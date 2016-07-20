Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Calais Campbell | Defensive Lineman | #93
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/1/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 300
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (50) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's John Keim reports it is "likely" the Redskins pursue impending free agent DE Calais Campbell.
The match makes sense. Campbell is one of the most impactful defensive lineman available while Washington needs to add playmakers to their front seven. There will be plenty of other teams interested if Campbell hits the open market, however, and Keim questions whether the Redskins are willing to get involved in a bidding war for a 30-year-old. Campbell has also been linked with the Broncos, and it will not be surprising if he ends up re-signing with the Cardinals.
Feb 25 - 10:49 AM
Source:
ESPN
The Denver Post suggests free agent DE Calais Campbell could be a fit for the Broncos.
Campbell has earned All-Pro honors in two of the last three seasons. The 30-year-old grew up in Denver. Joel Corry of CBS Sports believes Campbell will surpass Michael Bennett's three-year, $31.5 million contract. Upgrading the defensive line is a priority after Denver's run defense collapsed last season.
Feb 9 - 9:05 PM
Source:
Denver Post
Cardinals GM Steve Keim said there’s no timetable for an extension with contract-year RE Calais Campbell.
Campbell has been a top 3-4 end the last few years and is only entering his age-30 season, but re-signing him could be difficult with the Cardinals’ cap situation. Locking up Tyrann Mathieu is Arizona’s top priority.
Wed, Jul 20, 2016 05:42:00 PM
Source:
azcardinals.com
The Arizona Republic reports the Cardinals are not shopping RE Calais Campbell.
A "report" surfaced Monday from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Arizona had placed Campbell on the trade block, citing "word on the street." The Sun-Sentinel has the least reliable NFL coverage in the nation, and therefore is never used as a Rotoworld source. Predictably, the report was unfounded and baseless. A contract extension for Campbell is much more likely than a trade.
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 11:06:00 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
Feb 25 - 10:49 AM
Calais Campbell a possibility for Denver?
Feb 9 - 9:05 PM
Cardinals GM: 'No timetable' on Campbell deal
Wed, Jul 20, 2016 05:42:00 PM
Cardinals not shopping Calais Campbell
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 11:06:00 AM
More Calais Campbell Player News
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ARZ
16
34
19
53
8.0
67
8.4
1
1
0
3
1
2
6
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
ARZ
16
24
5
29
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
16
0
0
0
2009
ARZ
16
36
11
47
7.0
49
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2010
ARZ
15
46
14
60
6.0
49
8.2
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2011
ARZ
16
52
19
71
8.0
63
7.9
1
0
0
1
0
2
10
0
0
0
0
0
2012
ARZ
13
50
13
63
6.5
28
4.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2013
ARZ
16
45
14
59
9.5
55
5.8
0
0
0
2
0
1
6
1
0
0
0
0
2014
ARZ
14
48
10
58
7.0
50
7.1
1
23
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
16
46
15
61
5.0
36
7.2
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
16
34
19
53
8.0
67
8.4
1
1
0
3
1
2
6
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 6
@SF
3
1
4
2.0
5
2.5
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
NYJ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SEA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CAR
1
8
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SF
2
1
3
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@MIN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@ATL
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
WAS
3
0
3
1.0
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@MIA
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NO
4
0
4
2.0
24
12.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@SEA
1
3
4
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@LAR
1
2
3
1.5
15
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Zac Dysert
RB
1
David Johnson
Sidelined
David Johnson told
PFT Live
his "goal" is to record 1,000 yards both as a runner and a receiver.
The scary thing for opposing defenses is this goal is very attainable. Johnson came close with 1,239 yards on the ground and 879 yards through the air in 2016, and he thinks he was just a few mistakes away from a 1,000-1,000 season, which only Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk have done in NFL history. "The biggest thing is my route running," Johnson said. "I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year." With the knee injury he suffered in Week 17 thankfully not a long-term concern, Johnson is locked in as a top-two fantasy running back for 2017.
Feb 2
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
Sidelined
Cardinals signed WR Jaron Brown to a one-year extension through 2017.
Brown is on I.R. with a torn ACL he suffered last month. It's a good-faith move on behalf of the Cardinals, who clearly have faith in Brown's recovery. With Michael Floyd set to become a free agent, Brown provides quality depth.
Nov 16
3
Brittan Golden
4
Chris Hubert
5
Marvin Hall
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
John Brown
3
Jeremy Ross
4
Marquis Bundy
5
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
John Brown
TE
1
Darren Fells
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Givens Price
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Cole Toner
C
1
Evan Boehm
2
Daniel Munyer
RG
1
John Wetzel
2
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
