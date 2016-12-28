DeSean Jackson | Wide Receiver | #11

Questionable

Jamison Crowder caught 1-of-2 targets for three yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears.

Since his string of 85 yards and/or a touchdown in six-straight games that lasted through Thanksgiving, Crowder has been held totaled seven catches for 64 scoreless yards the past three games. He's fallen off the fantasy map ahead of a Week 17 home date with the Giants.