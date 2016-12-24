Matt Ryan | Quarterback | #2

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
Kubiak retires after 10 years as head coach
Impending FA D-Jax finishes with 1,005 yards
Chiefs lock up No. 2 seed with Week 17 win
Like that? Redskins choke away playoff berth
Terrelle Pryor goes 77-1,007-4 in first as WR
Seahawks rest Russell Wilson in 4th quarter
Randall Cobb (ankle) inactive for SNF
David Johnson's ACL believed to be in tact
Rishard Matthews posts career-high 945 yards
Matt McGloin exits Week 17 w/shoulder injury
Kenny Stills scores his 9th TD of the season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Harden Makes History
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Dec 31
The Week Ahead: Week 11
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 31
Dec 31
Dose: Pizza Guy? No, Pizza Man
Dec 31
Mailbag: Still Loading?
Dec 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 30
Dec 30
Stew: Let's Talk Ty
Dec 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
Marcus Morris starting, Harris to the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out Sunday vs. Indiana
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
Saros, Dell get 1st career SO
Dec 31
The Winter Classic
Dec 30
Jackets, Wild Set The Stage
Dec 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 19
Dec 30
Late Fitness Check GW19
Dec 30
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Joshua Perkins
(TE)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Alex Ross
(QB)
Jacob Tamme
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Ryan | Quarterback | #2
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/17/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 217
College:
Boston College
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (3) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/25/2013: Signed a six-year, $103.75 million contract. The deal contains $59 million guaranteed, including a $28 million signing bonus. 2016-2017: $15.75 million, 2018: $19.25 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Ryan completed 27-of-36 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in the Falcons' 38-32, Week 17 win over the Saints.
Jan 1 - 7:55 PM
Matt Ryan completed 27-of-33 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Panthers.
Ryan was a surgeon in this game, connecting with 10 different pass catchers and hitting Joshua Perkins and D.J. Tialavea for touchdowns. Those scores made Ryan the first player in NFL history to complete touchdown passes to 13 different receivers in a single season. Ryan also did a great job escaping pressure and making things happen when the play broke down, and he found Tevin Coleman to convert a third-and-21 with the Panthers mounting something of a comeback in the second half. Coleman took the next handoff 55 yards for the game-sealing touchdown. Ryan basically did whatever he wanted in this game, and he should be able to do much of the same next week against the Saints. He will be a high-end QB1 in the season finale.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:24:00 PM
Matt Ryan completed 17-of-23 passes for 286 yards with two touchdowns and rushed once for a one-yard loss Sunday in the Falcons' Week 15 win over the 49ers.
He was sacked once for no loss. Fantasy owners expected a big day from Ryan, and that’s exactly what they got. Efficient would probably be the best word to describe Ryan’s outing. Even sans Julio Jones, Ryan still gashed the Niners for a masterful 12.43 yards per attempt. His two touchdowns came on red-zone strikes to Taylor Gabriel and Austin Hooper. Both came in the first half. His longest completion occurred on a 59-yard catch-and-run by Aldrick Robinson early in the second quarter. With Atlanta up by a million, Ryan was able to watch most of the fourth quarter from the sidelines. Ryan matched his career-high in touchdown passes with 32 on Sunday. Look for him to better that mark against Carolina on Christmas Eve.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:08:00 PM
Matt Ryan completed 24-of-41 passes for 237 yards with three touchdowns Sunday in the Falcons' Week 14 win over the Rams.
