Player Page

Brent Grimes | Defensive Back | #24

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (34) / 7/19/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
College: Shippensburg
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Bucs LCB Brent Grimes (shoulder) is inactive for Week 3 against the Vikings.
The Bucs' defense is very banged up heading into Sunday's trip to Minnesota. Grimes likely would have covered Stefon Diggs on most of this game's plays. The rest of the Bucs' Week 3 inactives are DT Chris Baker, MLB Kwon Alexander, DE Jacquies Smith, OT Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, and TE Antony Auclair. Sep 24 - 11:39 AM
More Brent Grimes Player News

Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TB 16060.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2007ATL2111120.00.0000000000000
2008ATL12304340.00.01250000600000
2009ATL16624660.00.061701001300000
2010ATL167610860.00.058400002300000
2011ATL123712490.00.012900011400000
2012ATL16060.00.0000000000000
2013MIA16528600.00.0410210001600000
2014MIA164810580.00.058010011300000
2015MIA15417480.00.0420000014000590
2016TB 16516570.00.043710012400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17CHI6060.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@MINGame scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4Oct 1NYGGame scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5Oct 5NEGame scheduled for 10/5 8:25 PM ET
6Oct 15@ARZGame scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7Oct 22@BUFGame scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29CARGame scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9Nov 5@NOGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12NYJGame scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 26@ATLGame scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13Dec 3@GBGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10DETGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 18ATLGame scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16Dec 24@CARGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31NOGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3Peyton Barber
4Doug Martin
GLB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Charles Sims
3RB1Charles Sims
2Jacquizz Rodgers
WR11Mike Evans
2Chris Godwin
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Bernard Reedy
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1Cameron Brate
2O.J. Howard
3Luke Stocker
4Alan Cross
5Antony Auclair
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
2Evan Smith
C1Ali Marpet
2Joe Hawley
RG1J.R. Sweezy
RT1Demar Dotson
2Caleb Benenoch
K1Nick Folk
 

 