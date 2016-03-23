Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Shaq Evans
(WR)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
James Hanna
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Doug Free | Tackle | #68
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/6/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 318
College:
Northern Illinois
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 4 (122) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2015: Signed a three-year, $15 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed, including a $4.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reports Cowboys RT Doug Free is considering retirement.
33-year-old Free is coming off a sub-par 2016 and has undergone foot surgery in each of the last two offseasons. Were Free to hang 'em up, the Cowboys might re-prioritize re-signing free agent LG Ronald Leary and kick La'El Collins to right tackle. Another in-house option would be to replace Free with Chaz Green.
Mar 1 - 10:53 AM
Source:
Mike Fisher on Twitter
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time."
"We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp.
Wed, Mar 23, 2016 07:15:00 PM
Source:
dallascowboys.com
Cowboys RT Doug Free underwent offseason foot surgery, but is full-go for training camp.
Including Dallas' playoff run, Free's foot cost him seven games last season. The nature of his operation is unclear. Before last year, Free had appeared in every Cowboys game since 2009. He's come on as one of the NFL's better right tackles.
Thu, Jul 30, 2015 02:21:00 PM
Source:
Todd Archer on Twitter
Cowboys re-signed RT Doug Free to a three-year, $15 million contract.
The deal includes $6 million in guaranteed money. Keeping Free was high on the Cowboys' wish list this offseason. One of the top right tackles in the league the last two seasons, Free is also a leader in the locker room. The deal ensures the Cowboys' league-best offensive line will remain intact for at least one more season. With Free signed, free agent Jermey Parnell will likely be allowed to walk.
Sat, Mar 7, 2015 10:42:00 AM
Source:
Todd Archer on Twitter
Cowboys RT Doug Free considering retirement
Mar 1 - 10:53 AM
Doug Free (foot surgery) on the recovery trail
Wed, Mar 23, 2016 07:15:00 PM
Free underwent foot surgery, ready for camp
Thu, Jul 30, 2015 02:21:00 PM
Cowboys reach three-year deal with Doug Free
Sat, Mar 7, 2015 10:42:00 AM
More Doug Free Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(2591)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2217)
3
J. Pierre-Paul
NYG
(2124)
4
J. Charles
FA
(2078)
5
K. Williams
PIT
(1999)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(1933)
7
J. Cutler
CHI
(1772)
8
R. Okung
FA
(1621)
9
L. Murray
OAK
(1582)
10
E. Berry
KC
(1557)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
DAL
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
DAL
16
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
DAL
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DAL
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DAL
11
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Andy Jones
3
Shaq Evans
4
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Cole Beasley
2
Lucky Whitehead
3
Quincy McDuffie
WR3
1
Lucky Whitehead
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
LG
1
La'El Collins
2
Ryan Seymour
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
Doug Free
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Clay DeBord
K
1
Dan Bailey
Headlines
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Feb 28
Patrick Daugherty ranks the NFL's returning coaches, and assesses this year's new hires.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Feb 28
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
Manziel hires agent, drawing 'real' interest
»
Cowboys RT Doug Free considering retirement
»
NFL Salary Cap rises $12 million from 2016
»
Chiefs not expected to use tag on Dontari Poe
»
Josh Gordon again applying for reinstatement
»
Mike Wallace expected to be back with Ravens
»
Texans not expected to use tag on CB Bouye
»
Kyle Long having complications from ankle op
»
Kaepernick hires agents, will opt out of deal
»
Report: Pats not expected to trade Garoppolo
»
FA RG Kevin Zeitler to command $10M per year?
»
Report: Vikings interested in Latavius Murray
