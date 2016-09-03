Matt Forte | Running Back | #22

Matt Forte referred to his shoulder injury as a "nerve issue" and is not sure if he'll play in Week 16 against the Patriots.

Dealing with a torn meniscus in his knee and now possible nerve damage in his shoulder, Forte simply doesn't need to be out there in two meaningless games at age 31. Forte said Wednesday that he won't play "if I can't protect myself." We would be shocked if Forte played, although it was surprising he played in last week's loss to Miami. Either way, Bilal Powell will be featured.