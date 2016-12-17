Player Page

Charles Johnson | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 275
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (83) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Panthers re-signed DE Charles Johnson to a two-year, $9.5 million contract through 2018.
Johnson was the No. 9 defensive lineman in Rotoworld's initial free agent rankings. Going on 31, Johnson has had injury issues the past two years, but remained an effective pass rusher. By Pro Football Focus' count, he created 31 hurries on 542 snaps in 2017. It's a solid deal for both sides. Mar 7 - 5:53 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR131412264.0246.0000003200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007CAR31120.00.0000000000000
2008CAR16205256.0498.2000101700000
2009CAR13178254.0399.8000002300000
2010CAR1651116211.5928.0000001100000
2011CAR153210429.0626.9000001400000
2012CAR1631114212.5997.9000107400000
2013CAR142563111.0726.5000101000000
2014CAR162912418.5546.4000103200000
2015CAR957121.011.0000000100000
2016CAR131412264.0246.0000003200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN2020.00.0000001000000
2Sep 18SF3030.00.0000001000000
3Sep 25MIN1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@ATL1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 10TB1230.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NO1230.524.0000000000000
8Oct 30ARZ1011.055.0000001000000
9Nov 6@LAR1010.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13KC1450.524.0000000000000
11Nov 17NO0330.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@OAK1121.055.0000000000000
13Dec 4@SEA1011.01010.0000000000000
16Dec 24ATL0000.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Jalen Simmons
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
FB1Darrel Young
2Devon Johnson
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Damiere Byrd
3Mose Frazier
WR21Devin Funchess
2Brenton Bersin
3Keyarris Garrett
WR31Brenton Bersin
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
4Chris Manhertz
5Eric Wallace
LT1Michael Oher
2Jordan Rigsbee
3Jake Rodgers
4Tyrus Thompson
LG1Andrew Norwell
2David Yankey
C1Ryan Kalil
2Gino Gradkowski
RG1Trai Turner
2Amini Silatolu
3Tyler Larsen
RT1Daryl Williams
2Dan France
3Blaine Clausell
4Pearce Slater
K1Graham Gano
 

 