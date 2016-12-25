Joe Flacco | Quarterback | #5 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (31) / 1/16/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 245 College: Delaware Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (18) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/2/2016: Signed a six-year, $66.4 million contract. The deal contains $44 million guaranteed -- a $40 million signing bonus and Flacco's first-year base salary. 2016: $4 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $12 million, 2019: $18.5 million, 2020: $20.25 million, 2021: $24.25 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Speaking about Joe Flacco on Tuesday, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said "we need more out of Joe." "I think Joe would agree with that," Bisciotti helpfully added. Coming back from a torn ACL, Flacco actually threw for a career-high 4,317 yards in 2016, but only because he was forced to dial up an absurd 672 attempts. That's not Ravens football. Flacco struggled mightily to make big plays, and averaged a woeful 6.42 yards per attempt. The first year back from a torn ACL can be tough for a quarterback — even Tom Brady wasn't quite himself in 2009 — but days shy of his 32nd birthday, Flacco will be on the spot to be better next season. Source: Jamison Hensley on Twitter

Joe Flacco completed 32-of-49 passes for 267 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals. It was a performance typical of Flacco's throughout his return-from-ACL campaign, averaging a low yards per attempt and failing to make big plays. Flacco's age-31 season ends with a 20:15 TD-to-INT ratio. The Ravens oddly utilized a short-based timing-and-rhythm passing game, rarely challenging deep. Flacco will return as a low-end QB2 in 2017. After firing OC Marc Trestman during the year, the Ravens are also expected to fire interim OC Marty Mornhinweg, forcing Flacco to learn yet another offensive system.

Joe Flacco completed 30-of-44 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers. Flacco was just a bit off early in the game, misplacing what should have been a touchdown to Breshad Perriman in the first quarter and throwing behind Dennis Pitta on what should have been another touchdown just before halftime. He looked better after a Ben Roethlisberger interception to start the second half, however. Flacco put a nice ball on Steve Smith Sr. for the Ravens’ first touchdown of the game to capitalize on that mistake, and he hit Smith again for the two-point conversion. In the fourth, Flacco was sharp on a 14-play touchdown drive which gave the Ravens the lead, but Roethlisberger was able to lead a touchdown drive of his own to take the win and the AFC North crown. Now out of the playoffs, Flacco will look to end his season on a high note next week in Cincinnati.