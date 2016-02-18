Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Chad Henne
(QB)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Caleb Bluiett
(TE)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Marquez Williams
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Jamal Robinson
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
David Grinnage
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Chad Henne | Quarterback | #7
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 7/2/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 222
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (57) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2/18/2016: Signed a two-year, $8 million contract. The deal contains $4.5 million guaranteed, including a $500,000 signing bonus. 2017: $3 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chad Henne completed 6-of-10 passes for 44 yards in the Jaguars' second preseason game Thursday night.
Henne didn't do anything on the field to distinguish himself, but it's important to note that the Jaguars left their first-team offensive line and receivers in the game when Henne entered late in the first half, and left them in with Henne fairly deep into the second half. The decision to do so suggests the Jaguars are at least considering the possibility they'll have to turn to Henne as a better option than struggling Blake Bortles.
Aug 17 - 10:42 PM
The Jaguars and Chad Henne have agreed to a restructured contract.
In all likelihood, Henne took a pay cut. He was initially scheduled to earn a non-guaranteed $3 million salary in the final year of his deal. Henne hasn't been asked to throw a pass in almost three full calendar years.
Feb 15 - 3:06 PM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
Jaguars re-signed QB Chad Henne to a two-year, $8 million contract.
The move makes sense for the Jaguars. Henne and starter Blake Bortles reportedly work well together, and Henne is at least a competent NFL backup. Henne did not play a down last season.
Thu, Feb 18, 2016 11:07:00 AM
Source:
Rand Getlin on Twitter
ESPN’s Mike DiRocco expects Jacksonville to re-sign free agent Chad Henne.
The Jaguars don’t need Henne, but have the cap room to keep him as a veteran backup. Henne could return on a two-year deal in the $6 million range.
Fri, Feb 12, 2016 07:02:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
QB controversy in JAX? Henne plays with 1s
Aug 17 - 10:42 PM
Chad Henne agrees to restructure contract
Feb 15 - 3:06 PM
Jaguars sign Henne to 2-year, $8M extension
Thu, Feb 18, 2016 11:07:00 AM
Jacksonville likely to re-sign Chad Henne
Fri, Feb 12, 2016 07:02:00 PM
More Chad Henne Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2008
MIA
3
7
12
58.3
67
22.3
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2009
MIA
14
274
451
60.8
2878
205.6
6.4
3
12
14
16
32
2.3
2.0
1
0
0
2010
MIA
15
301
490
61.4
3301
220.1
6.7
3
15
19
35
52
3.5
1.5
0
0
2
2011
MIA
4
64
112
57.1
868
217.0
7.8
1
4
4
15
112
28.0
7.5
1
0
0
2012
JAC
10
166
308
53.9
2084
208.4
6.8
2
11
11
19
64
6.4
3.4
1
0
2
2013
JAC
15
305
503
60.6
3241
216.1
6.4
3
13
14
26
77
5.1
3.0
0
0
0
2014
JAC
3
42
78
53.8
492
164.0
6.3
0
3
1
4
25
8.3
6.3
0
0
1
2016
JAC
1
0
0
.0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
1
-2
-2.0
-2.0
0
0
0
Chad Henne's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chad Henne's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chad Henne's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Chad Henne's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
11
Nov 20
@DET
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
Sidelined
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Leonard Fournette (foot) will not play in the second preseason game.
Fournette has missed the last two practices with a foot injury, and Marrone has promised to take it slow with his rookie runner, a smart decision considering Fournette struggled through foot and ankle issues at LSU last season. Still, there is no reason to be worried about his Week 1 availability at this point.
Aug 14
2
Chris Ivory
3
T.J. Yeldon
4
Corey Grant
5
I'Tavius Mathers
I.L.
Jan 1
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Marquez Williams
3
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Dede Westbrook
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Shane Wynn
5
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Marqise Lee
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Marqise Lee suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday.
The injury usually comes with a 4-6 week recovery timetable, making the receiver questionable for Week 1. Rapoport reports he will "push hard" to be ready for the opener, but the Jaguars could choose to be cautious. If Lee is forced to miss games, fourth-round rookie Dede Westbrook could open the season as a starter.
Aug 14
2
Allen Hurns
3
Rashad Greene
4
Amba Etta-Tawo
5
Jamal Robinson
WR3
1
Allen Hurns
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Mychal Rivera
3
Ben Koyack
4
Neal Sterling
5
Caleb Bluiett
LT
1
Cam Robinson
LG
1
Patrick Omameh
2
Earl Watford
3
Tyler Shatley
4
Nila Kasitati
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Luke Bowanko
3
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Jeremiah Poutasi
3
Malcolm Bunche
4
Avery Gennesy
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
