Brent Grimes | Defensive Back | #24

The Bucs' defense is very banged up heading into Sunday's trip to Minnesota. Grimes likely would have covered Stefon Diggs on most of this game's plays. The rest of the Bucs' Week 3 inactives are DT Chris Baker, MLB Kwon Alexander, DE Jacquies Smith, OT Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, and TE Antony Auclair.

Grimes suffered the injury early on in training camp and didn't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars. His absence has opened up first-team reps for second-year corner Ryan Smith. The Bucs have been mum on Grimes' timetable, though we suspect he'll be ready for Week 1.

Bucs CB Brent Grimes said he considered retiring in the offseason and joining the NBA's developmental league.

Lol. Grimes hasn't played basketball competitively for 15-plus years and turns 34 next week. He and his wife, Miko, cover all sorts of topics in a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated at the link below. One of the more entertaining couples in all of sports, it's worth a read on a slow summer day. In his first year with the Bucs last season, Grimes was Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall corner out of 119 qualifiers.