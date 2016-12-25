Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Tauren Poole
(RB)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Stephen Houston
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Kyle Juszczyk
(RB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joe Flacco | Quarterback | #5
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 1/16/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 245
College:
Delaware
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (18) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/2/2016: Signed a six-year, $66.4 million contract. The deal contains $44 million guaranteed -- a $40 million signing bonus and Flacco's first-year base salary. 2016: $4 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $12 million, 2019: $18.5 million, 2020: $20.25 million, 2021: $24.25 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Speaking about Joe Flacco on Tuesday, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said "we need more out of Joe."
"I think Joe would agree with that," Bisciotti helpfully added. Coming back from a torn ACL, Flacco actually threw for a career-high 4,317 yards in 2016, but only because he was forced to dial up an absurd 672 attempts. That's not Ravens football. Flacco struggled mightily to make big plays, and averaged a woeful 6.42 yards per attempt. The first year back from a torn ACL can be tough for a quarterback — even Tom Brady wasn't quite himself in 2009 — but days shy of his 32nd birthday, Flacco will be on the spot to be better next season.
Jan 10 - 1:48 PM
Source:
Jamison Hensley on Twitter
Joe Flacco completed 32-of-49 passes for 267 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals.
It was a performance typical of Flacco's throughout his return-from-ACL campaign, averaging a low yards per attempt and failing to make big plays. Flacco's age-31 season ends with a 20:15 TD-to-INT ratio. The Ravens oddly utilized a short-based timing-and-rhythm passing game, rarely challenging deep. Flacco will return as a low-end QB2 in 2017. After firing OC Marc Trestman during the year, the Ravens are also expected to fire interim OC Marty Mornhinweg, forcing Flacco to learn yet another offensive system.
Jan 1 - 4:10 PM
Joe Flacco completed 30-of-44 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.
Flacco was just a bit off early in the game, misplacing what should have been a touchdown to Breshad Perriman in the first quarter and throwing behind Dennis Pitta on what should have been another touchdown just before halftime. He looked better after a Ben Roethlisberger interception to start the second half, however. Flacco put a nice ball on Steve Smith Sr. for the Ravens’ first touchdown of the game to capitalize on that mistake, and he hit Smith again for the two-point conversion. In the fourth, Flacco was sharp on a 14-play touchdown drive which gave the Ravens the lead, but Roethlisberger was able to lead a touchdown drive of his own to take the win and the AFC North crown. Now out of the playoffs, Flacco will look to end his season on a high note next week in Cincinnati.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Joe Flacco completed 16-of-30 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Ravens' Week 15 win over the Eagles.
It was a windy day in Baltimore, but Flacco still paid off as a high-floor fantasy start with two scores, the first from five yards out to Kamar Aiken and the second from 30-plus to Steve Smith. Flacco has played better lately, making him a confident Week 16 two-quarterback-league play at Pittsburgh.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:13:00 PM
Ravens owner: We need Joe Flacco to be better
Jan 10 - 1:48 PM
Joe Flacco struggles in loss to Bengals
Jan 1 - 4:10 PM
Joe Flacco inconsistent in Week 16 loss
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:04:00 PM
Flacco throws 2 TDs against Eagles
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:13:00 PM
More Joe Flacco Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
BAL
16
436
672
64.9
4317
269.8
6.4
4
20
15
21
58
3.6
2.8
2
0
3
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2008
BAL
16
257
428
60.0
2971
185.7
6.9
0
14
12
52
180
11.3
3.5
2
0
2
2009
BAL
16
315
499
63.1
3613
225.8
7.2
3
21
12
35
56
3.5
1.6
0
0
2
2010
BAL
16
306
489
62.6
3622
226.4
7.4
1
25
10
43
84
5.3
2.0
1
0
4
2011
BAL
16
312
542
57.6
3610
225.6
6.7
4
20
12
39
88
5.5
2.3
1
0
6
2012
BAL
16
317
531
59.7
3817
238.6
7.2
5
22
10
32
22
1.4
.7
3
0
4
2013
BAL
16
362
614
59.0
3912
244.5
6.4
3
19
