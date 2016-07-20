Player Page

Calais Campbell | Defensive Lineman | #93

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/1/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 300
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (50) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's John Keim reports it is "likely" the Redskins pursue impending free agent DE Calais Campbell.
The match makes sense. Campbell is one of the most impactful defensive lineman available while Washington needs to add playmakers to their front seven. There will be plenty of other teams interested if Campbell hits the open market, however, and Keim questions whether the Redskins are willing to get involved in a bidding war for a 30-year-old. Campbell has also been linked with the Broncos, and it will not be surprising if he ends up re-signing with the Cardinals. Feb 25 - 10:49 AM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016ARZ163419538.0678.4110312610000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008ARZ16245290.00.00000011016000
2009ARZ163611477.0497.0000001500000
2010ARZ154614606.0498.2000100200000
2011ARZ165219718.0637.91001021000000
2012ARZ135013636.5284.3000000600000
2013ARZ164514599.5555.8000201610000
2014ARZ144810587.0507.11230001300000
2015ARZ164615615.0367.2000100200000
2016ARZ163419538.0678.4110312610000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE2130.00.0000100000000
2Sep 18TB2130.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@BUF4040.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2LAR1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 6@SF3142.052.5110000110000
6Oct 17NYJ1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23SEA2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CAR1890.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SF2131.055.0000000000000
11Nov 20@MIN1230.00.0000000200000
12Nov 27@ATL3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4WAS3031.01515.0000001100000
14Dec 11@MIA3030.00.0000001000000
15Dec 18NO4042.02412.0000110000000
16Dec 24@SEA1340.536.0000100000000
17Jan 1@LAR1231.51510.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Zac Dysert
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
4Chris Hubert
5Marvin Hall
WR21J.J. Nelson
2John Brown
3Jeremy Ross
4Marquis Bundy
5Aaron Dobson
WR31John Brown
TE1Darren Fells
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Givens Price
LG1Mike Iupati
2Cole Toner
C1Evan Boehm
2Daniel Munyer
RG1John Wetzel
2Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
K1Chandler Catanzaro
 

 