After the Rams fumbled the opening kickoff, Ryan got to work and threw a three-yard touchdown to Justin Hardy on his first play from scrimmage. After two three-and-outs, Ryan came back and led a nine-play, 88-yard drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown strike to Tevin Coleman. Later Ryan found a soft spot in the Rams’ secondary and exploited it by hurling a 64-yard touchdown to an embarrassingly wide-open Taylor Gabriel. With the Falcons in total control, Ryan ceded his quarterback duties to backup Matt Schaub in the fourth quarter. Ryan reached 4,000 yards passing on Sunday, a threshold he’s now reached in six straight seasons. Matty Ice will be an obvious QB1 at home against the Niners in Week 15.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 08:14:00 PM
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
Jan 1 - 7:55 PM
Matt Ryan surgical in win over Panthers
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:24:00 PM
Matt Ryan predictably goes off vs. Niners
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:08:00 PM
Matt Ryan rips Rams for three touchdowns
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 08:14:00 PM
More Matt Ryan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Williams
PIT
(4966)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(4344)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(4336)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(4320)
5
S. Ware
KC
(4317)
6
T. Riddick
DET
(3894)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3780)
8
L. Miller
HOU
(3730)
9
B. Powell
NYJ
(3621)
10
J. Reed
WAS
(3605)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Falcons Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
ATL
15
346
498
69.5
4613
307.5
9.3
5
34
7
33
115
7.7
3.5
0
0
2
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2008
ATL
16
265
434
61.1
3440
215.0
7.9
2
16
11
55
104
6.5
1.9
1
0
1
2009
ATL
14
263
451
58.3
2916
208.3
6.5
1
22
14
30
49
3.5
1.6
1
0
2
2010
ATL
16
357
571
62.5
3705
231.6
6.5
1
28
9
46
122
7.6
2.7
0
0
3
2011
ATL
16
347
566
61.3
4177
261.1
7.4
6
29
12
37
84
5.3
2.3
2
0
3
2012
ATL
16
422
615
68.6
4719
294.9
7.7
7
32
14
33
138
8.6
4.2
1
0
2
2013
ATL
16
439
651
67.4
4515
282.2
6.9
7
26
17
17
55
3.4
3.2
0
0
4
2014
ATL
16
415
628
66.1
4694
293.4
7.5
6
28
14
29
145
9.1
5.0
0
0
2
2015
ATL
16
407
614
66.3
4591
286.9
7.5
5
21
16
36
63
3.9
1.8
0
0
5
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
TB
27
39
69.2
334
8.6
2
0
3
10
3.3
0
0
2
Sep 18
@OAK
26
34
76.5
396
11.6
3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
3
Sep 26
@NO
20
30
66.7
240
8.0
2
0
5
23
4.6
0
0
4
Oct 2
CAR
28
37
75.7
503
13.6
4
1
4
14
3.5
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DEN
15
28
53.6
267
9.5
1
0
3
3
1.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@SEA
27
42
64.3
335
8.0
3
1
1
2
2.0
0
1
7
Oct 23
SD
22
34
64.7
273
8.0
1
1
3
8
2.7
0
0
8
Oct 30
GB
28
35
80.0
288
8.2
3
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
9
Nov 3
@TB
25
34
73.5
344
10.1
4
0
2
0
.0
0
1
10
Nov 13
@PHI
18
33
54.5
267
8.1
1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
ARZ
26
34
76.5
269
7.9
2
1
4
15
3.8
0
0
13
Dec 4
KC
22
34
64.7
297
8.7
1
1
3
23
7.7
0
0
14
Dec 11
@LAR
18
28
64.3
237
8.5
3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
15
Dec 18
SF
17
23
73.9
286
12.4
2
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CAR
27
33
81.8
277
8.4
2
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
17
Jan 1
NO
27
36
75.0
331
9.2
4
0
2
2
1.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
WR1
1
Julio Jones
Questionable
Falcons coach Dan Quinn indicated Julio Jones (toe) will not be on a snap count in Week 17 against the Saints.
"He looked good over the last couple of days, so I'm not going to monitor him," said Quinn. "If it gets sore, then we'll take him out. He looked good in practice today. He looked strong. He looked explosive." Julio's floor isn't necessarily safe, but he is an enticing tournament option in DFS this week. Taylor Gabriel (foot) isn't playing, opening up a few additional touches for the rest of the offense. Julio should have a much bigger role than last week.
Dec 30
2
Justin Hardy
3
Taylor Gabriel
Sidelined
Falcons declared WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Austin Hooper, RB Terron Ward, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Dashon Goldson, LB Josh Keyes, and OG Wes Schweitzer inactive for Week 17 against the Saints.
There are no surprises here. Gabriel and Hooper should be back for the playoffs.
Jan 1
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
Eric Weems
WR3
1
Justin Hardy
TE
1
Levine Toilolo
2
Austin Hooper
Sidelined
Austin Hooper (knee) is out for Week 17 against the Saints.
It'll be Hooper's second straight absence. Already missing Jacob Tamme (shoulder, I.R.), the Falcons will turn to Levine Toilolo at tight end in Sunday's finale.
Dec 30
3
Joshua Perkins
LT
1
Jake Matthews
Questionable
Falcons LT Jake Matthews (knee) is questionable for Week 14 against the Rams.
Matthews was able to get in a limited practice Friday, but that was his only action of the week. Atlanta could decide to play it safe with their left tackle in a game they should be able to win going away. Tom Compton took over for Matthews after he left last week's game.
Dec 9
2
Tom Compton
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
RG
1
Chris Chester
2
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
K
1
Matt Bryant
Headlines
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 17 fantasy football action as it happens.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
»
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
NFL Headlines
»
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
»
Kubiak retires after 10 years as head coach
»
Impending FA D-Jax finishes with 1,005 yards
»
Chiefs lock up No. 2 seed with Week 17 win
»
Like that? Redskins choke away playoff berth
»
Terrelle Pryor goes 77-1,007-4 in first as WR
»
Seahawks rest Russell Wilson in 4th quarter
»
Randall Cobb (ankle) inactive for SNF
»
David Johnson's ACL believed to be in tact
»
Rishard Matthews posts career-high 945 yards
»
Matt McGloin exits Week 17 w/shoulder injury
»
Kenny Stills scores his 9th TD of the season
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved