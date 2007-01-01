Marshal Yanda | Guard | #73 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (33) / 9/15/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 305 College: Iowa Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (86) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 10/16/2015: Signed a five-year, $34.14 million contract. The deal contains $17.8 million guaranteed, including a $9 million signing bonus. 2017: $6 million, 2018-2019: $7 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ravens LG Marshal Yanda is out for the season with a fractured ankle. It's a devastating blow to an offensive line that has lost a ton of parts since the offseason. Yanda is a perennial Pro Bowler. The Ravens are unlikely to run the ball nearly as efficiently in Yanda's absence, which is bad news for Terrance West but could be good news for designated receiving back Buck Allen.

Ravens RG Marshal Yanda is done for the day in Week 2 with an ankle injury. The fact that Yanda was pretty quickly ruled out doesn't bode well for his Week 3 outlook. Since early in the offseason, the Ravens have also lost LG Alex Lewis (shoulder) to I.R. and RT Rick Wagner in free agency to the Lions.

Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1. Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years. Source: ESPN.com