Leodis McKelvin | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 185
College: Troy
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (11) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Eagles released CB Leodis McKelvin.
This was an easy call for EVP Howie Roseman. McKelvin was brought in last offseason to help with the transition to DC Jim Schwartz's defense. He was probably one of the Eagle's better corners in 2016, but the position group as a whole was one of the worst in the league. McKelvin, the former No. 11 overall pick of the Bills, will turn 32 this season and doesn't have much left to offer. Feb 8 - 3:09 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI133211430.00.022910001500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008BUF16266320.00.026411015014681260
2009BUF383110.00.000000010121000
2010BUF16539620.00.021000011102650240
2011BUF16318390.00.01210200804301561
2012BUF13201210.00.01900003051004312
2013BUF156012720.00.0100001200001800
2014BUF10453480.00.04100001806401830
2015BUF9257320.00.02000009000210
2016PHI133211430.00.022910001500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE1120.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DET0000.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23MIN2020.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@DAL3360.00.0000000200000
9Nov 6@NYG1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13ATL0000.00.0100000300000
11Nov 20@SEA2130.00.0000000100000
12Nov 28GB5050.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN7290.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11WAS5050.00.01291000400000
15Dec 18@BAL1120.00.0000000000000
16Dec 22NYG5160.00.0000000300000
17Jan 1DAL0220.00.0000000000000

