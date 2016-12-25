Player Page

Joe Flacco | Quarterback | #5

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/16/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 245
College: Delaware
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (18) / BAL
Speaking about Joe Flacco on Tuesday, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said "we need more out of Joe."
"I think Joe would agree with that," Bisciotti helpfully added. Coming back from a torn ACL, Flacco actually threw for a career-high 4,317 yards in 2016, but only because he was forced to dial up an absurd 672 attempts. That's not Ravens football. Flacco struggled mightily to make big plays, and averaged a woeful 6.42 yards per attempt. The first year back from a torn ACL can be tough for a quarterback — even Tom Brady wasn't quite himself in 2009 — but days shy of his 32nd birthday, Flacco will be on the spot to be better next season. Jan 10 - 1:48 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016BAL1643667264.94317269.86.44201521583.62.8203
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2008BAL1625742860.02971185.76.9014125218011.33.5202
2009BAL1631549963.13613225.87.23211235563.51.6002
2010BAL1630648962.63622226.47.41251043845.32.0104
2011BAL1631254257.63610225.66.74201239885.52.3106
2012BAL1631753159.73817238.67.25221032221.4.7304
2013BAL1636261459.03912244.56.431922271318.24.9102
2014BAL1634455562.03986249.17.25271239704.41.8200
2015BAL1026641364.42791279.16.85141213232.31.8302
2016BAL1643667264.94317269.86.44201521583.62.8203
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11BUF223366.72587.8104-3-.801
2Sep 18@CLE254555.63026.722111.000
3Sep 25@JAC294072.52145.4023124.010
4Oct 2OAK325261.52985.710111.011
5Oct 9WAS304665.22104.610166.000
6Oct 16@NYG264854.23076.40010.000
7Oct 23@NYJ254456.82485.602111.000
9Nov 6PIT183060.02418.0113124.000
10Nov 10CLE304173.22967.232133.000
11Nov 20@DAL233565.72697.710166.000
12Nov 27CIN253669.42346.5112199.500
13Dec 4MIA364776.63818.14100.000
14Dec 12@NE375271.23246.221111.000
15Dec 18PHI163053.32066.9211-1-1.001
16Dec 25@PIT304468.22626.01100.000
17Jan 1@CIN324965.32675.40100.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Steve Smith Sr.
2Kamar Aiken
3Breshad Perriman
WR21Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Crockett Gillmore
3Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2James Hurst
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Ryan Jensen
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Rick Wagner
K1Justin Tucker
 

 