Jermon Bushrod | Tackle | #74

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 320
College: Towson
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (125) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins re-signed RG Jermon Bushrod.
Making the switch from tackle, Bushrod was one of the worst guards in the league last season. Right now, he pencils back in as the starter, but the Dolphins will be on the lookout for draft prospects and free agent bargains. Going on 33, Bushrod is unlikely to make a second-year leap at his new position. Mar 16 - 5:05 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007NO 10000.00.0000000000000
2008NO 20000.00.0000000000000
2009NO 151010.00.0000000000000
2010NO 161010.00.0000000000000
2011NO 161010.00.0000000000000
2012NO 161010.00.0000000000000
2013CHI162020.00.0000000000000
2014CHI142020.00.0000000000000
2015CHI121010.00.0000000000000
2016MIA160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 