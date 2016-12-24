Player Page

Matt Moore | Quarterback | #8

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/9/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 225
College: Oregon State
Contract: view contract details
The NFL and NFLPA have concluded that the concussion protocol was "not strictly followed" for Matt Moore's head injury during the Wild Card Round against Pittsburgh.
Moore got absolutely leveled by Bud Dupree but miraculously missed only one play. It's troubling that teams are still having a hard time grasping the concussion protocol now that it's been in place for a few seasons. The NFL sent the Dolphins a written warning and said the team's staff will be required to undergo a full review of the league's protocol. It seems like the Dolphins are getting off easy. Jan 25 - 4:47 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016MIA4558763.2721180.38.30831-1-.3-1.0000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2007CAR96311156.873081.16.603535.61.7000
2009CAR88513861.61053131.67.608212-3-.4-.3000
2010CAR67914355.2857142.86.015105254.25.0002
2011MIA1321034760.52497192.17.2016932655.02.0206
2012MIA2111957.913165.56.90105-3-1.5-.6000
2013MIA12633.35353.08.800200.0.0000
2014MIA22450.02110.55.30002-2-1.0-1.0000
2015MIA111100.01414.014.00003-2-2.0-.7000
2016MIA4558763.2721180.38.30831-1-.3-1.0000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
14Dec 11ARZ3560.0479.40000.000
15Dec 17@NYJ121866.723613.14100.000
16Dec 24@BUF163053.32337.8211-1-1.000
17Jan 1NE243470.62056.02100.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21DeVante Parker
2Rashawn Scott
WR31Leonte Carroo
TE1MarQueis Gray
2Dominique Jones
3Chris Pantale
LT1Branden Albert
2Jesse Davis
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Anthony Steen
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Kraig Urbik
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
3Terry Poole
K1Andrew Franks
 

 