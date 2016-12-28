Player Page

DeSean Jackson | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/1/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175
College: California
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (49) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
DeSean Jackson caught 2-of-5 targets for 34 yards in the Redskins' Week 17 loss to the Giants.
The impending free agent heads to the open market with the fifth 1,000-yard (1,005, to be exact) campaign of his nine-year career. Occasionally slowed by shoulder issues, Jackson had some 2016 slumps, but looked like the same game-breaking playmaker he's always been, averaging 17.9 yards per catch. Now 30, if Jackson has lost a step, it isn't evident on Sundays. Nevertheless, a 30-plus wideout reliant on speed could encounter a quieter market than he's hoping for. Jan 1 - 7:45 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS145497169.418.05400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008PHI166291257.014.72217966.05.6012004401
2009PHI1563116777.818.559111379.112.5011004412
2010PHI1447105675.422.546161047.46.5011002311
2011PHI155896164.116.6247412.75.9001701140
2012PHI114570063.615.6223-7-.6-2.300000-30
2013PHI1682133283.316.25932.1.7000100710
2014WAS1556116977.920.96647.51.80000000
2015WAS93052858.717.61400.0.000180-50
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT610217.0000.0000000
2Sep 18DAL34013.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@NYG59619.2100.0000000
4Oct 2CLE155.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@BAL33511.7000.0000000
6Oct 16PHI45513.8000.0000000
7Oct 23@DET5357.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@CIN34816.0000.0000000
11Nov 20GB45112.8100.0000000
12Nov 24@DAL411829.5100.0000000
13Dec 4@ARZ15959.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@PHI310234.0100.0000000
15Dec 19CAR711115.9000.0000000
16Dec 24@CHI511422.8000.0000000
17Jan 1NYG23417.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 