brown had been playing through a torn labrum since November, but the 49ers wanted to get started on his rehab as soon as possible. Brown will need to avoid setbacks to be ready for training camp.
Dec 16
2
Garry Gilliam
3
Andrew Lauderdale
K
1
Robbie Gould
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 17
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the 49ers' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 16
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 16
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Tiers
Apr 14
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Tiers
Apr 14
»
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 12
NFL Headlines
»
Aaron Rodgers wants to be kept in the loop
»
49ers LT Staley gets raise in reworked deal
»
Two-time All-Pro Mangold announces retirement
»
Giants believed to be Dez Bryant's top choice
»
Seahawks expected to cut DT Malik McDowell
»
Chiefs allow for uncertainty on Spencer Ware
»
Redskins exercise Scherff's 5th-year option
»
NFL has yet to interview Jameis Winston
»
Vikings lock up Kendricks w/5-year, $50M deal
»
Brady might skip portions of offseason work
»
PFT: Broncos cut C.J. Anderson, save $4.5M
»
Kelvin Benjamin (knee) participating Monday
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved