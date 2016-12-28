DeSean Jackson | Wide Receiver | #11

Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
Kubiak retires after 10 years as head coach
Impending FA D-Jax finishes with 1,005 yards
Chiefs lock up No. 2 seed with Week 17 win
Like that? Redskins choke away playoff berth
Terrelle Pryor goes 77-1,007-4 in first as WR
Seahawks rest Russell Wilson in 4th quarter
Randall Cobb (ankle) inactive for SNF
David Johnson's ACL believed to be in tact
Rishard Matthews posts career-high 945 yards
Matt McGloin exits Week 17 w/shoulder injury
Kenny Stills scores his 9th TD of the season
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
Marcus Morris starting, Harris to the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out Sunday vs. Indiana
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Chris Kreider gets 1st hat trick of season
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Alex Smith
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Silas Redd
(RB)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
DeSean Jackson | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 12/1/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 175
College:
California
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (49) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/1/2014: Signed a three-year, $24 million contract. The deal contains $16 million guaranteed -- a $5 million signing bonus plus all of Jackson's 2014-2015 scheduled payments. 2016: $3.75 million (+ $500,000 workout bonus + $3.75 million roster bonus), 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
DeSean Jackson caught 2-of-5 targets for 34 yards in the Redskins' Week 17 loss to the Giants.
The impending free agent heads to the open market with the fifth 1,000-yard (1,005, to be exact) campaign of his nine-year career. Occasionally slowed by shoulder issues, Jackson had some 2016 slumps, but looked like the same game-breaking playmaker he's always been, averaging 17.9 yards per catch. Now 30, if Jackson has lost a step, it isn't evident on Sundays. Nevertheless, a 30-plus wideout reliant on speed could encounter a quieter market than he's hoping for.
Jan 1 - 7:45 PM
DeSean Jackson (jaw) is practicing in full for Week 17.
He'll be ready to roll against the Giants and has topped 100 yards in three straight.
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 12:51:00 PM
DeSean Jackson (jaw) is day to day.
Coach Jay Gruden made the disclosure on Monday. Jackson briefly played through the issue on Saturday, which would seemingly give him a good chance of suiting up against the Giants. His status will be updated no later than Wednesday.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:21:00 PM
DeSean Jackson caught 5-of-7 targets for 114 yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears.
Jackson did all of his damage in the first half, failing to catch his lone target after the break. He missed a big chunk of the second half with a jaw injury but returned in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. Jackson has now gone over 100 yards in three straight games, a new career high. Jackson was roasting Bears LCB Tracy Porter and whoever else was lined up across from him all day. He could have easily had a 96-yard touchdown, but Kirk Cousins barely over-threw him. Jackson later drew a long defensive pass interference against Porter on the same series. Jackson will be a boom-or-bust WR3 next week at home against the Giants.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:51:00 PM
Impending FA D-Jax finishes with 1,005 yards
Jan 1 - 7:45 PM
DeSean Jackson practicing in full this week
Wed, Dec 28, 2016 12:51:00 PM
DeSean Jackson (jaw) is day to day
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:21:00 PM
DeSean Jackson goes 5-114 in win over Bears
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:51:00 PM
More DeSean Jackson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
14
54
971
69.4
18.0
5
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
PHI
16
62
912
57.0
14.7
2
2
17
96
6.0
5.6
0
1
2
0
0
440
1
2009
PHI
15
63
1167
77.8
18.5
5
9
11
137
9.1
12.5
0
1
1
0
0
441
2
2010
PHI
14
47
1056
75.4
22.5
4
6
16
104
7.4
6.5
0
1
1
0
0
231
1
2011
PHI
15
58
961
64.1
16.6
2
4
7
41
2.7
5.9
0
0
1
7
0
114
0
2012
PHI
11
45
700
63.6
15.6
2
2
3
-7
-.6
-2.3
0
0
0
0
0
-3
0
2013
PHI
16
82
1332
83.3
16.2
5
9
3
2
.1
.7
0
0
0
10
0
71
0
2014
WAS
15
56
1169
77.9
20.9
6
6
4
7
.5
1.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
9
30
528
58.7
17.6
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
8
0
-5
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
6
102
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
3
40
13.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@NYG
5
96
19.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@BAL
3
35
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PHI
4
55
13.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@DET
5
35
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CIN
3
48
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
4
51
12.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
4
118
29.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ARZ
1
59
59.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
3
102
34.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 19
CAR
7
111
15.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CHI
5
114
22.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NYG
2
34
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Questionable
Rob Kelley (knee) is active for Week 17 against the Giants.
Kelley should be ready for his usual role. Inactive for the Redskins are QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, S Su'a Cravens, S Josh Evans, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Vinston Painter and C Kory Lichtensteiger.
Jan 1
2
Matt Jones
3
Chris Thompson
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Matt Jones
WR1
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Jamison Crowder
Questionable
Jamison Crowder caught 1-of-2 targets for three yards in the Redskins' Week 16 win over the Bears.
Since his string of 85 yards and/or a touchdown in six-straight games that lasted through Thanksgiving, Crowder has been held totaled seven catches for 64 scoreless yards the past three games. He's fallen off the fantasy map ahead of a Week 17 home date with the Giants.
Dec 24
WR2
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Ryan Grant
3
Maurice Harris
WR3
1
Jamison Crowder
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
Questionable
Redskins LG Shawn Lauvao (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Lauvao said "the plan" is for him to return this week, and the limited practice puts him on track. Arie Kouandjio will get the start if Lauvao cannot play.
Oct 6
C
1
Spencer Long
Sidelined
Redskins C Spencer Long exited Week 13 against the Cardinals with a concussion.
Long left in the first half with what was reported as a shoulder injury, but he was ruled out in the third quarter with a concussion. Veteran John Sullivan replaced him at center.
Dec 4
2
John Sullivan
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
Questionable
Redskins RG Brandon Scherff has a sprained AC joint.
Scherff got banged up in Sunday's loss to the Lions, but ultimately remained in the game. He'll probably be good to go for Week 8 against the Bengals.
Oct 24
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Ty Nsekhe
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
