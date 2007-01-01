Jermon Bushrod | Tackle | #74 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (32) / 8/19/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 320 College: Towson Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (125) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dolphins re-signed RG Jermon Bushrod. Making the switch from tackle, Bushrod was one of the worst guards in the league last season. Right now, he pencils back in as the starter, but the Dolphins will be on the lookout for draft prospects and free agent bargains. Going on 33, Bushrod is unlikely to make a second-year leap at his new position.

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are open to re-signing free agent G/T Jermon Bushrod. 2016 was Bushrod's first season at guard, and he was a complete flop. Going on 33, the odds he improves in 2017 are slim. If re-signed, Bushrod would likely compete with free agent addition Ted Larsen. A draft pick figures to be in the mix, as well. Source: Miami Herald

The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins would like to try to upgrade impending free agent Jermon Bushrod at right guard. That's probably an understatement. Bushrod was an outright disaster in his first season at guard, performing as one of the league's worst players by any metric. Going on 33, the Dolphins rightfully appear skeptical any improvement is on the horizon. Source: Miami Herald