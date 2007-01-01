Jermon Bushrod | Tackle | #74

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tribe hoping Carrasco returns on March 24
Dansby Swanson (back) to return Saturday
Scherzer (finger) to make spring debut Wed.
Thornburg (arm) set for another 'pen session
Corey Seager (oblique) runs, throws, swings
Dickerson has disc protrusion, out 3-4 weeks
Carrasco (elbow) to play catch on Thursday
Desmond (hand) likely to be ready in April?
Greg Holland (elbow) sharp in Cactus debut
Prado (hamstring) returning to Marlins camp
Matt Carpenter (back) says he feels '100%'
Eric Hosmer whacks go-ahead two-run homer
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 15
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
Dolphins keep 2016 bust OG Jermon Bushrod
Bills match Rams' offer for RFA Ryan Groy
Vikings close the door on Peterson return
Report: Saints, Butler motivated to make deal
Report: NYJ expected to sign Morris Claiborne
Ravens sign Brandon Carr to four-year deal
Report: Hankins wants more than $10M per year
Cowboys keep Darren McFadden with 1-year deal
Falcons get former first-round NT Dontari Poe
Raiders, Lions teams to watch for Peterson?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 16
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 16
NBA Roundtable: Sneaky Pickups
Mar 16
NCAA South Region Top Players
Mar 16
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 16
Dose: Tyler Ulis time in PHX!
Mar 16
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) to start against OKC
Kevin Love (knee) back in the starting lineup
Nemanja Bjelica (foot) out for the season
John Wall says he's '50-50' for Friday
Nick Young (left ring finger) probable Friday
Pelicans sign Jordan Crawford to 2-year deal
Wes Matthews (calf) questionable Friday
Derrick Favors, Rodney Hood out Thursday
Kenneth Faried (back) will play Thursday
Isaiah Thomas (knee) will miss next two games
Dwyane Wade (fractured elbow) out for season
Willie Cauley-Stein drops monster stat line
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
Podcast: Ovi Finally Scores
Mar 16
Marchand takes lead in Richard
Mar 16
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sharks will go with Aaron Dell on Thursday
Craig Anderson (LBI) might start on Tuesday
Alexander Radulov misses practice with flu
Report: Citi Field likely site of 2018 WC
Pastrnak extends streak, hits 30-goal mark
Matt Duchene snaps 11-game point drought
Brad Marchand gets goal lead in win v. Flames
Steve Mason blanks Penguins on Wednesday
Sean Couturier scores 1G, 1A in win over PIT
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Mills joins McLeod Motorsports at Phoenix
Daniel Suarez shows consistent improvement
4-races of PIR experience for Timmy Hill
Chris Buescher aims for low-30s at Phoenix
Brennan Poole: DC Solar 200 advance
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 advance
Joey Logano almost perfect at PIR with Penske
Austin Dillon is inconsistent at Phoenix
Bayne still seeking 1st top-10 on track type
DiBenedetto has never lost PIR place-diff
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 6 for last 7 at Phoenix
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Capoue a doubt for Watford
Defoe called back into England squad
Middlesbrough parts ways with manager Karanka
AFC close to full strength for the WBA trip
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jermon Bushrod | Tackle | #74
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/19/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 320
College:
Towson
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 4 (125) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins re-signed RG Jermon Bushrod.
Making the switch from tackle, Bushrod was one of the worst guards in the league last season. Right now, he pencils back in as the starter, but the Dolphins will be on the lookout for draft prospects and free agent bargains. Going on 33, Bushrod is unlikely to make a second-year leap at his new position.
Mar 16 - 5:05 PM
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are open to re-signing free agent G/T Jermon Bushrod.
2016 was Bushrod's first season at guard, and he was a complete flop. Going on 33, the odds he improves in 2017 are slim. If re-signed, Bushrod would likely compete with free agent addition Ted Larsen. A draft pick figures to be in the mix, as well.
Mar 13 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins would like to try to upgrade impending free agent Jermon Bushrod at right guard.
That's probably an understatement. Bushrod was an outright disaster in his first season at guard, performing as one of the league's worst players by any metric. Going on 33, the Dolphins rightfully appear skeptical any improvement is on the horizon.
Jan 12 - 6:37 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Impending free agent RG Jermon Bushrod said he wants to re-sign with the Dolphins.
Miami converted Bushrod from left tackle to right guard this past season. He started all 17 games, including the Wild Card loss to the Steelers, and graded out as Pro Football Focus' second-worst guard out of 77 qualifiers, struggling badly as a run blocker. The 32-year-old won't command much on the open market and should face competition if he returns to the Dolphins.
Jan 9 - 12:32 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Dolphins keep 2016 bust OG Jermon Bushrod
Mar 16 - 5:05 PM
Dolphins could re-sign Jermon Bushrod
Mar 13 - 4:16 PM
Dolphins hoping to upgrade RG Jermon Bushrod
Jan 12 - 6:37 PM
Jermon Bushrod wants to re-sign with Miami
Jan 9 - 12:32 PM
More Jermon Bushrod Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
FA
(3852)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(3839)
3
D. Hightower
NE
(3832)
4
E. Lacy
SEA
(3557)
5
M. Butler
NE
(3223)
6
B. Cooks
NE
(3220)
7
J. Cook
OAK
(3152)
8
D. Poe
ATL
(3137)
9
L. Murray
MIN
(3117)
10
B. Osweiler
CLE
(3028)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
NO
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
NO
2
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
NO
15
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
NO
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
NO
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NO
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CHI
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
CHI
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CHI
12
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
LG
1
Ted Larsen
2
Jake Brendel
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Anthony Steen
RG
1
Kraig Urbik
2
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
Headlines
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
Guest writer Charlie Kleinheksel of RotoViz examines NFL suspensions to help fantasy owners determine player value.
More NFL Columns
»
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
»
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 15
»
The Second Wave
Mar 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
NFL Headlines
»
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
»
Dolphins keep 2016 bust OG Jermon Bushrod
»
Bills match Rams' offer for RFA Ryan Groy
»
Vikings close the door on Peterson return
»
Report: Saints, Butler motivated to make deal
»
Report: NYJ expected to sign Morris Claiborne
»
Ravens sign Brandon Carr to four-year deal
»
Report: Hankins wants more than $10M per year
»
Cowboys keep Darren McFadden with 1-year deal
»
Falcons get former first-round NT Dontari Poe
»
Raiders, Lions teams to watch for Peterson?
»
Rams add RB Lance Dunbar on one-year deal
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved