Matt Moore | Quarterback | #8

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
Holland guaranteed $7M in pact with Rockies
Julio Urias could start year in extended ST?
Forsythe likely to hit leadoff for Dodgers
Todd Frazier dealing with sprained finger
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
Cousins noncommittal on return to Washington
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
Dose: Basketball Jones
Jan 24
Dose: Bledsoe's Bombardment
Jan 23
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wesley Matthews out for at least 2 games
Kemba Walker (illness) a game-time decision
Frank Kaminsky (nose) available to play Weds
Cody Zeller (quad) out; Roy Hibbert starting
Nene (rest) will not play against the Celtics
Jerian Grant getting another start at PG
Anthony Davis, Evans will play vs. Thunder
Jonas Jerebko starting, Johnson to the bench
Lue wants to scale back LeBron James' minutes
JaMychal Green out for Wednesday night
Joel Embiid named to Rising Stars roster
Malcolm Brogdon makes Rising Stars roster
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
Hoffman hits Double Figures
Jan 23
Dose: King Henrik is Back
Jan 23
Waiver Wired: Repeat Pick-Ups
Jan 22
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tomas Hertl off IR, ready to play Thursday
Thomas Vanek skates, will be a game-time call
Brad Marchand will have a hearing Thursday
Matt Duchene will play Wednesday vs. VAN
Barkov (back) out for at least two more weeks
Blues will stick with Hutton on Thursday
Jacob Markstrom to face Avs Wednesday
Patric Hornqvist day-to-day with LBI
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) won't play Thursday
Bryan Little scores twice in loss to Sharks
Logan Couture nets 2 pts in win over WPG
James Neal scores 1G, 1A in OTL to Sabres
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Max Rottluff joins Farmers field through OQ
Woods' highly anticipated return draws near
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
QB Burns changes mind, will stay at Stanford
Scout: Reuben Foster not as good as Mosley
Zierlein: Bowser will go no later than 3rd rd
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
Guardiola: Aguero signed new City deal
Djilobodji appeals violent conduct charge
Axel Tuanzebe nearing Man Utd senior debut
Henderson's loan deal at Grimsby extended
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Reports: Hull accept offer for Snodgrass
Eric Bailly should be back for the weekend
Bournemouth chase Asmir Begovic's signature
WHU worry over an injury to their skipper
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
Dominique Jones
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Moore | Quarterback | #8
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 8/9/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 225
College:
Oregon State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/15/2016: Signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal contains $2.25 million guaranteed, including a $750,000 signing bonus. 2016: $1 million, 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The NFL and NFLPA have concluded that the concussion protocol was "not strictly followed" for Matt Moore's head injury during the Wild Card Round against Pittsburgh.
Moore got absolutely leveled by Bud Dupree but miraculously missed only one play. It's troubling that teams are still having a hard time grasping the concussion protocol now that it's been in place for a few seasons. The NFL sent the Dolphins a written warning and said the team's staff will be required to undergo a full review of the league's protocol. It seems like the Dolphins are getting off easy.
Jan 25 - 4:47 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Matt Moore completed 29-of-36 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Dolphins' 30-12, Wild Card loss to the Steelers, also losing two fumbles.
Moore was largely crisp, ripping chunk gains against the Steelers' sieve-like pass defense, but it was his three turnovers that killed any chance Miami had of springing the road upset. Moore lost a back-breaking fumble with time winding down in the first half, giving the ball away at the Steelers' eight-yard line. The Dolphins were trying to cut the Steelers' lead to 20-13 going into halftime. Moore also took a savage helmet-to-helmet hit from Bud Dupree that could have very easily concussed him. Moore minded the store down the stretch in Ryan Tannehill's absence, but didn't show enough to suggest he deserves another starting chance going on age 33. Miami's longtime backup is signed for $1.75 million in 2017, and should be back at that price.
Jan 8 - 4:21 PM
Matt Moore completed 24-of-34 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to New England.
Moore wasn't the reason for Miami's loss; New England's passing game simply shredded Miami's barely-there pass defense, which was missing top CB Byron Maxwell. Moore did what was asked of him, going above and beyond managing the game and keeping the Dolphins competitive for at least a few quarters. The Fins are still hoping to get back Ryan Tannehill (knee) for the playoffs, but it's fair to question whether he's a significant upgrade on Moore.
