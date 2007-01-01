Player Page

Marshal Yanda | Guard | #73

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/15/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 305
College: Iowa
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (86) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Ravens LG Marshal Yanda is out for the season with a fractured ankle.
It's a devastating blow to an offensive line that has lost a ton of parts since the offseason. Yanda is a perennial Pro Bowler. The Ravens are unlikely to run the ball nearly as efficiently in Yanda's absence, which is bad news for Terrance West but could be good news for designated receiving back Buck Allen. Sep 17 - 4:46 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017BAL10000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007BAL161010.00.0000000000000
2008BAL51010.00.0000000000000
2009BAL163030.00.0000000000000
2010BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2011BAL161010.00.0000000000000
2012BAL140000.00.0000000000000
2013BAL161120.00.0000000000000
2014BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2015BAL162020.00.0000000000000
2016BAL131010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Alex Collins
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Buck Allen
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Chris Moore
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Nick Boyle
3Maxx Williams
LT1Ronnie Stanley
LG1James Hurst
2Jermaine Eluemunor
C1Ryan Jensen
2Tony Bergstrom
3Luke Bowanko
RG1Marshal Yanda
RT1Austin Howard
K1Justin Tucker
 

 