Player Page

Weather | Roster

Martellus Bennett | Tight End | #88

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 275
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (61) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe believes the Patriots could monitor Martellus Bennett's (ankle, shoulder) snaps Week 17 against the Dolphins.
It makes perfect sense. As Howe noted, Bennett badly needs a week off. He's been playing through the ankle and shoulder issues for weeks now, and if the Patriots are able to take control of Sunday's finale against the Dolphins, Bennett could get some rest. He'll also get the first-round bye to heal up. Bennett hasn't been seeing the targets to make him a trustworthy Week 17 play. Dec 30 - 11:17 AM
Source: Boston Herald
More Martellus Bennett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE155266844.512.836210.75.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008DAL162028317.714.20400.0.00000000
2009DAL141515911.410.60000.0.00000000
2010DAL163326016.37.90000.0.00000000
2011DAL141714410.38.50000.0.00000000
2012NYG165562639.111.40500.0.000013000
2013CHI166575947.411.70500.0.00010000
2014CHI169091657.310.22600.0.00000000
2015CHI115343939.98.30300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ3144.7000.0000000
2Sep 18MIA511422.8100.0000000
3Sep 22HOU2105.00166.0000000
4Oct 2BUF510921.8000.0000000
5Oct 9@CLE66711.2300.0000000
6Oct 16CIN5489.6000.0000000
7Oct 23@PIT155.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@BUF4358.8000.0000000
10Nov 13SEA710214.6000.0000000
11Nov 20@SF11414.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@NYJ3227.30144.0000000
13Dec 4LAR242.0000.0000000
14Dec 12BAL47017.5100.0000000
15Dec 18@DEN23517.5000.0000000
16Dec 24NYJ2199.5100.0000000
17Jan 1@MIAGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Michael Floyd
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 