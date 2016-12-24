Matt Moore | Quarterback | #8 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (32) / 8/9/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 225 College: Oregon State Contract: view contract details [x] 3/15/2016: Signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal contains $2.25 million guaranteed, including a $750,000 signing bonus. 2016: $1 million, 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The NFL and NFLPA have concluded that the concussion protocol was "not strictly followed" for Matt Moore's head injury during the Wild Card Round against Pittsburgh. Moore got absolutely leveled by Bud Dupree but miraculously missed only one play. It's troubling that teams are still having a hard time grasping the concussion protocol now that it's been in place for a few seasons. The NFL sent the Dolphins a written warning and said the team's staff will be required to undergo a full review of the league's protocol. It seems like the Dolphins are getting off easy. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Matt Moore completed 29-of-36 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Dolphins' 30-12, Wild Card loss to the Steelers, also losing two fumbles. Moore was largely crisp, ripping chunk gains against the Steelers' sieve-like pass defense, but it was his three turnovers that killed any chance Miami had of springing the road upset. Moore lost a back-breaking fumble with time winding down in the first half, giving the ball away at the Steelers' eight-yard line. The Dolphins were trying to cut the Steelers' lead to 20-13 going into halftime. Moore also took a savage helmet-to-helmet hit from Bud Dupree that could have very easily concussed him. Moore minded the store down the stretch in Ryan Tannehill's absence, but didn't show enough to suggest he deserves another starting chance going on age 33. Miami's longtime backup is signed for $1.75 million in 2017, and should be back at that price.

Matt Moore completed 24-of-34 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to New England. Moore wasn't the reason for Miami's loss; New England's passing game simply shredded Miami's barely-there pass defense, which was missing top CB Byron Maxwell. Moore did what was asked of him, going above and beyond managing the game and keeping the Dolphins competitive for at least a few quarters. The Fins are still hoping to get back Ryan Tannehill (knee) for the playoffs, but it's fair to question whether he's a significant upgrade on Moore.