Doug Free | Tackle | #68

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/6/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 318
College: Northern Illinois
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (122) / DAL
Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reports Cowboys RT Doug Free is considering retirement.
33-year-old Free is coming off a sub-par 2016 and has undergone foot surgery in each of the last two offseasons. Were Free to hang 'em up, the Cowboys might re-prioritize re-signing free agent LG Ronald Leary and kick La'El Collins to right tackle. Another in-house option would be to replace Free with Chaz Green. Mar 1 - 10:53 AM
Source: Mike Fisher on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007DAL10000.00.0000000000000
2009DAL160110.00.0000000000000
2010DAL160000.00.0000000000000
2011DAL162020.00.0000000000000
2012DAL160000.00.0000000000000
2013DAL162020.00.0000000000000
2014DAL110000.00.0000000000000
2015DAL160000.00.0000000000000
2016DAL160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Andy Jones
3Shaq Evans
4Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Cole Beasley
2Lucky Whitehead
3Quincy McDuffie
WR31Lucky Whitehead
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
LG1La'El Collins
2Ryan Seymour
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1Doug Free
2Emmett Cleary
3Clay DeBord
K1Dan Bailey
 

 