Brian Robison | Defensive Lineman | #96 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (35) / 4/27/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 259 College: Texas Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (102) / MIN Contract: 3/24/2017: Signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract. The deal contains $3.9 million guaranteed. 2018: $1.015 million (+ $90,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent

Vikings LE Brian Robison has agreed to a nearly $2.5 million pay cut for the 2018 season. Robison's salary was slashed from $3.5 million to $1.015 million. He does have a workout bonus of $90,000. Robison said in 2017 that 2018 would be his final season. The 35-year-old pass rusher notched a modest four sacks as a part-time (562 snaps) player last year. Source: Chris Tomasson on Twitter

Vikings LE Brian Robison expects to retire after his current contract expires in 2018. Robison recently had another year added to his deal. "I really do believe that probably at the end of those two years, it will be it," Robison said. "We’ll see how I feel when I get there...but I would say that more than likely, that will probably be the time that I’m going to have to lay things to the side and get ready for life after football." Robison turns 34 later this month, but he remains an effective pass rusher, notching 7.5 sacks last season. With Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen also on the roster, the Vikings have as much talent as anyone on the edge. Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press

Vikings signed LE Brian Robison to a one-year extension through 2018. He's now signed for $7.5 million over the next two years, including $5.15 million guaranteed. In return, Robison lowers his cap number for 2017 in exchange for an added year. The soon-to-be 34-year-old (in April) is entering his 11th year in Minnesota. He's missed just two games in his career and had a three-year-best 7.5 sacks in 2016. The Vikings have quite a bit of edge talent. Source: Field Yates on Twitter