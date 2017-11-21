Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh Johnson | Quarterback | #8

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/15/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 219
College: San Diego
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (160) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Raiders released QB Josh Johnson.
It was probably difficult for coach Jon Gruden to cut his favorite player. Johnson was on the Raiders' roster for 52 days. Five days shy of his 32nd birthday, Johnson hasn't attempted a regular season pass since 2011. May 10 - 4:39 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
More Josh Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2009TB66312550.4685114.25.50482214824.76.7001
2010TB11141687.511110.16.90004393.59.8000
2011TB9193652.824627.36.801211677.46.1001
2012CLE100.00.0.000000.0.0001
2013CIN200.00.0.000072010.02.9000
Josh Johnson's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Josh Johnson's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Johnson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Josh Johnson's player profile.
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Luke McCown
5Ryan Lindley
6Trevone Boykin
7G.J. Kinne
8Johnny Manziel
9Aaron Murray
10Dylan Thompson
11Charlie Whitehurst
12Jerrod Johnson
13Thad Lewis
14Matt Simms
15Bryan Bennett
16Dan Orlovsky
17Tim Tebow
18Ryan Williams
19Brad Sorensen
20Seth Lobato
21Austin Trainor
22Pat Devlin
23Matt Blanchard
24Dan LeFevour
25McLeod Bethel-Thompson
26Jerry Lovelocke
27Keith Wenning
28Chandler Harnish
29Chase Rettig
30Josh Johnson
31Ryan Nassib
32Trevor Knight
33R.J. Archer
34Cody Fajardo
35Shane Carden
36Zach Mettenberger
37Sean Renfree
38Sefo Liufau
39Bart Houston
40David Olson
41Griffin Neal
42Brandon Doughty
43Marquise Williams
44Max Wittek
45Joe Licata
46Dane Evans
47Eli Jenkins
48Dalyn Williams
49Alek Torgersen
50Jake Waters
51Wes Lunt
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Adrian Peterson
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
5Joseph Randle
6Chris Johnson
7Danny Woodhead
8Toby Gerhart
9Khiry Robinson
10Kenneth Farrow
11De'Veon Smith
12Tim Hightower
13Dominique Williams
14Joique Bell
15Karlos Williams
16LaMichael James
17Alonzo Harris
18Joe Banyard
19Khalfani Muhammad
20John Crockett
21Terrell Newby
22Brandon Burks
23Darren McFadden
24Jordan Johnson
25Ronnie Hillman
26Bobby Rainey
27Brandon Ross
28Cedric O'Neal
29Bishop Sankey
30Storm Johnson
31Darrin Reaves
32Zac Stacy
33Josh Harris
34Anthony Dixon
35DuJuan Harris
36Matt Asiata
37Isaiah Pead
38Dan Herron
39Jeremy Langford
40Jahwan Edwards
41Ross Scheuerman
42Kenneth Harper
43Jawon Chisholm
44Bronson Hill
45Kelvin Taylor
46Zac Brooks
47B.J. Daniels
48Jerome Smith
49Brandon Brown-Dukes
50Glenn Winston
51LaVance Taylor
52Keshawn Hill
53Jeremy Stewart
54Terrell Watson
55William Stanback
56Shaun Draughn
57Michael Dyer
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Rashad Jennings
