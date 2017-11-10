Player Page

Joe Staley | Tackle | #74

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/30/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 315
College: Central Michigan
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (28) / SF
Contract: view contract details
49ers restructured LT Joe Staley's contract.
Most of the time a restructuring involves a pay cut, but Staley will get $6.4 million more over the final two years of his contract. His total compensation for 2018 was bumped up from $5.5 million to $8.72 million. Staley remains under contract through 2019. Apr 17 - 8:33 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SF 152020.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007SF 162020.00.0000000000000
2008SF 163140.00.0000010000000
2009SF 90000.00.0000000000000
2010SF 91010.00.0000000000000
2011SF 161010.00.0000000000000
2012SF 160000.00.0000000000000
2013SF 161010.00.0000000000000
2014SF 161010.00.0000000000000
2015SF 161010.00.0000000000000
2016SF 132020.00.0000000000000
2017SF 152020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

