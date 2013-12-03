Martellus Bennett | Tight End | #88

It makes perfect sense. As Howe noted, Bennett badly needs a week off. He's been playing through the ankle and shoulder issues for weeks now, and if the Patriots are able to take control of Sunday's finale against the Dolphins, Bennett could get some rest. He'll also get the first-round bye to heal up. Bennett hasn't been seeing the targets to make him a trustworthy Week 17 play.

We can't remember the last time Bennett put in a full practice. Nonetheless, Bennett has yet to miss a game this year. The Patriots are still playing for home-field advantage so Bennett should see his usual snaps. He's No. 15 in RotoPat's tight end rankings for Week 17.

Martellus Bennett snagged both of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets.

Bennett snagged a five-yard touchdown on New England’s second drive of the afternoon but he wasn’t heard from much after that. Both of his catches came in the first half when it was still a game (but not really). Bennett leads New England with six touchdown catches this year but has proven to be a boom-or-bust fantasy option while playing through multiple injuries in the second half. That will continue to be the case next week against Miami.