Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Antony Auclair
(TE)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Nick Folk
(K)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Jhajuan Seales
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brent Grimes | Defensive Back | #24
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 7/19/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 185
College:
Shippensburg
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2016: Signed a two-year, $13.5 million contract. The deal includes $7 million guaranteed. Another $3 million is available through incentives. 2017: $6.5 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs LCB Brent Grimes (shoulder) is inactive for Week 3 against the Vikings.
The Bucs' defense is very banged up heading into Sunday's trip to Minnesota. Grimes likely would have covered Stefon Diggs on most of this game's plays. The rest of the Bucs' Week 3 inactives are DT Chris Baker, MLB Kwon Alexander, DE Jacquies Smith, OT Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, and TE Antony Auclair.
Sep 24 - 11:39 AM
Buccaneers CB Brent Grimes needed 20 stitches to close a gash in his right shin.
Grimes suffered the injury early on in training camp and didn't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars. His absence has opened up first-team reps for second-year corner Ryan Smith. The Bucs have been mum on Grimes' timetable, though we suspect he'll be ready for Week 1.
Aug 18 - 1:29 PM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Bucs CB Brent Grimes said he considered retiring in the offseason and joining the NBA's developmental league.
Lol. Grimes hasn't played basketball competitively for 15-plus years and turns 34 next week. He and his wife, Miko, cover all sorts of topics in a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated at the link below. One of the more entertaining couples in all of sports, it's worth a read on a slow summer day. In his first year with the Bucs last season, Grimes was Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall corner out of 119 qualifiers.
Jul 12 - 1:49 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
Bucs CB Brent Grimes (quad) returned to practice Thursday.
Grimes sat out Wednesday after suffering a quad injury against the Chiefs last week. This practice gives him a decent shot to play against the Seahawks.
Thu, Nov 24, 2016 11:21:00 AM
Source:
Jenna Laine on Twitter
Brent Grimes ruled out against Keenum's Vikes
Sep 24 - 11:39 AM
Brent Grimes (shin) receives 20 stitches
Aug 18 - 1:29 PM
Bucs CB Brent Grimes considered retirement
Jul 12 - 1:49 PM
Brent Grimes back at practice Thursday
Thu, Nov 24, 2016 11:21:00 AM
More Brent Grimes Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TB
1
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2007
ATL
2
11
1
12
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
ATL
12
30
4
34
0.0
0
.0
1
25
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2009
ATL
16
62
4
66
0.0
0
.0
6
17
0
1
0
0
13
0
0
0
0
0
2010
ATL
16
76
10
86
0.0
0
.0
5
84
0
0
0
0
23
0
0
0
0
0
2011
ATL
12
37
12
49
0.0
0
.0
1
29
0
0
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
2012
ATL
1
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
16
52
8
60
0.0
0
.0
4
102
1
0
0
0
16
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
16
48
10
58
0.0
0
.0
5
80
1
0
0
1
13
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
15
41
7
48
0.0
0
.0
4
20
0
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
59
0
2016
TB
16
51
6
57
0.0
0
.0
4
37
1
0
0
1
24
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 17
CHI
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@MIN
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
NYG
Game scheduled for 10/1 4:05 PM ET
5
Oct 5
NE
Game scheduled for 10/5 8:25 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@ARZ
Game scheduled for 10/15 4:05 PM ET
7
Oct 22
@BUF
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
CAR
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 5
@NO
Game scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10
Nov 12
NYJ
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@ATL
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
@GB
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
DET
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 18
ATL
Game scheduled for 12/18 8:30 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@CAR
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
NO
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Ryan Griffin
I.L.
Bucs placed QB Ryan Griffin on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Griffin sprained his AC join in the first preseason game. The Bucs held Griffin through final cuts, suggesting they plan to bring him back at some point this season, although he will miss at least the first eight weeks. Ryan Fitzpatrick will serve as the backup in the meantime. LS Garrison Sanborn was re-signed in a corresponding move.
Sep 4
RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Charles Sims
3
Peyton Barber
4
Doug Martin
Suspended
Doug Martin carried two times for two yards with two catches for 14 yards in Saturday’s preseason game.
With Martin opening the season suspended for the first three games, the Buccaneers gave Jacquizz Rodgers all the reps in the first half of their final dry-run. Martin has had an impressive offseason and his suspension isn’t a major concern for fantasy as he’s currently not being selected as a starter. He was fourth in the league in touches (128) and touches per game (21.3) a year ago when he returned from injury up until being shelved for the remainder of the season after Week 15.
Aug 26
GLB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Charles Sims
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Bernard Reedy
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
O.J. Howard
3
Luke Stocker
4
Alan Cross
5
Antony Auclair
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
2
Evan Smith
C
1
Ali Marpet
2
Joe Hawley
RG
1
J.R. Sweezy
RT
1
Demar Dotson
Sidelined
Buccaneers RT Demar Dotson (groin) expects to return to practice next week.
He must have gotten good news from his MRI. We may not see him in any more preseason games, but Dotson should be ready to roll for Week 1 against Miami.
Aug 20
2
Caleb Benenoch
K
1
Nick Folk
