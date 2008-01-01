Player Page

Jamaal Charles | Running Back | #25

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 199
College: Texas
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (73) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Jamaal Charles (knee, injured reserve) is done for the season.
There was hope Charles could be back for the playoffs but he won't be returning after the Chiefs activated ILB Justin March-Lillard from IR. Owed a $3 million roster bonus, Charles is a candidate for offseason release. Kansas City would save $7 million by cutting Charles. Dec 21 - 6:47 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC3124013.33.3012144.77.00000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008KC166735722.35.3102727217.010.1112321000
2009KC15190112074.75.9574029719.87.4013943100
2010KC16230146791.76.4454546829.310.40320000
2011KC2128341.56.900594.51.80110000
2012KC16285150994.35.3753523614.86.70130000
2013KC15259128785.85.04127069346.29.91720000
2014KC15206103368.95.0194029119.47.30530000
2015KC57136472.85.1142117735.48.40120000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
4Oct 2@PIT273.5000.0000000
6Oct 16@OAK9333.712147.0000000
7Oct 23NO10.0000.0000000
16Dec 25DENGame scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17Jan 1@SDGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Knile Davis
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Knile Davis
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3Demarcus Robinson
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Bryan Witzmann
LG1Zach Fulton
C1Mitch Morse
2Mike Person
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Jah Reid
K1Cairo Santos
 

 