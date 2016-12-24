Player Page

Matt Ryan | Quarterback | #2

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/17/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 217
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (3) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Matt Ryan completed 27-of-36 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons' 38-32, Week 17 win over the Saints.
Jan 1 - 7:55 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016ATL1534649869.54613307.59.35347331157.73.5002
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2008ATL1626543461.13440215.07.921611551046.51.9101
2009ATL1426345158.32916208.36.51221430493.51.6102
2010ATL1635757162.53705231.66.51289461227.62.7003
2011ATL1634756661.34177261.17.46291237845.32.3203
2012ATL1642261568.64719294.97.773214331388.64.2102
2013ATL1643965167.44515282.26.97261717553.43.2004
2014ATL1641562866.14694293.47.562814291459.15.0002
2015ATL1640761466.34591286.97.55211636633.91.8005
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11TB273969.23348.6203103.300
2Sep 18@OAK263476.539611.63100.000
3Sep 26@NO203066.72408.0205234.600
4Oct 2CAR283775.750313.6414143.500
5Oct 9@DEN152853.62679.510331.000
6Oct 16@SEA274264.33358.031122.001
7Oct 23SD223464.72738.011382.700
8Oct 30GB283580.02888.230294.500
9Nov 3@TB253473.534410.14020.001
10Nov 13@PHI183354.52678.11100.000
12Nov 27ARZ263476.52697.9214153.800
13Dec 4KC223464.72978.7113237.700
14Dec 11@LAR182864.32378.53000.000
15Dec 18SF172373.928612.4201-1-1.000
16Dec 24@CAR273381.82778.420294.500
17Jan 1NO273675.03319.240221.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Patrick DiMarco
WR11Julio Jones
2Justin Hardy
3Taylor Gabriel
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Aldrick Robinson
3Eric Weems
WR31Justin Hardy
TE1Levine Toilolo
2Austin Hooper
3Joshua Perkins
LT1Jake Matthews
2Tom Compton
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
RG1Chris Chester
2Ben Garland
RT1Ryan Schraeder
K1Matt Bryant
 

 