Jan 1 - 5:07 PM
Matt Moore completed 16-of-30 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Dolphins' Week 16 overtime win over the Bills.
Moore completed barely half his passes, but made plays when the Dolphins needed them, and stayed out of the way as Jay Ajayi got fed on the ground. Moore's yardage was inflated by YAC due to awful Bills tackling, but for the second straight game, he did what he needed to do in place of Ryan Tannehill. Moore has gotten the best of hapless divisional opponents New York and Buffalo, but faces a monumental Week 17 test in the New England Patriots. Moore will be hard to trust as a QB2 in that one.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:16:00 PM
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
Jan 25 - 4:47 PM
Matt Moore commits three turnovers in WC loss
Jan 8 - 4:21 PM
Matt Moore throws 2 TD passes against NE
Jan 1 - 5:07 PM
Matt Moore throws for two scores vs. Bills
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:16:00 PM
More Matt Moore Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Jones
ATL
(4534)
2
L. Green
PIT
(3925)
3
J. Nelson
GB
(3754)
4
C. Hogan
NE
(3678)
5
D. Adams
GB
(3512)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(3237)
7
A. Brown
PIT
(3174)
8
R. Gronkowski
NE
(3005)
9
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(2940)
10
M. Mitchell
NE
(2579)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
MIA
4
55
87
63.2
721
180.3
8.3
0
8
3
1
-1
-.3
-1.0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2007
CAR
9
63
111
56.8
730
81.1
6.6
0
3
5
3
5
.6
1.7
0
0
0
2009
CAR
8
85
138
61.6
1053
131.6
7.6
0
8
2
12
-3
-.4
-.3
0
0
0
2010
CAR
6
79
143
55.2
857
142.8
6.0
1
5
10
5
25
4.2
5.0
0
0
2
2011
MIA
13
210
347
60.5
2497
192.1
7.2
0
16
9
32
65
5.0
2.0
2
0
6
2012
MIA
2
11
19
57.9
131
65.5
6.9
0
1
0
5
-3
-1.5
-.6
0
0
0
2013
MIA
1
2
6
33.3
53
53.0
8.8
0
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
2
2
4
50.0
21
10.5
5.3
0
0
0
2
-2
-1.0
-1.0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
1
1
1
100.0
14
14.0
14.0
0
0
0
3
-2
-2.0
-.7
0
0
0
2016
MIA
4
55
87
63.2
721
180.3
8.3
0
8
3
1
-1
-.3
-1.0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
14
Dec 11
ARZ
3
5
60.0
47
9.4
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
12
18
66.7
236
13.1
4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
16
30
53.3
233
7.8
2
1
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
24
34
70.6
205
6.0
2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
Dolphins Executive VP Mike Tannebaum said there's been no decision on whether Ryan Tannehill will undergo offseason knee surgery.
It's essentially what the Dolphins have been saying for the last month and a half. If Tannehill does eventually undergo surgery, the Dolphins' medical staff sure wasted a lot of time coming to that decision. ACL reconstruction can sometimes require up to a ninth-month recovery, which would put Tannehill's status in doubt for Week 1. Hopefully the fact that surgery hasn't been recommended yet is a sign that Tannehill won't need it.
Jan 25
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
Leonte Carroo
TE
1
MarQueis Gray
2
Dominique Jones
3
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Branden Albert
2
Jesse Davis
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Anthony Steen
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Kraig Urbik
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
3
Terry Poole
K
1
Andrew Franks
Headlines
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
Two explosive offenses will be on display in Super Bowl LI. Jesse Pantuosco breaks it all down in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
»
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
»
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
»
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
»
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
NFL Headlines
»
Protocol 'not strictly followed' for Matt Moore
»
Cousins noncommittal on return to Washington
»
Beat writer expects Bucs to dump Doug Martin
»
Skins president adamant Cousins staying in DC
»
Tomlin: Not first time Ben talked retirement
»
Tomlin in wait-and-see mode with Martavis
»
Alex Mack (ankle) says he will play in SB
»
Brandt doesn't think Garoppolo will fetch 1st
»
Report: Jets interested in Godsey for OC job
»
Report: Browns 'very likely' to tag Pryor
»
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
»
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved