Player Page

Weather | Roster

Darren McFadden | Running Back | #20

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/27/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (4) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Darren McFadden missed Friday's practice with an illness.
Beat writer Todd Archer said the "hope is" McFadden can still play Sunday at Philadelphia. Still, the illness could curtail McFadden's workload, which had a chance to be large with Ezekiel Elliott not expected to play much. Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar are also candidates for Week 17 backfield work. Dec 30 - 1:38 PM
Source: ESPN Dallas
More Darren McFadden Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL2175929.53.5001-2-1.0-2.000030000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008OAK1311349938.44.4142928521.99.80010000
2009OAK1210435729.83.4012124520.411.70030000
2010OAK13223115789.05.2674750739.010.80330000
2011OAK711361487.75.4241915422.08.10110000
2012OAK1221670758.93.3324225821.56.10120000
2013OAK1011437937.93.3151710810.86.40010000
2014OAK1615553433.43.4023621213.35.900159000
2015DAL16239108968.14.6534032820.58.200323000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
15Dec 18TB3103.301-2-2.0000000
16Dec 26DET14493.5000.00030000
17Jan 1@PHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 