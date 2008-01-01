Jamaal Charles | Running Back | #25

7/23/2014: Signed a four-year, $28 million contract. The deal contains $8.3 million guaranteed -- an initial roster bonus of $2.95 million and Charles' first-year base salary and bonuses. Charles is eligible for annual $250,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2016: $2.75 million (+ $2 million reporting bonus + $1 million in per-game roster bonuses), 2017: $3.75 million (+ $2 million reporting bonus + $1 million in per-game roster bonuses), 2018: Free Agent

There was hope Charles could be back for the playoffs but he won't be returning after the Chiefs activated ILB Justin March-Lillard from IR. Owed a $3 million roster bonus, Charles is a candidate for offseason release. Kansas City would save $7 million by cutting Charles.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week Charles hopes to return for the postseason. The Chiefs have yet to use their return spot this season, but they do have two inside linebackers on injured reserve who are suddenly candidates for return following the season-ending injury to Derrick Johnson (Achilles'). Charles' return would be a big boost for the Chiefs, but he will not be helping any fantasy teams this season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jamaal Charles (knee) is doing well in his recovery from knee surgery and hopes to be back for the playoffs.

It's a nice thought, but it's probably not going to happen. Charles has had two knee surgeries this year on top of the torn ACL that caused him to miss most of last season. It doesn't make much sense for the Chiefs to rush Charles back when he isn't even going to be the starter. If Charles does return this year, it will be as a change-of-pace option behind workhorse Spencer Ware. With all the injuries he's suffered over the years, it's fair to wonder how much Charles has left in the tank.