Brent Celek | Tight End | #87

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/25/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 255
College: Cincinnati
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (162) / PHI
Per Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski, "there's a thinking" that TE Brent Celek will retire.
A blocking tight end behind Zach Ertz, Celek played 40.5 percent of the Eagles' 2017 offensive snaps. Philadelphia is currently projected to be over the 2018 salary cap and could use the cap savings if Celek moves on, which would free up $4 million. 33-year-old Celek has spent his full 11-year career in Philly. Feb 12 - 5:01 PM
Source: Philly Voice
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017PHI16131308.110.00100.0.000018000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2007PHI161617811.111.10100.0.00000000
2008PHI162731819.911.81100.0.00000000
2009PHI167697160.712.83800.0.00000000
2010PHI164251131.912.20400.0.000012000
2011PHI166281150.713.11500.0.00000000
2012PHI155768445.612.01100.0.00010000
2013PHI163250231.415.70600.0.00010000
2014PHI163234021.310.61100.0.00010000
2015PHI162739824.914.71300.0.00000000
2016PHI16141559.711.10000.0.00000000
2017PHI16131308.110.00100.0.000018000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@WAS11111.0000.0008000
2Sep 17@KC00.0000.0000000
3Sep 24NYG00.0000.0000000
4Oct 1@LAC00.0000.0000000
5Oct 8ARZ155.0000.0000000
6Oct 12@CAR00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23WAS133.0000.0000000
8Oct 29SF11414.0000.0000000
9Nov 5DEN33913.0000.0000000
11Nov 19@DAL12828.0000.0000000
12Nov 26CHI00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3@SEA00.0000.00010000
14Dec 10@LAR155.0100.0000000
15Dec 17@NYG00.0000.0000000
16Dec 25OAK11212.0000.0000000
17Dec 31DAL3134.3000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3RB1Corey Clement
2Jay Ajayi
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Marcus Johnson
4Shelton Gibson
5Greg Ward
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Torrey Smith
3Bryce Treggs
4Marquess Wilson
5Dom Williams
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Josh Perkins
4Billy Brown
5Adam Zaruba
LT1Jason Peters
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG1Stefen Wisniewski
2Darrell Greene
C1Jason Kelce
2Isaac Seumalo
3Jon Toth
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
RT1Lane Johnson
K1Jake Elliott
 

 