Matt Ryan | Quarterback | #2 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (31) / 5/17/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 217 College: Boston College Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (3) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 7/25/2013: Signed a six-year, $103.75 million contract. The deal contains $59 million guaranteed, including a $28 million signing bonus. 2016-2017: $15.75 million, 2018: $19.25 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Matt Ryan completed 27-of-36 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons' 38-32, Week 17 win over the Saints.

Matt Ryan completed 27-of-33 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Panthers. Ryan was a surgeon in this game, connecting with 10 different pass catchers and hitting Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea for touchdowns. Those scores made Ryan the first player in NFL history to complete touchdown passes to 13 different receivers in a single season. Ryan also did a great job escaping pressure and making things happen when the play broke down, and he found Tevin Coleman to convert a third-and-21 with the Panthers mounting something of a comeback in the second half. Coleman took the next handoff 55 yards for the game-sealing touchdown. Ryan basically did whatever he wanted in this game, and he should be able to do much of the same next week against the Saints. He will be a high-end QB1 in the season finale.

Matt Ryan completed 17-of-23 passes for 286 yards with two touchdowns and rushed once for a one-yard loss Sunday in the Falcons' Week 15 win over the 49ers. He was sacked once for no loss. Fantasy owners expected a big day from Ryan, and that’s exactly what they got. Efficient would probably be the best word to describe Ryan’s outing. Even sans Julio Jones, Ryan still gashed the Niners for a masterful 12.43 yards per attempt. His two touchdowns came on red-zone strikes to Taylor Gabriel and Austin Hooper. Both came in the first half. His longest completion occurred on a 59-yard catch-and-run by Aldrick Robinson early in the second quarter. With Atlanta up by a million, Ryan was able to watch most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines. Ryan matched his career-high in touchdown passes with 32 on Sunday. Look for him to better that mark against Carolina on Christmas Eve.