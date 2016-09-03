Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Matt Forte
(WR)
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Bostick
(TE)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Nick Folk
(K)
Chris Owusu
(WR)
Khiry Robinson
(RB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Forte | Running Back | #22
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 12/10/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 218
College:
Tulane
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (44) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $12 million contract. The deal contains $8 million guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus. Another $4 million is available through escalators. 2016: $1 million, 2017: $4 million, 2018: $3 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Forte referred to his shoulder injury as a "nerve issue" and is not sure if he'll play in Week 16 against the Patriots.
Dealing with a torn meniscus in his knee and now possible nerve damage in his shoulder, Forte simply doesn't need to be out there in two meaningless games at age 31. Forte said Wednesday that he won't play "if I can't protect myself." We would be shocked if Forte played, although it was surprising he played in last week's loss to Miami. Either way, Bilal Powell will be featured.
Dec 21 - 9:07 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
Coach Todd Bowles said Matt Forte injured his shoulder in the Week 15 loss to the Dolphins and is uncertain for this week against the Patriots.
If Forte sits, Bilal Powell would be a locked-in RB2, even in a difficult run-game spot against the Patriots. He would also handle all pass-game work, significantly raising his floor. There's no reason for Forte to play Sunday.
Dec 21 - 1:43 PM
Source:
Ralph Vacchiano on Twitter
Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Forte played through his knee issue last Saturday night, but only carried the ball four times for 21 yards with one catch for seven yards. Forte isn't a fantasy option Week 16 against New England.
Dec 21 - 1:30 PM
Source:
Kimberley Martin on Twitter
Matt Forte had four carries for 21 yards in Week 15 against Miami.
He added one catch for seven yards. Forte saw only 13 snaps. It's not clear why he was even active. Playing injured in a lost season, Forte's role is up in the air going forward.
Dec 17 - 11:48 PM
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
Dec 21 - 9:07 PM
Matt Forte (shoulder) could sit out Week 16
Dec 21 - 1:43 PM
Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) DNP Wednesday
Dec 21 - 1:30 PM
Forte active, but plays just 13 snaps
Dec 17 - 11:48 PM
More Matt Forte Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8120)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(6753)
3
M. Forte
NYJ
(6180)
4
A. Peterson
MIN
(5998)
5
M. Gordon
SD
(5989)
6
A. Green
CIN
(5817)
7
T. Montgomery
GB
(4750)
8
S. Watkins
BUF
(4561)
9
C. Newton
CAR
(4513)
10
T. Riddick
DET
(4211)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYJ
14
218
813
58.1
3.7
2
7
30
263
18.8
8.8
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
CHI
16
316
1238
77.4
3.9
3
8
63
477
29.8
7.6
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
2009
CHI
16
258
929
58.1
3.6
2
4
57
471
29.4
8.3
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
2010
CHI
16
237
1069
66.8
4.5
3
6
51
547
34.2
10.7
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
2011
CHI
12
203
997
83.1
4.9
4
3
52
490
40.8
9.4
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
2012
CHI
15
248
1094
72.9
4.4
3
5
44
340
22.7
7.7
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2013
CHI
16
289
1339
83.7
4.6
5
9
74
594
37.1
8.0
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
2014
CHI
16
266
1038
64.9
3.9
3
6
102
808
50.5
7.9
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
2015
CHI
13
218
898
69.1
4.1
1
4
44
389
29.9
8.8
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CIN
22
96
4.4
0
5
59
11.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
@BUF
30
100
3.3
3
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
15
65
4.3
0
2
-1
-.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
SEA
14
27
1.9
0
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
12
53
4.4
0
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
9
19
2.1
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BAL
30
100
3.3
1
4
54
13.5
1
1
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CLE
25
82
3.3
2
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
12
92
7.7
1
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
20
98
4.9
0
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
13
27
2.1
0
3
23
7.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
9
25
2.8
0
3
54
18.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
3
8
2.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
4
21
5.3
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Jan 1
BUF
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Questionable
Matt Forte referred to his shoulder injury as a "nerve issue" and is not sure if he'll play in Week 16 against the Patriots.
Dealing with a torn meniscus in his knee and now possible nerve damage in his shoulder, Forte simply doesn't need to be out there in two meaningless games at age 31. Forte said Wednesday that he won't play "if I can't protect myself." We would be shocked if Forte played, although it was surprising he played in last week's loss to Miami. Either way, Bilal Powell will be featured.
Dec 21
2
Bilal Powell
3
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
WR1
1
Brandon Marshall
Questionable
Brandon Marshall (foot, back, knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Marshall is battling numerous nicks and bruises. He was targeted 11 times last week against Miami, but caught just one for 16 yards. He's a WR4.
Dec 21
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
Questionable
Quincy Enunwa caught 5-of-9 targets for 54 yards in Week 15 against Miami.
Enunwa did most of his damage when the Jets abandoned the run in the second half. He saw more targets than Robby Anderson but remains the No. 3 option in the pass game. Enunwa isn't on the fantasy radar.
Dec 18
2
Jalin Marshall
3
Devin Smith
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
LT
1
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
Questionable
Jets LG James Carpenter (calf) is expected to play Week 3.
Carpenter suffered a calf injury Thursday night against the Jets. An MRI confirmed the issue is just a strain. With 10 days to get healthy before their next game, Carpenter should suit up against the Chiefs.
Sep 17
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Kyle Friend
Out of FB
Jets signed Temple C Kyle Friend.
Friend (6'1/295) started all four years, earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference as a senior. His Pro Day workout was solid, running 5.09 with a 28 1/2-inch vertical and 41 bench-press reps. Friend has some movement ability and was a solid college blocker, but he is a short-armed center only lacking big-league size. His NFL ceiling is probably Tim Barnes.
May 1
RG
1
Brian Winters
I.L.
Jets RG Brian Winters (shoulder, I.R.) will undergo surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.
Winters was placed on I.R. on Tuesday. He's looking at a lengthy recovery, which could affect Winters' free-agent market this offseason. The Jets are expected to have interest in re-signing him come March.
Dec 21
2
Dakota Dozier
RT
1
Brent Qvale
2
Ben Ijalana
3
Donald Hawkins
K
1
Nick Folk
Headlines
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and advises which players to start and sit for Week 16.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 22
»
Week 16: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 22
»
Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown
Dec 22
»
Dose: Star WRs Near Return
Dec 22
»
Matchup: Giants @ Eagles
Dec 22
»
Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 21
»
Week 16 Power Rankings
Dec 21
NFL Headlines
»
Broncos gaining long-term faith in Siemian
»
Forte dealing with 'nerve issue' in shoulder
»
Jamaal Charles (knee) done for rest of 2016
»
Brady limited in practice with thigh injury
»
Rivera not concerned about Olsen (elbow)
»
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
»
Jordan Reed (shoulder) misses practice
»
Luck (shoulder, thumb) limited Wednesday
»
Jeremy Hill (knee) also absent on Wednesday
»
Adrian Peterson also battling a groin injury
»
Update: Diggs has hip injury, not concussion
»
Tyler Eifert (back) misses practice Wednesday
NFL Links
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Win a FREE trip to the Big Game this February
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
