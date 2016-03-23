Doug Free | Tackle | #68 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (33) / 1/6/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 318 College: Northern Illinois Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 4 (122) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/7/2015: Signed a three-year, $15 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed, including a $4.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reports Cowboys RT Doug Free is considering retirement. 33-year-old Free is coming off a sub-par 2016 and has undergone foot surgery in each of the last two offseasons. Were Free to hang 'em up, the Cowboys might re-prioritize re-signing free agent LG Ronald Leary and kick La'El Collins to right tackle. Another in-house option would be to replace Free with Chaz Green. Source: Mike Fisher on Twitter

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time." "We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp. Source: dallascowboys.com

Cowboys RT Doug Free underwent offseason foot surgery, but is full-go for training camp. Including Dallas' playoff run, Free's foot cost him seven games last season. The nature of his operation is unclear. Before last year, Free had appeared in every Cowboys game since 2009. He's come on as one of the NFL's better right tackles. Source: Todd Archer on Twitter