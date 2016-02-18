Chad Henne | Quarterback | #7

Sidelined

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Leonard Fournette (foot) will not play in the second preseason game.

Fournette has missed the last two practices with a foot injury, and Marrone has promised to take it slow with his rookie runner, a smart decision considering Fournette struggled through foot and ankle issues at LSU last season. Still, there is no reason to be worried about his Week 1 availability at this point.