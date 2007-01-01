Welcome,
Marshal Yanda | Guard | #73
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/15/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 305
College:
Iowa
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 3 (86) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
10/16/2015: Signed a five-year, $34.14 million contract. The deal contains $17.8 million guaranteed, including a $9 million signing bonus. 2017: $6 million, 2018-2019: $7 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens LG Marshal Yanda is out for the season with a fractured ankle.
It's a devastating blow to an offensive line that has lost a ton of parts since the offseason. Yanda is a perennial Pro Bowler. The Ravens are unlikely to run the ball nearly as efficiently in Yanda's absence, which is bad news for Terrance West but could be good news for designated receiving back Buck Allen.
Sep 17 - 4:46 PM
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda is done for the day in Week 2 with an ankle injury.
The fact that Yanda was pretty quickly ruled out doesn't bode well for his Week 3 outlook. Since early in the offseason, the Ravens have also lost LG Alex Lewis (shoulder) to I.R. and RT Rick Wagner in free agency to the Lions.
Sep 17 - 3:50 PM
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14 - 12:32 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason.
He is expected to miss the offseason program, but coach John Harbaugh said Yanda will be ready for training camp. Yanda was bothered by the injury most of last season, but he remained one of the best guards in the league. Baltimore has serious questions around Yanda on the offensive line, but his presence should help stabilize the situation.
Mar 28 - 11:44 AM
Source:
ESPN
Ravens lose LG Yanda (ankle) for the season
Sep 17 - 4:46 PM
Marshal Yanda out with ankle injury
Sep 17 - 3:50 PM
Ravens RG Yanda vows to be ready Week 1
Jun 14 - 12:32 PM
Marshal Yanda underwent shoulder surgery
Mar 28 - 11:44 AM
More Marshal Yanda Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Johnson
ARZ
(11429)
2
K. Williams
ARZ
(11204)
3
B. Allen
BAL
(10745)
4
O. Beckham
NYG
(10641)
5
T. Cohen
CHI
(9926)
6
D. Amendola
NE
(8741)
7
J. Howard
CHI
(8344)
8
T. Rawls
SEA
(8343)
9
A. Luck
IND
(8163)
10
D. Woodhead
BAL
(8081)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
BAL
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
BAL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
BAL
5
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
BAL
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
BAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
BAL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
BAL
14
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
BAL
16
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
BAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BAL
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
13
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Marshal Yanda's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Marshal Yanda's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Marshal Yanda's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Marshal Yanda's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
I.L.
Ravens placed Danny Woodhead on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Jeremy Langford was promoted off the practice squad in a corresponding move. Ian Rapoport reports Woodhead will not need surgery, and he is expected to return when first eligible after the Week 10 bye. Buck Allen should take on the majority of Woodhead's role until then.
Sep 14
3
Buck Allen
4
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Buck Allen
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
Questionable
Ravens WR Michael Campanaro (knee) was added to the injury report on Friday and is questionable for Week 2.
He was a late add. Campanaro has never lacked for talent and playmaking ability as a slot man-punt returner, but he has always lacked durability. Joe Flacco had recently mentioned Campanaro as a candidate to help replace Danny Woodhead.
Sep 15
3
Chris Moore
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
2
Nick Boyle
3
Maxx Williams
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
LG
1
James Hurst
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Tony Bergstrom
3
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
I.L.
Ravens LG Marshal Yanda is out for the season with a fractured ankle.
It's a devastating blow to an offensive line that has lost a ton of parts since the offseason. Yanda is a perennial Pro Bowler. The Ravens are unlikely to run the ball nearly as efficiently in Yanda's absence, which is bad news for Terrance West but could be good news for designated receiving back Buck Allen.
Sep 17
RT
1
Austin Howard
K
1
Justin Tucker
Headlines
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 2 fantasy football action as it happens.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 2 Live Blog
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Rankings
Sep 17
»
Watch Now: Rotoworld Live
Sep 17
»
Silva's Week 2 Matchups
Sep 17
»
Injury Report: Week 2
Sep 17
»
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 16
»
Weather: Week 2 Forecasts
Sep 16
»
Roundtable: QB Surprises
Sep 15
NFL Headlines
»
Terrance West plays only 16 snaps vs. Browns
»
Rob Kelley leaves Week 2 with rib injury
»
Derrick Henry rushes for career-high 92 yds
»
Mike Evans ushers in new season with 7/93/1
»
Blake Bortles commits three turnovers Sunday
»
Cohen totals 15 touches, 68 yards vs. Bucs
»
Buck Allen totals 101 yards, TD in Ravens win
»
Jordan Howard spotted with right arm in sling
»
Hunt stays hot, leads Chiefs to late-game win
»
Jack 'Hard Hat' Doyle: 8 targets, 8 catches
»
Ravens lose LG Yanda (ankle) for the season
»
Moncrief thru 2 games: 3 catches, 12 targets
