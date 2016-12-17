Charles Johnson | Defensive Lineman | #95

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
Podcast: Orioles Check-In
Mar 7
2017 Breakdowns: Third Base
Mar 6
ST Daily: Uneasy Street
Mar 6
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kershaw again delivers hitless Cactus start
Seager (back) ups activity; out until weekend
Matt Carpenter (back) a week away from games
Scherzer (finger) could pitch in a game next
MRI on Scott Kazmir's hip comes back clean
Jose Iglesias exits game with neck contusion
Rojas leaves after throw hits face on steal
Keuchel (shoulder) throws simulated game
Jays unsure when Travis (knee) will debut
Siegrist (shoulder) to make spring debut Wed.
Heyward gets on the board with HR, three RBI
Jake Arrieta shaky in Cactus League debut
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Bouye likely to remain in AFC South
Peterson doesn't feel appreciated by Vikings
Report: Bouye subject of six-team bidding war
Bears making 'big push' for Stephon Gilmore
Report: Patriots, Cowboys also in on FA D-Jax
Charles Johnson re-ups for two years, $9.5M
Pats place first-round tender on RFA Butler
Niners dump SS Antoine Bethea, pocket $5.75M
OAK, SEA among AP's preferred landing spots
Hightower had 'positive' talk with Belichick
Report: Jags potential landing spot for Bouye
Report: Browns could target Trumaine Johnson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Mar 6
Season Long Pod for Mar. 6
Mar 6
Dose: Boogie'n to Victory
Mar 6
Bojan's Bounce House
Mar 5
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 5
Dose: The Claw Does it All
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Victor Oladipo starting, Abrines to the bench
Nikola Jokic (illness) questionable Wednesday
Dwyane Wade (thigh) downgraded to doubtful
Michael Beasley (knee) out another two weeks
Rajon Rondo (ankle) a game-time call vs. ORL
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) doesn't practice Tues
James Johnson (elbow) questionable Wednesday
Tyler Johnson (shoulder) questionable vs. CHA
Ryan Anderson (back) doubtful for Wednesday
Victor Oladipo (back) a GTD for Tuesday
Jahlil Okafor (knee) questionable Thursday
Carmelo Anthony (knee) to play Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
Kucherov sparks Bolts' PP
Mar 6
Dose: Goalies are Supreme
Mar 6
Waiver Wired: Reclaim Rakell
Mar 5
Dose: Hawks Fly High
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Spooner out indefinitely with concussion
Tage Thompson agrees to ELC with Blues
Alexander Radulov won't play Tuesday
Kris Letang (UBI) won't travel with team
Keith Kinkaid will start Tuesday against CBJ
Joe Thornton earns his 1000th career assist
John Gibson isn't practicing with Ducks yet
Joe Pavelski scores two, Sharks prevail 3-2
G Antti Raanta stars in Rangers' 1-0 triumph
Mike Zibanejad scores in OT to give NYR win
Braden Holtby's woes against Dallas continue
Patrick Sharp scores goal, adds assist in win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Aric Almirola is riding a no top-10 streak
Mid-20s expected for DiBenedetto at Vegas
J. Earnhardt will struggle for Vegas top-30
McLeod returns to driving duties at Vegas
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Atlanta
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Sauter: Second in NCWTS points after Atlanta
Kaz Grala: Active Pest Control 200 results
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Regan Smith: Active Pest Control 200 results
Chase Briscoe: Active Pest Control 200 recap
Michael Annett: Rinnai 250 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Schwartzel returns for Valspar title defense
Stage is set for Stanger's TOUR debut at home
Brendon Todd punches ticket to Valspar at OQ
Chawrasia defending Indian Open at DLF G&CC
L. McCoy makes first start since car accident
Overnight leader Thomas backs up with 72
Rahm T3 in WGC debut; third top 5 of season
Fleetwood career-TOUR-best 2nd in Mexico
World No. 1 D. Johnson wins WGC-Mexico by 1
Ross Fisher clubhouse leader w/ 9-birdie 65
Burmester powers to first European Tour win
Mickelson 2 back after all-over-the-yard 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wimbush to receive 60% of first-team reps
Report: At least one team has Adams as No. 1
Danny Etling the early leader for LSU QB gig
FSU hires ex-LSU WR coach Dameyune Craig
Troy HC Brown rewarded with 4-year extension
Scout 'wants' to compare Trubisky to Favre
Badgers T Ramczyk projected for picks 15-25
Awuzie 'locked' into first round after Indy?
Scout compares Corey Davis to Jordan Matthews
Kevin King claims title of most athletic CB
Foster's agent issues apology for incident
NFL pans McDowell's interviews at Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hammers to hold contract talks with Obiang
Costa stresses training row "was nothing"
Arsenal stomped by Bayern again in UCL
Barton looks set to bow out of the BPL
Grujic glad to be back after injury nightmare
Stoke first-team players struggling for Wed
Hammers fall to PL leaders at home
Hazard, Costa fire Chelsea to clinical win
Mings faces ban for violent conduct charge
Ibrahimovic charged with violent conduct
Zlatan could face a violent conduct charge
Aguero grabs goal to start double gameweek
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
LaRon Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Eric Wallace
(TE)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Devon Johnson
(RB)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Darrel Young
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charles Johnson | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/10/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 275
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 3 (83) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2017: Signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers re-signed DE Charles Johnson to a two-year, $9.5 million contract through 2018.
