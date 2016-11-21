Player Page

Aqib Talib | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/13/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205
College: Kansas
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (20) / TB
Contract: view contract details
The attorney for Broncos LCB Aqib Talib confirmed Talib accidentally shot himself in the leg last June.
The attorney told Dallas police Talib's gunshot wound was indeed self inflicted. Talib was never charged with a crime, but 9 News Denver's Mike Klis believes Talib could face NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy. 31-year-old Talib turned in another Pro Bowl campaign in 2016, amassing three picks and 12 pass breakups across 13 starts. He missed three games with a back injury. Jan 27 - 11:42 PM
Source: 9 News Denver
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN133211430.00.038610001200010
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008TB 15176230.00.04320000900000
2009TB 15568640.00.059901001400000
2010TB 11381390.00.067710001100000
2011TB 13314350.00.025520011100000
2012NE 10337400.00.02591100900000
2013NE 13356410.00.041200011300000
2014DEN15549631.088.046220011700000
2015DEN15396450.00.0312320001400000
2016DEN133211430.00.038610001200010
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR0110.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18IND2020.00.01461000200000
3Sep 25@CIN5050.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2@TB3030.00.02400000200000
5Oct 9ATL1120.00.0000000200000
6Oct 13@SD3030.00.0000000000010
7Oct 24HOU3140.00.0000000300000
12Nov 27KC3250.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@JAC3030.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@TEN1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18NE3250.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@KC2240.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1OAK3140.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Austin Davis
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Juwan Thompson
5Bernard Pierce
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Hunter Sharp
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
4Mekale McKay
WR31Jordan Taylor
TE1Virgil Green
2Jeff Heuerman
3AJ Derby
4Steven Scheu
5Henry Krieger-Coble
LT1Russell Okung
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Sam Brenner
4Dillon Day
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Ty Sambrailo
3Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 