Allen Barbre | Tackle | #76

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/22/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 310
College: Missouri Southern State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (119) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Eagles released G/T Allen Barbre.
A coaches pet from the Chip Kelly regime, Barbre signed a new multi-year deal in June 2014 but fell out of favor under coach Doug Pederson. Barbre was given permission to seek a trade back in March but didn't find any takers. The release saves the Eagles $2.1 million against the cap. 33-year-old Barbre can play both guard spots and right tackle and has made 36 career starts. Isaac Seumalo opened Eagles camp as the starting left guard. Philly has plenty of line depth. Jul 26 - 1:07 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007GB 70000.00.0000000000000
2008GB 80000.00.00000000017000
2009GB 100000.00.0000000000000
2010MIA30000.00.0000000000000
2011SEA30000.00.0000000000000
2013PHI150000.00.0000000000000
2014PHI11010.00.0000000000000
2015PHI161010.00.0000000000000
2016PHI120110.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