Johnson was the No. 9 defensive lineman in Rotoworld's initial free agent rankings. Going on 31, Johnson has had injury issues the past two years, but remained an effective pass rusher. By Pro Football Focus' count, he created 31 hurries on 542 snaps in 2017. It's a solid deal for both sides.
Mar 7 - 5:53 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Impending free agent DE Charles Johnson wants to re-sign with the Panthers.
Johnson will turn 31 this summer and will likely be open to taking another bargain one-year deal to return to the team. He played for $3 million this past season, and his play has fallen off in recent years while he's struggled to stay healthy. Johnson has missed 10 games the past two years while recording just five sacks. Defensive end is a major need for GM Dave Gettleman.
Jan 20 - 9:57 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Panthers DE Charles Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 15 against the Redskins.
It is not a surprise after Johnson sat out the first two days of practice. Johnson only has four sacks this season, but two of those have come in the last two games.
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 01:02:00 PM
Source:
Steve Reed on Twitter
Contract-year DE Charles Johnson said he wants to re-sign with the Panthers.
Coach Ron Rivera shares Johnson's sentiments, saying he would "love to have him back." Johnson signed a one-year, prove-it deal after getting cut from Carolina last offseason. He has only four sacks this season, but leads the Panthers with 24 pressures and three forced fumbles. 30-year-old Johnson should return for at least one more season.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Charles Johnson re-ups for two years, $9.5M
Mar 7 - 5:53 PM
Charles Johnson wants to re-sign with CAR
Jan 20 - 9:57 AM
Charles Johnson (hamstring) out for Week 15
Sat, Dec 17, 2016 01:02:00 PM
Charles Johnson wants to return with Panthers
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 08:04:00 PM
More Charles Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3308)
2
M. Glennon
FA
(3029)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2914)
4
B. Cooks
NO
(2677)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2589)
6
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2194)
7
J. Charles
FA
(2045)
8
B. Marshall
FA
(2007)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1892)
10
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1834)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CAR
13
14
12
26
4.0
24
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
CAR
3
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
CAR
16
20
5
25
6.0
49
8.2
0
0
0
1
0
1
7
0
0
0
0
0
2009
CAR
13
17
8
25
4.0
39
9.8
0
0
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CAR
16
51
11
62
11.5
92
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CAR
15
32
10
42
9.0
62
6.9
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CAR
16
31
11
42
12.5
99
7.9
0
0
0
1
0
7
4
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CAR
14
25
6
31
11.0
72
6.5
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CAR
16
29
12
41
8.5
54
6.4
0
0
0
1
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
9
5
7
12
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
13
14
12
26
4.0
24
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
@DEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
MIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ATL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 10
TB
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NO
1
2
3
0.5
2
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
ARZ
1
0
1
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
KC
1
4
5
0.5
2
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
NO
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@OAK
1
1
2
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@SEA
1
0
1
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
FB
1
Darrel Young
2
Devon Johnson
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Damiere Byrd
3
Mose Frazier
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Brenton Bersin
3
Keyarris Garrett
WR3
1
Brenton Bersin
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
5
Eric Wallace
LT
1
Michael Oher
Sidelined
Panthers GM Dave Gettleman confirmed LT Michael Oher remains in the concussion protocol.
Oher has been in the protocol for six months, and Gettleman indicated the Panthers aren't counting on him. "We’re in the unknown," Gettleman said. "And we’re going to move forward. We’ve got a plan and we’ll just see where it goes. I can’t give you anything more than that." With Oher's future up in the air and Mike Remmers headed to free agency, Carolina has two big holes at tackle.
Mar 1
2
Jordan Rigsbee
3
Jake Rodgers
4
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
David Yankey
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder surgery) could miss the entire offseason program.
"He’s still in the rehab program," coach Ron Rivera said. "He’s been doing great. He’s there every day." The Panthers have been vague on a return date for their pivot man, saying only that he will be ready for Week 1. The 11th-year pro doesn't need OTAs, or even all of camp, to be ready for 2017.
Mar 2
2
Gino Gradkowski
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Amini Silatolu
3
Tyler Larsen
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Dan France
3
Blaine Clausell
4
Pearce Slater
K
1
Graham Gano
Headlines
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
Myles Garrett put on a show in Indianapolis. Jesse Pantuosco recaps a busy week at the Combine in his latest Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 7
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 7
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Bouye likely to remain in AFC South
»
Peterson doesn't feel appreciated by Vikings
»
Report: Bouye subject of six-team bidding war
»
Bears making 'big push' for Stephon Gilmore
»
Report: Patriots, Cowboys also in on FA D-Jax
»
Charles Johnson re-ups for two years, $9.5M
»
Pats place first-round tender on RFA Butler
»
Niners dump SS Antoine Bethea, pocket $5.75M
»
OAK, SEA among AP's preferred landing spots
»
Hightower had 'positive' talk with Belichick
»
Report: Jags potential landing spot for Bouye
»
Report: Browns could target Trumaine Johnson
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved