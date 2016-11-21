Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Jordan Norwood
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Justin Forsett
(RB)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Toben Opurum
(RB)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Zac Brooks
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Anthony Norris
(TE)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Aqib Talib | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/13/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 205
College:
Kansas
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (20) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/11/2014: Signed a six-year, $57 million contract. The deal contains $26 million guaranteed, including a $5 million signing bonus. Another $1.5 million is available through playing-time incentives. 2016: $8.5 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2017-2018: $11 million, 2019: $8 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The attorney for Broncos LCB Aqib Talib confirmed Talib accidentally shot himself in the leg last June.
The attorney told Dallas police Talib's gunshot wound was indeed self inflicted. Talib was never charged with a crime, but 9 News Denver's Mike Klis believes Talib could face NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy. 31-year-old Talib turned in another Pro Bowl campaign in 2016, amassing three picks and 12 pass breakups across 13 starts. He missed three games with a back injury.
Jan 27 - 11:42 PM
Source:
9 News Denver
Broncos LCB Aqib Talib (back) returned to practice on Monday.
They also got back DE Derek Wolfe (elbow). The Broncos' defense is back to full strength, which isn't good news at all for Week 12 opponent Kansas City.
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 05:26:00 PM
Source:
Lindsay Jones on Twitter
The Broncos expect Aqib Talib (back) to return following the team's Week 11 bye.
The same is true of LE Derek Wolfe (elbow). The Broncos survived both players' absences relatively unscathed, and will be poised to wreck opposing offenses down the stretch.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 03:00:00 PM
Source:
Lindsay Jones on Twitter
Broncos declared CB Aqib Talib, DE Derek Wolfe, RB Juwan Thompson, QB Austin Davis, OG Connor McGovern, OG Billy Turner and CB Taurean Nixon inactive for Week 10 against the Saints.
Talib should return after the Broncos' Week 11 bye.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 11:35:00 AM
Source:
Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
Lawyer confirms Talib shot himself last June
Jan 27 - 11:42 PM
Aqib Talib returns to practice Monday
Mon, Nov 21, 2016 05:26:00 PM
Talib, Derek Wolfe expected back for Week 12
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 03:00:00 PM
Aqib Talib leads Broncos' inactives
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 11:35:00 AM
More Aqib Talib Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
13
32
11
43
0.0
0
.0
3
86
1
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
1
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
TB
15
17
6
23
0.0
0
.0
4
32
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2009
TB
15
56
8
64
0.0
0
.0
5
99
0
1
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
2010
TB
11
38
1
39
0.0
0
.0
6
77
1
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2011
TB
13
31
4
35
0.0
0
.0
2
55
2
0
0
1
11
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NE
10
33
7
40
0.0
0
.0
2
59
1
1
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
13
35
6
41
0.0
0
.0
4
12
0
0
0
1
13
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DEN
15
54
9
63
1.0
8
8.0
4
62
2
0
0
1
17
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DEN
15
39
6
45
0.0
0
.0
3
123
2
0
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DEN
13
32
11
43
0.0
0
.0
3
86
1
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
1
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
CAR
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
IND
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
46
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CIN
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@TB
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
2
40
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
@SD
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
7
Oct 24
HOU
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
KC
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TEN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NE
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@KC
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
OAK
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
Sidelined
Trevor Siemian will undergo a "minor, elective" procedure on his left, non-throwing shoulder this week.
9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports Siemian is expected to be ready for the offseason program. "It’s optional surgery," Siemian said. "It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I’m going to have to keep working out for a while so I’m getting it fixed." Siemian injured his shoulder early in the season against the Bucs, but that injury only caused him to miss one game. Unless the Broncos bring in a veteran, Siemian should be considered the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job, but the Broncos will likely give Paxton Lynch every opportunity to push him in training camp.
Jan 3
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
Sidelined
C.J. Anderson (knee) expects to be ready for training camp.
Anderson is three months removed from a torn meniscus. He was recently cleared to run and could get in some work at OTAs. Anderson averaged 4.0 YPC in seven games last year, but should be back at his $2.9 million salary.
Jan 13
2
Devontae Booker
3
Kapri Bibbs
4
Juwan Thompson
5
Bernard Pierce
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Hunter Sharp
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Kalif Raymond
4
Mekale McKay
WR3
1
Jordan Taylor
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
Jeff Heuerman
3
AJ Derby
4
Steven Scheu
5
Henry Krieger-Coble
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos C Matt Paradis underwent the first of two hip surgeries Tuesday.
Paradis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Tuesday and will have his left hip scoped in three weeks. Dr. Marc Philippon, who is performing both surgeries, believes the procedures will make Paradis "a much better athlete," but added he could be facing a lengthy recovery. Paradis sounds like he will start training camp on the PUP list, and his availability for Week 1 is in question.
Jan 12
2
James Ferentz
3
Sam Brenner
4
Dillon Day
RG
1
Michael Schofield
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
