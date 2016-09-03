Player Page

Matt Forte | Running Back | #22

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/10/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218
College: Tulane
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (44) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Matt Forte referred to his shoulder injury as a "nerve issue" and is not sure if he'll play in Week 16 against the Patriots.
Dealing with a torn meniscus in his knee and now possible nerve damage in his shoulder, Forte simply doesn't need to be out there in two meaningless games at age 31. Forte said Wednesday that he won't play "if I can't protect myself." We would be shocked if Forte played, although it was surprising he played in last week's loss to Miami. Either way, Bilal Powell will be featured. Dec 21 - 9:07 PM
Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ1421881358.13.7273026318.88.80110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008CHI16316123877.43.9386347729.87.60410000
2009CHI1625892958.13.6245747129.48.31030000
2010CHI16237106966.84.5365154734.210.71320000
2011CHI1220399783.14.9435249040.89.41120000
2012CHI15248109472.94.4354434022.77.70110000
2013CHI16289133983.74.6597459437.18.00320000
2014CHI16266103864.93.93610280850.57.91420000
2015CHI1321889869.14.1144438929.98.80310000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN22964.4055911.8000000
2Sep 15@BUF301003.33294.5000000
3Sep 25@KC15654.302-1-.5000000
4Oct 2SEA14271.902168.0000000
5Oct 9@PIT12534.40273.5000000
6Oct 17@ARZ9192.10133.0000000
7Oct 23BAL301003.3145413.5110000
8Oct 30@CLE25823.322168.0000000
9Nov 6@MIA12927.71155.0000000
10Nov 13LAR20984.902115.5000000
12Nov 27NE13272.103237.7000000
13Dec 5IND9252.8035418.0000000
14Dec 11@SF382.7000.0000000
15Dec 17MIA4215.30177.0000000
16Dec 24@NEGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1BUFGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
2Kyle Friend
RG1Brian Winters
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
3Donald Hawkins
K1Nick Folk
 

 