Ryan Clady | Tackle | #78
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/6/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 315
College:
Boise State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (12) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $10 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini believes the team will "probably" release LT Ryan Clady by Wednesday.
Clady is due a $1 million bonus on Wednesday. Clady is heading into his age-31 season and comes with a non-guaranteed $10 million salary after again finishing last season on I.R. with a torn rotator cuff. Clady's career has been marked by injuries. The Jets can't count on him to stay healthy.
Feb 13 - 9:41 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Jets are working on a new deal for LT Ryan Clady.
Clady already delayed a $2.5 million roster bonus due this month. He’s currently owed a non-guaranteed $10 million salary. Clady missed seven games last year and nearly all of 2014 to season-ending injuries. He’s going to have to accept a pay cut to return.
Feb 10 - 6:04 PM
Source:
CBSSports.com
The Jets and LT Ryan Clady agreed to a contract restructure, delaying a $2.5 million roster bonus and lumping it into his 2017 base salary.
The bonus was due next month, but with Clady coming off yet another season-ending injury, the Jets wanted more time to evaluate the situation. Clady is now carrying a $10 million salary for 2017, none of which is guaranteed. The team can hold onto him through the summer or until GM Mike Maccagnan finds a new starting left tackle.
Jan 27 - 8:50 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Rich Cimini reports there is "not a chance" LT Ryan Clady (shoulder, injured reserve) is back with the Jets next season.
Clady has a $2.5 million roster bonus due in February, so the Jets will have to make a quick decision on his future. That decision likely will be to move on. Despite injury concerns the last several years, the 30-year-old should find plenty of takers in free agency.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:24:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
More Ryan Clady Player News
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYJ
9
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
DEN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
DEN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
DEN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
DEN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DEN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DEN
2
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DEN
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYJ
9
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.
It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.
Dec 29
2
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini said Matt Forte is "staying" for 2017.
The 31-year-old is due $4 million and coming off knee surgery, but Forte's roster spot doesn't appear to be in jeopardy. With that said, there's a strong likelihood Forte's role will be scaled back after getting outplayed by Bilal Powell down the stretch. Forte's fantasy arrow is pointing down.
Feb 11
2
Bilal Powell
3
Khiry Robinson
Sidelined
Jets placed RB Khiry Robinson on injured reserve with a broken leg, ending his season.
Unfathomably, it's Robinson's third broken leg since November 2015, though this time it's in a "different spot." Playing on a one-year, $1.175 million contract, Robinson tallied eight carries in his lone appearance. Turning 27 on Wednesday, it could take a while for Robinson to find a new home in free agency.
Dec 27
4
Brandon Burks
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
4
Frankie Hammond
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
Eric Decker underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday.
Decker already had hip surgery, but he had to wait until he was off crutches to get his shoulder taken care of. The rehab is expected to take eight months, putting him on track for a mid-summer return.
Nov 15
2
Quincy Enunwa
3
Jalin Marshall
4
Devin Smith
5
Deshon Foxx
WR3
1
Quincy Enunwa
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
5
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Ryan Clady
Sidelined
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini believes the team will "probably" release LT Ryan Clady by Wednesday.
Clady is due a $1 million bonus on Wednesday. Clady is heading into his age-31 season and comes with a non-guaranteed $10 million salary after again finishing last season on I.R. with a torn rotator cuff. Clady's career has been marked by injuries. The Jets can't count on him to stay healthy.
Feb 13
2
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
3
Craig Watts
C
1
Nick Mangold
2
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Brent Qvale
RT
1
Breno Giacomini
Sidelined
Jets RT Breno Giacomini will undergo back surgery Wednesday.
The operation will shave down a herniated disc in Giacomini's back. The procedure carries a four-month recovery, but the Jets will likely take it easy with Giacomini during the offseason program. The right tackle should be ready for training camp.
Jan 2
2
Brandon Shell
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Nick Folk
2
Ross Martin
