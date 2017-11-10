Joe Staley | Tackle | #74 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (33) / 8/30/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 315 College: Central Michigan Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (28) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 7/17/2014: Signed a six-year, $52.45 million contract. Staley is eligible for annual $500,000 roster bonuses and $200,000 workout bonuses in years one through four. Another $4.4 million is available through incentives. 2018: $4.8 million (+ $6 million roster bonus), 2019: $4.8 million (+ $4 million roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

49ers restructured LT Joe Staley's contract. Most of the time a restructuring involves a pay cut, but Staley will get $6.4 million more over the final two years of his contract. His total compensation for 2018 was bumped up from $5.5 million to $8.72 million. Staley remains under contract through 2019. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

49ers LT Joe Staley (eye) wasn't listed on the team's final injury report for Week 10 against the Giants. He'll be back to protect C.J. Beathard's blind side following a one-week absence. His return pushes Trent Brown back to right tackle with Eric Magnuson heading to the bench. Source: Matt Maiocco on Twitter

49ers LT Joe Staley (eye) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. Staley is back practicing after missing last week's game with a fractured orbital bone. He was seen wearing a tinted visor at Wednesday's session. Trent Brown spelled Staley at left tackle in Sunday's loss to Arizona. Source: Cam Inman on Twitter