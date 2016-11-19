Ryan Clady | Tackle | #78 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (30) / 9/6/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 315 College: Boise State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (12) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $10 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini believes the team will "probably" release LT Ryan Clady by Wednesday. Clady is due a $1 million bonus on Wednesday. Clady is heading into his age-31 season and comes with a non-guaranteed $10 million salary after again finishing last season on I.R. with a torn rotator cuff. Clady's career has been marked by injuries. The Jets can't count on him to stay healthy. Source: ESPN.com

The Jets are working on a new deal for LT Ryan Clady. Clady already delayed a $2.5 million roster bonus due this month. He’s currently owed a non-guaranteed $10 million salary. Clady missed seven games last year and nearly all of 2014 to season-ending injuries. He’s going to have to accept a pay cut to return. Source: CBSSports.com

The Jets and LT Ryan Clady agreed to a contract restructure, delaying a $2.5 million roster bonus and lumping it into his 2017 base salary. The bonus was due next month, but with Clady coming off yet another season-ending injury, the Jets wanted more time to evaluate the situation. Clady is now carrying a $10 million salary for 2017, none of which is guaranteed. The team can hold onto him through the summer or until GM Mike Maccagnan finds a new starting left tackle. Source: ESPN.com