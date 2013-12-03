Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Greg Scruggs
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Brandon Gibson
(WR)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Martellus Bennett | Tight End | #88
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 3/10/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 275
College:
Texas A&M
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (61) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
3/12/2013: Signed a four-year, $20.4 million contract. The deal contains $5.215 million guaranteed, including a $4.5 million signing bonus. Bennett is eligible for an annual $100,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2016: $5.085 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe believes the Patriots could monitor Martellus Bennett's (ankle, shoulder) snaps Week 17 against the Dolphins.
It makes perfect sense. As Howe noted, Bennett badly needs a week off. He's been playing through the ankle and shoulder issues for weeks now, and if the Patriots are able to take control of Sunday's finale against the Dolphins, Bennett could get some rest. He'll also get the first-round bye to heal up. Bennett hasn't been seeing the targets to make him a trustworthy Week 17 play.
Dec 30 - 11:17 AM
Source:
Boston Herald
Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.
We can't remember the last time Bennett put in a full practice. Nonetheless, Bennett has yet to miss a game this year. The Patriots are still playing for home-field advantage so Bennett should see his usual snaps. He's No. 15 in RotoPat's tight end rankings for Week 17.
Dec 29 - 3:51 PM
Source:
Ben Volin on Twitter
Martellus Bennett snagged both of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets.
Bennett snagged a five-yard touchdown on New England’s second drive of the afternoon but he wasn’t heard from much after that. Both of his catches came in the first half when it was still a game (but not really). Bennett leads New England with six touchdown catches this year but has proven to be a boom-or-bust fantasy option while playing through multiple injuries in the second half. That will continue to be the case next week against Miami.
Dec 24 - 4:41 PM
Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) is questionable for Week 16 against the Jets.
Bennett isn't 100 percent but he should be ready to roll after putting in a limited week of practice. He was held to three catches for 22 yards when he faced the Jets back in Week 12. Bennett belongs on the TE1/2 borderline.
Dec 23 - 4:16 PM
Source:
Ben Volin on Twitter
Marty B's snaps could be monitored in Week 17
Dec 30 - 11:17 AM
Bennett (ankle, shoulder) remains limited
Dec 29 - 3:51 PM
Bennett scores team-leading sixth touchdown
Dec 24 - 4:41 PM
Martellus Bennett questionable for Week 16
Dec 23 - 4:16 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
15
52
668
44.5
12.8
3
6
2
10
.7
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
DAL
16
20
283
17.7
14.2
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
DAL
14
15
159
11.4
10.6
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
DAL
16
33
260
16.3
7.9
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
DAL
14
17
144
10.3
8.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NYG
16
55
626
39.1
11.4
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
2013
CHI
16
65
759
47.4
11.7
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
CHI
16
90
916
57.3
10.2
2
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CHI
11
53
439
39.9
8.3
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
3
14
4.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
5
114
22.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
2
10
5.0
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
5
109
21.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
6
67
11.2
3
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
5
48
9.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
4
35
8.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
7
102
14.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
1
14
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
3
22
7.3
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
2
4
2.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
4
70
17.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
2
35
17.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
2
19
9.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
Questionable
Tom Brady (thigh) returned to practice Thursday.
He was "limited." There was never any concern about his status for the season finale. A win on Sunday will lock up the No. 1 seed for the Patriots.
Dec 29
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
Sidelined
Danny Amendola suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 13 against the Rams.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the "plan is to make sure he's ready for the playoffs," suggesting he will be out for the rest of the regular season. Amendola does not have much fantasy value on his own, but his absence solidifies Malcolm Mitchell's spot in the offense. Mitchell is shaping up as a solid WR3 despite a tough schedule the rest of the way.
Dec 5
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
Questionable
Malcolm Mitchell (knee) remained sidelined at Friday's practice.
He's unlikely to play in the Week 17 finale against Miami. Mitchell's absence would open up more snaps and targets for Michael Floyd and Chris Hogan.
Dec 30
3
Michael Floyd
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
Questionable
The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe believes the Patriots could monitor Martellus Bennett's (ankle, shoulder) snaps Week 17 against the Dolphins.
It makes perfect sense. As Howe noted, Bennett badly needs a week off. He's been playing through the ankle and shoulder issues for weeks now, and if the Patriots are able to take control of Sunday's finale against the Dolphins, Bennett could get some rest. He'll also get the first-round bye to heal up. Bennett hasn't been seeing the targets to make him a trustworthy Week 17 play.
Dec 30
2
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
PUP
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
Another fantasy season is in the books. The guys look ahead to next year in this week's Roundtable.