3Tim Hightower
4Adrian Peterson
5Chris Johnson
6Toby Gerhart
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2DeMarco Murray
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
5Joseph Randle
FB1James Casey
2Darrel Young
3Erik Lorig
4Will Johnson
5Emil Igwenagu
6Jorvorskie Lane
7Lorenzo Taliaferro
8Julian Howsare
9Brandon Cottom
10Paul Lasike
11Henry Hynoski
12Andrew Bonnet
13Ryan Mueller
14Joe Don Duncan
15Cory Harkey
16Glenn Gronkowski
17Juwan Thompson
18Darrin Laufasa
19Patrick Skov
20Jordan Campbell
21Will Ratelle
22Soma Vainuku
23Brad Smelley
24Sam Bergen
25Trey Millard
26Chris Swain
27Nikita Whitlock
28Tyler Renew
29Kyle Coleman
30Blake Renaud
31Devon Johnson
32Quayvon Hicks
33Alstevis Squirewell
34Freddie Stevenson
35Ricky Ortiz
36Tyler McCloskey
37Anthony Firkser
38Joe Bacci
39Kiero Small
40J.C. Copeland
41Joey Iosefa
42Zach Boren
43John Conner
44Sione Houma
45John Robinson-Woodgett
46Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Jeremy Maclin
3Dez Bryant
4Greg Jennings
5Marques Colston
6Keith Mumphery
7Eli Rogers
8Jerome Simpson
9Marcus Easley
10Stevie Johnson
11Douglas McNeil
12Hakeem Nicks
13Arrelious Benn
14Tyler Davis
15Jacoby Ford
16Josh Morgan
17Eddie Royal
18Keenan Reynolds
19Corey Brown
20Jared Abbrederis
21Kyle Prater
22Dwayne Bowe
23James Jones
24Preston Parker
25Greg Little
26Kris Durham
27Corey Fuller
28DeAndre Reaves
29Kain Colter
30Miles Austin
31Greg Salas
32Jordan Williams
33Ed Eagan
34Armon Binns
35Carlton Mitchell
36Reggie Dunn
37Ben Edwards
38Nick Harwell
39Josh Lenz
40Uzoma Nwachukwu
41Eric Rogers
42Damaris Johnson
43Damian Williams
44Joshua Stangby
45Shaq Evans
46Solomon Patton
47Bernard Reedy
48Nate Washington
49Robert Herron
50Jonathan Krause
51Jaelen Strong
52Dezmin Lewis
53Ricky Collins
54Mitch Mathews
55Jared Dangerfield
56Jaxon Shipley
57Andrew Turzilli
58Isaac Fruechte
59Zach D'Orazio
60Kenzel Doe
61Keyarris Garrett
62Tevin Reese
63Michael Rector
64Mekale McKay
65Canaan Severin
66Tevin Jones
67Kenny Cook
68Issac Blakeney
69L'Damian Washington
70Duke Williams
71Brandon Shippen
72Corey Washington
73Ryan Spadola
74David Porter
75Tyler Murphy
76Marquez Clark
77Alonzo Russell
78Dennis Parks
79Quinshad Davis
80Rashaun Simonise
81Reece Horn
82Ishmael Zamora
83Bug Howard
84Robert Wheelwright
85Shaq Hill
86Josh Harper
87Donatella Luckett
88Travis Labhart
89Devin Street
90Matt Hazel
91Chandler Worthy
92Marlon Moore
93Jarrett Boykin
94Lance Lewis
95Joseph Anderson
96Josh Stewart
97Ezell Ruffin
98Jeff Beathard
99DaVaris Daniels
100Tyler McDonald
101Javontee Herndon
102Aaron Dobson
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Roddy White
3Brian Hartline
4Ace Sanders
5Riley Cooper
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9Kenbrell Thompkins
10Emory Blake
11Kevin Smith
12Dorial Green-Beckham
13R.J. Harris
14Chris Matthews
15Ryan Broyles
16A.J. Jenkins
17Ryan Whalen
18Joe Morgan
19Austin Pettis
20Jacoby Jones
21Chris Harper
22Donteea Dye
23Victor Cruz
24Nathan Palmer
25Onterio McCalebb
26Jordan Payton
27Wendall Williams
