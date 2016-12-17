Charles Johnson | Defensive Lineman | #95 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (30) / 7/10/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 275 College: Georgia Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (83) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 3/7/2017: Signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Panthers re-signed DE Charles Johnson to a two-year, $9.5 million contract through 2018. Johnson was the No. 9 defensive lineman in Rotoworld's initial free agent rankings. Going on 31, Johnson has had injury issues the past two years, but remained an effective pass rusher. By Pro Football Focus' count, he created 31 hurries on 542 snaps in 2017. It's a solid deal for both sides. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Impending free agent DE Charles Johnson wants to re-sign with the Panthers. Johnson will turn 31 this summer and will likely be open to taking another bargain one-year deal to return to the team. He played for $3 million this past season, and his play has fallen off in recent years while he's struggled to stay healthy. Johnson has missed 10 games the past two years while recording just five sacks. Defensive end is a major need for GM Dave Gettleman. Source: ESPN.com

Panthers DE Charles Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 15 against the Redskins. It is not a surprise after Johnson sat out the first two days of practice. Johnson only has four sacks this season, but two of those have come in the last two games. Source: Steve Reed on Twitter