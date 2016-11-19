Player Page

Ryan Clady | Tackle | #78

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/6/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 315
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (12) / DEN
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini believes the team will "probably" release LT Ryan Clady by Wednesday.
Clady is due a $1 million bonus on Wednesday. Clady is heading into his age-31 season and comes with a non-guaranteed $10 million salary after again finishing last season on I.R. with a torn rotator cuff. Clady's career has been marked by injuries. The Jets can't count on him to stay healthy. Feb 13 - 9:41 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ90000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008DEN161010.00.0000000000000
2009DEN160000.00.0000000000000
2010DEN161010.00.0000000000000
2011DEN161010.00.0000000000000
2012DEN160000.00.0000000000000
2013DEN20000.00.0000000000000
2014DEN161010.00.0000000000000
2016NYJ90000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Khiry Robinson
4Brandon Burks
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
4Frankie Hammond
5Myles White
WR21Eric Decker
2Quincy Enunwa
3Jalin Marshall
4Devin Smith
5Deshon Foxx
WR31Quincy Enunwa
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
4Braedon Bowman
5Jason Vander Laan
LT1Ryan Clady
2Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
3Craig Watts
C1Nick Mangold
2Wesley Johnson
RG1Brian Winters
2Brent Qvale
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Brandon Shell
3Jeff Adams
K1Nick Folk
2Ross Martin
 

 