Darren McFadden | Running Back | #20 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (29) / 8/27/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (4) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 3/13/2015: Signed a two-year, $3 million contract. The deal included a $200,000 signing bonus. Another $2.85 million is available through incentives. 2016: $1.25 million (+ $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses), 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Darren McFadden missed Friday's practice with an illness. Beat writer Todd Archer said the "hope is" McFadden can still play Sunday at Philadelphia. Still, the illness could curtail McFadden's workload, which had a chance to be large with Ezekiel Elliott not expected to play much. Alfred Morris and Lance Dunbar are also candidates for Week 17 backfield work. Source: ESPN Dallas

Darren McFadden rushed 14 times for 49 yards in the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Lions. He failed to catch his lone target. DMC handled all of the work in the fourth quarter after Ezekiel Elliott was rested with a 21-point lead. McFadden would be worth firing up as an RB1 play in Week 17 against the Eagles if Elliott sits. Even if Elliott starts, he may only play one or two series to stay fresh.

Darren McFadden had three carries for 10 yards in Week 15 against the Bucs. McFadden played 12 snaps in his first game back. He failed to convert on his only goal-line carry in the second quarter. McFadden doesn't have any standalone value going into Week 16.