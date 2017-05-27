Player Page

William Gay | Defensive Back | #22

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 187
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (170) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Steelers released CB William Gay.
The move creates $1.75 million in cap space. Gay was a reserve last season, playing 264 snaps. He turned 33 in January. Mar 12 - 1:50 PM
Source: Jeremy Fowler on Twitter
More William Gay Player News

Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017PIT16163190.00.01-10002300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007PIT16136190.00.0000100200000
2008PIT16338410.00.01120000700000
2009PIT16708781.055.00000011000000
2010PIT16407472.0157.50000011100000
2011PIT164912610.00.021201001300000
2012ARZ164512571.099.0270103600000
2013PIT16558631.088.01211002900000
2014PIT165811690.00.0311330001200000
2015PIT164612581.011.02301000700000
2016PIT164216581.01010.0100001700000
2017PIT16163190.00.01-10002300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CLE4150.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17MIN2130.00.0000001000000
3Sep 24@CHI1010.00.0000000100000
4Oct 1@BAL1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8JAC1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15@KC0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22CIN0000.00.01-10000100000
8Oct 29@DET0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@IND1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 16TEN0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26GB2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN1010.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10BAL0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17NE1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@HOU0000.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31CLE2130.00.0000001000000

