Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chad Henne | Quarterback | #7

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (32) / 7/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 222
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (57) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chad Henne completed 6-of-10 passes for 44 yards in the Jaguars' second preseason game Thursday night.
Henne didn't do anything on the field to distinguish himself, but it's important to note that the Jaguars left their first-team offensive line and receivers in the game when Henne entered late in the first half, and left them in with Henne fairly deep into the second half. The decision to do so suggests the Jaguars are at least considering the possibility they'll have to turn to Henne as a better option than struggling Blake Bortles. Aug 17 - 10:42 PM
More Chad Henne Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2008MIA371258.36722.35.600000.0.0000
2009MIA1427445160.82878205.66.43121416322.32.0100
2010MIA1530149061.43301220.16.73151935523.51.5002
2011MIA46411257.1868217.07.81441511228.07.5100
2012JAC1016630853.92084208.46.82111119646.43.4102
2013JAC1530550360.63241216.16.43131426775.13.0000
2014JAC3427853.8492164.06.30314258.36.3001
2016JAC100.00.0.00001-2-2.0-2.0000
Chad Henne's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Chad Henne's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chad Henne's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Chad Henne's player profile.
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
11Nov 20@DET00.00.0001-2-2.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Brandon Allen
RB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3T.J. Yeldon
4Corey Grant
5I'Tavius Mathers
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
2Marquez Williams
3Tim Cook
WR11Allen Robinson
2Dede Westbrook
3Arrelious Benn
4Shane Wynn
5Larry Pinkard
WR21Marqise Lee
2Allen Hurns
3Rashad Greene
4Amba Etta-Tawo
5Jamal Robinson
WR31Allen Hurns
TE1Marcedes Lewis
2Mychal Rivera
3Ben Koyack
4Neal Sterling
5Caleb Bluiett
LT1Cam Robinson
LG1Patrick Omameh
2Earl Watford
3Tyler Shatley
4Nila Kasitati
C1Brandon Linder
2Luke Bowanko
3Demetrius Rhaney
RG1A.J. Cann
2Jeremiah Poutasi
3Malcolm Bunche
4Avery Gennesy
RT1Jermey Parnell
2Josh Wells
K1Jason Myers
 

 