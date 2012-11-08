Jonathan Stewart | Running Back | #28 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (29) / 3/21/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 240 College: Oregon Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (13) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 8/11/2012: Signed a six-year, $37.811 million contract. The deal contains $22.5 million guaranteed, including a $9 million signing bonus. Another $6 million is available through incentives based on 1,200-yard rushing seasons and 1,600 all-purpose yard seasons. 2016: $5 million (+ $750,000 workout bonus), 2017: $5.5 million (+ $750,000 workout bonus), 2018: $1 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jonathan Stewart (foot) did not practice Thursday. Stewart also missed Wednesday's session. Another missed practice on Thursday suddenly puts his availability in doubt, and he likely needs to get in some work Friday to have a real shot at playing. Cameron Artis-Payne will get the start if Stewart sits. Source: David Newton on Twitter

Jonathan Stewart (foot) did not practice Wednesday. Stewart didn't get a single carry in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Falcons. He may have re-injured his foot, or the Panthers could just be taking it easy on him with season over. His status for Week 17 is up in the air.

Jonathan Stewart rushed 11 times for 50 yards and caught 1-of-2 targets for two yards in the Panthers' Week 16 loss to the Falcons. Stewart was the most effective part of the offense, but he did not get much of a chance to show it in a game the Panthers were never really in. He did open the second half with a couple nice runs on a scoring drive, but he did not see a carry in the fourth quarter. Stewart will hope to find more success against a tough Bucs squad next week, but he will be no better than a middling RB2.