22
27
131
8.2
4.9
1
0
2
2014
BAL
16
344
555
62.0
3986
249.1
7.2
5
27
12
39
70
4.4
1.8
2
0
0
2015
BAL
10
266
413
64.4
2791
279.1
6.8
5
14
12
13
23
2.3
1.8
3
0
2
2016
BAL
16
436
672
64.9
4317
269.8
6.4
4
20
15
21
58
3.6
2.8
2
0
3
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
BUF
22
33
66.7
258
7.8
1
0
4
-3
-.8
0
1
2
Sep 18
@CLE
25
45
55.6
302
6.7
2
2
1
1
1.0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
29
40
72.5
214
5.4
0
2
3
12
4.0
1
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
32
52
61.5
298
5.7
1
0
1
1
1.0
1
1
5
Oct 9
WAS
30
46
65.2
210
4.6
1
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
26
48
54.2
307
6.4
0
0
1
0
.0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
25
44
56.8
248
5.6
0
2
1
1
1.0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
18
30
60.0
241
8.0
1
1
3
12
4.0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
30
41
73.2
296
7.2
3
2
1
3
3.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
23
35
65.7
269
7.7
1
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
25
36
69.4
234
6.5
1
1
2
19
9.5
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
36
47
76.6
381
8.1
4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
37
52
71.2
324
6.2
2
1
1
1
1.0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
16
30
53.3
206
6.9
2
1
1
-1
-1.0
0
1
16
Dec 25
@PIT
30
44
68.2
262
6.0
1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
32
49
65.3
267
5.4
0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Steve Smith Sr.
Out of FB
Speaking Tuesday, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said he was "still hoping" Steve Smith Sr. returns in some capacity next season.
It's unclear how Bisciotti was, as he admitted he knew there was no way Sr. would subject himself to training camp. Bisciotti said he was "still hoping" Sr. showed up at the team facility in September. Sr. seems at peace with his delayed decision to hang it up. We're guessing he's played his final down.
Jan 10
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Breshad Perriman
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
WR3
1
Kamar Aiken
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Crockett Gillmore
Doubtful
Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore (thigh) is doubtful for Week 12 against the Bengals.
He's going to miss his fourth straight game. Darren Waller will continue to play opposite Dennis Pitta in two tight ends sets.
Nov 25
3
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
Questionable
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (foot) is listed as questionable for Week 7.
Stanley practiced fully and will start after missing the last three games. His return comes at a good time with Joe Flacco (questionable, shoulder) at less than 100 percent. The Ravens will be without RG Marshal Yanda (doubtful, shoulder) against the Jets.
Oct 21
2
James Hurst
LG
1
Alex Lewis
Questionable
Ravens LG Alex Lewis (ankle) is questionable for Week 15.
Lewis practiced fully all week and should play for the first time since Week 10. His return is an upgrade to Baltimore's run game.
Dec 16
2
John Urschel
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Ryan Jensen
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda is considering surgery to repair a torn labrum.
The injury hampered him for most of the season, though he still earned PFF's highest grade out of 77 qualifiers at guard. Surgery could sideline Yanda for a chunk of the offseason, though he should be fine for Week 1. He's under contract through 2019.
Jan 3
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Rick Wagner
K
1
Justin Tucker
Headlines
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
Jesse Pantuosco recaps another eventful week for Odell Beckham in Tuesday's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
»
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 8
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
»
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
»
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
NFL Headlines
»
Ravens holding out hope Sr. returns in 2017
»
Ravens owner: We need Joe Flacco to be better
»
Tomlin: Ben's foot 'shouldn't be an issue'
»
Le'Veon Bell may get rest day Wed, will play
»
Ladarius Green still in concussion protocol
»
Vance Joseph interviewing with Denver Tuesday
»
'Seems likely' Vikes use Bridgewater's option
»
Giants starting to think about the 'next QB'
»
Jamaal Charles: I still want to play football
»
Giants GM says OBJ 'needs to look in the mirror'
»
Lynn and McDermott 'frontrunners' for Bills' job
»
Tom Coughlin to have 'final say on everything'
