Brent Celek | Tight End | #87 Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (33) / 1/25/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 255 College: Cincinnati Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (162) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 1/26/2016: Signed a four-year, $18 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed. 2018: $4 million, 2020: Free Agent

Per Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski, "there's a thinking" that TE Brent Celek will retire. A blocking tight end behind Zach Ertz, Celek played 40.5 percent of the Eagles' 2017 offensive snaps. Philadelphia is currently projected to be over the 2018 salary cap and could use the cap savings if Celek moves on, which would free up $4 million. 33-year-old Celek has spent his full 11-year career in Philly. Source: Philly Voice

Philly Voice's Jimmy Kepski believes TE Brent Celek could be entering his final season with the Eagles. Celek took a pay cut this offseason and essentially did the same last year, so it is possible he takes another cut on the $4 million he is scheduled to make next year to stick around. If not, however, the Eagles are in good position with Zach Ertz atop the depth chart and Trey Burton a versatile option behind him, although Burton is scheduled to be a free agent after the season. Celek has seen his snap count fall each of the last two seasons, and that should continue this year. Source: Philly Voice

The Eagles are expected to keep Brent Celek for the 2017 season. Celek counts $5 million against the salary cap, but the Eagles would save only $1 million by releasing him. Now 32 years old, Celek played just 39 percent of Philly's 2016 offensive snaps, losing playing time to superior receiver Trey Burton behind Zach Ertz. Celek will return as the Eagles' No. 3/blocking tight end. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer