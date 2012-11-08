Player Page

Jonathan Stewart | Running Back | #28

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/21/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 240
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (13) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Jonathan Stewart (foot) did not practice Thursday.
Stewart also missed Wednesday's session. Another missed practice on Thursday suddenly puts his availability in doubt, and he likely needs to get in some work Friday to have a real shot at playing. Cameron Artis-Payne will get the start if Stewart sits. Dec 29 - 12:32 PM
Source: David Newton on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR1219875963.33.8187534.47.60020000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008CAR1618383352.14.62108472.95.9001349000
2009CAR16221113370.85.1510181398.77.701217000
2010CAR1417877055.04.32281037.412.90140000
2011CAR1614276147.65.4044741325.88.81100000
2012CAR99333637.33.6011715717.49.20100000
2013CAR64818030.03.8007447.36.30000000
2014CAR1317580962.24.6232518113.97.20110000
2015CAR1324298976.14.12616997.66.20120000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN15644.3000.0000000
2Sep 18SF591.80273.5000000
6Oct 16@NO19854.5200.0000000
8Oct 30ARZ25953.8212525.0010000
9Nov 6@LAR15422.8000.0000000
10Nov 13KC13393.0000.0000000
11Nov 17NO18311.71188.0000000
12Nov 27@OAK17965.6200.0000000
13Dec 4@SEA11504.50133.0010000
14Dec 11SD24662.8100.0000000
15Dec 19@WAS251325.30188.0000000
16Dec 24ATL11504.50122.0000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Fozzy Whittaker
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Mike Tolbert
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Corey Brown
3Brenton Bersin
WR21Ted Ginn
2Devin Funchess
WR31Devin Funchess
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Mike Remmers
2Daryl Williams
LG1Andrew Norwell
C1Ryan Wendell
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Chris Scott
K1Graham Gano
 

 