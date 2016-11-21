Aqib Talib | Defensive Back | #21

3/11/2014: Signed a six-year, $57 million contract. The deal contains $26 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. Another $1.5 million is available through playing-time incentives. 2016: $8.5 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2017-2018: $11 million, 2019: $8 million, 2020: Free Agent

The attorney for Broncos LCB Aqib Talib confirmed Talib accidentally shot himself in the leg last June.

The attorney told Dallas police Talib's gunshot wound was indeed self inflicted. Talib was never charged with a crime, but 9 News Denver's Mike Klis believes Talib could face NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy. 31-year-old Talib turned in another Pro Bowl campaign in 2016, amassing three picks and 12 pass breakups across 13 starts. He missed three games with a back injury.