Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Darren McFadden misses practice with illness
Robert Mathis ready to hang up his cleats
Aldon Smith won't be reinstated this season
Michael Floyd to play increased role at Miami
Stewart, Cam, Olsen all listed questionable
Forte out, Powell questionable for Week 17
Stefon Diggs, Adrian Peterson DNP on Friday
Seahawks sign DE Bennett to 3-year extension
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP on Friday
Marty B's snaps could be monitored in Week 17
Jordan Matthews back at practice, gets Q tag
Eli Rogers to be 'primary option' in Week 17
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out Friday
J.J. Redick (hamstring) probable for Friday
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday
Bradley Beal (ankle) GTD for Friday night
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable for Fri
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
Jordan Eberle talllies two assists in win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Aguero (finally) returns from suspension hell
Bardsley could see immediate recall
Welbeck is fit! But will he feature Sunday?
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Jameill Showers
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Darren McFadden | Running Back | #20
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/27/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 220
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (4) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/13/2015: Signed a two-year, $3 million contract. The deal included a $200,000 signing bonus. Another $2.85 million is available through incentives. 2016: $1.25 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Darren McFadden missed Friday's practice with an illness.
Beat writer Todd Archer said the "hope is" McFadden can still play Sunday at Philadelphia. Still, the illness could curtail McFadden's workload, which had a chance to be large with Ezekiel Elliott not expected to play much. Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar are also candidates for Week 17 backfield work.
Dec 30 - 1:38 PM
Source:
ESPN Dallas
Darren McFadden rushed 14 times for 49 yards in the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Lions.
He failed to catch his lone target. DMC handled all of the work in the fourth quarter after Ezekiel Elliott was rested with a 21-point lead. McFadden would be worth firing up as an RB1 play in Week 17 against the Eagles if Elliott sits. Even if Elliott starts, he may only play one or two series to stay fresh.
Dec 27 - 12:12 AM
Darren McFadden had three carries for 10 yards in Week 15 against the Bucs.
McFadden played 12 snaps in his first game back. He failed to convert on his only goal-line carry in the second quarter. McFadden doesn't have any standalone value going into Week 16.
Dec 18 - 11:59 PM
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Darren McFadden will serve as the No. 2 back Sunday night against the Bucs.
Rapoport reports Alfred Morris could be inactive. The move explains why the Cowboys were so dead set on getting McFadden back on the roster despite Morris performing well when called upon this season. McFadden does bring more in the passing game, however, and might be a better fit in the backup role. Unfortunately, this makes the handcuff situation very difficult to read. McFadden seems like the better bet right now, but both would likely get work if something happened to Ezekiel Elliott.
Dec 18 - 8:54 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
2
17
59
29.5
3.5
0
0
1
-2
-1.0
-2.0
0
0
0
30
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
OAK
13
113
499
38.4
4.4
1
4
29
285
21.9
9.8
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2009
OAK
12
104
357
29.8
3.4
0
1
21
245
20.4
11.7
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2010
OAK
13
223
1157
89.0
5.2
6
7
47
507
39.0
10.8
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
2011
OAK
7
113
614
87.7
5.4
2
4
19
154
22.0
8.1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2012
OAK
12
216
707
58.9
3.3
3
2
42
258
21.5
6.1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2013
OAK
10
114
379
37.9
3.3
1
5
17
108
10.8
6.4
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2014
OAK
16
155
534
33.4
3.4
0
2
36
212
13.3
5.9
0
0
1
59
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
239
1089
68.1
4.6
5
3
40
328
20.5
8.2
0
0
3
23
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
15
Dec 18
TB
3
10
3.3
0
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
14
49
3.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
30
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
Questionable
Cowboys RB Lance Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Week 9 against the Browns.
Dunbar has practiced fully all week and should be all systems go for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Look for him to share change-of-pace duties behind starter Ezekiel Elliott.
Nov 4
4
Darren McFadden
Questionable
Darren McFadden missed Friday's practice with an illness.
Beat writer Todd Archer said the "hope is" McFadden can still play Sunday at Philadelphia. Still, the illness could curtail McFadden's workload, which had a chance to be large with Ezekiel Elliott not expected to play much. Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar are also candidates for Week 17 backfield work.
Dec 30
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
LT
1
Tyron Smith
Sidelined
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (right knee) has been ruled out for Week 17, but his right knee injury is not considered serious.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports it's a sprained MCL, but that Smith should be ready for the Divisional Round. Smith's status will be updated many times between now and then. Coach Jason Garrett has said he'll play his healthy starters in Sunday's meaningless finale, but Smith's absence could give him a quicker hook with Dak Prescott.
Dec 27
LG
1
Ronald Leary
Questionable
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team expects LG Ronald Leary (concussion) to play this week.
Leary exited Week 9 to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter and never returned. It is still not clear if he was placed in the concussion protocol, but Jones' optimism suggests he avoided injury. Joe Looney replaced Leary on Sunday.
Nov 8
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
RT
1
Doug Free
Questionable
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time."
"We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp.
Mar 23
2
Chaz Green
I.L.
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
K
1
Dan Bailey
Questionable
Cowboys K Dan Bailey (questionable, back) is expected to play Week 5 against the Bengals.
Bailey reportedly came through Friday's practice session without any problems, so Dallas is not even going to sign a backup. Bailey will be fine for Sunday.
Oct 8
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Evan Silva analyzes the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 17 game.