28Darius Powe
29Shakim Phillips
30Eric Weems
31Da'Ron Brown
32Tandon Doss
33Andre Debose
34Mike Brown
35Jimmie Hunt
36Devon Wylie
37Marcus Leak
38Frankie Hammond
39K.J. Maye
40Devante Davis
41Mike Williams
42Jay Lee
43Keshawn Martin
44Noel Thomas
45Deante' Gray
46Chris Brown
47Daniel Rodriguez
48A.J. Cruz
49James Butler
50Kenny Lawler
51Anthony Dable
52Jerome Lane
53Reggie Bell
54Amir Carlisle
55Valdez Showers
56Michael Preston
57Phil Bates
58Milton Williams III
59Clyde Gates
60Jeremy Ross
61Marcus Harris
62T.J. Graham
63Rannell Hall
64Titus Davis
65Myles White
66Kadron Boone
67Ryan Lankford
68Isiah Ferguson
69Kasen Williams
70Demetrius Wilson
71Josh Reese
72DiAndre Campbell
73Trevor Harman
74Larry Pinkard
75Paul Browning
76Austin Willis
77Juron Criner
78Andre Davis
79Saalim Hakim
80Kashif Moore
81Josh Boyce
82Stephen Hill
83Tom Nelson
84Leonard Hankerson
85Chris King
86James Quick
87Rodney Smith
88Trindon Holliday
89Josh Magee
90Michael Bennett
91Durron Neal
92Mitchell Paige
93David Glidden
94Kieran Duncan
95Jarvis Turner
96T.J. Thorpe
97Jalin Marshall
98Reggie Diggs
99Dom Williams
100Levi Norwood
101Ed Williams
102Danny Anthrop
103Marken Michel
104Christion Jones
WR31Marques Colston
2Chris Givens
3Riley Cooper
TE1Owen Daniels
2Gary Barnidge
3Ladarius Green
4Marcedes Lewis
5Tony Moeaki
6Craig Stevens
7Ifeanyi Momah
8Brent Celek
9Dante Rosario
10Brandon Bostick
11Zach Sudfeld
12Scott Chandler
13Nic Jacobs
14Chase Ford
15Blake Annen
16Matt Spaeth
17Andrew Quarless
18Kyle Miller
19Scott Simonson
20Coby Fleener
21Dominique Jones
22Bruce Miller
23Mickey Shuler
24Martellus Bennett
25Wes Saxton
26Beau Gardner
27Michael Cooper
28J.P. Holtz
29Eric Wallace
30Aaron Peck
31Anthony Denham
32Casey Pierce
33Mike McFarland
34D.J. Williams
35Chase Coffman
36David Johnson
37Mychal Rivera
38Rob Blanchflower
39Jacob Maxwell
40Richard Gordon
41Chase Dixon
42Randall Telfer
43Rashaun Allen
44Cooper Helfet
45Cameron Clear
46Steve Maneri
47Justice Cunningham
48David Paulson
49Larry Donnell
50Marcus Lucas
51Orson Charles
52Nick Kasa
53Rob Housler
54Chris Gragg
55Jake Stoneburner
56Brandon Barden
57Gerell Robinson
58Kevin Greene
59Dan Light
60Arthur Lynch
61Jordan Thompson
62Jack Tabb
63Asante Cleveland
64Chris Pantale
65Adrien Robinson
66Ryan Taylor
67Konrad Reuland
68Brett Brackett
69Michael Egnew
70John Peters
71Tevin Westbrook
72Jay Rome
73Kivon Cartwright
74Jake Murphy
75Rory Anderson
76Gannon Sinclair
77Kent Taylor
78Clayton Echard
79Taylor McNamara
80Braxton Deaver
81M.J. McFarland
LT1King Dunlap
2Eugene Monroe
3Charles Brown
4Cameron Bradfield
5Landon Lechler
6Chris Bordelon
7Steven Moore
8Reid Fragel
9Michael Bowie
10Carter Bykowski
11Kevin Graf
12Rob Crisp
13Fahn Cooper
14Justin Senior
15Terry Poole
16Tyson Chandler
17Jordan Rigsbee
18Robert Myers
19Takoby Cofield
20Micah Hatchie
21Jason Fox
22Kyle Roberts
23Darrell Brown
24Michael Oher
25Wil Freeman
26John Weidenaar
27Taylor Fallin
28David Hedelin
29Vince Kowalski
30Jah Reid
31Garry Williams
32Chauncey Briggs
33Lars Hanson
34Tyrus Thompson
35Jessamen Dunker
36Collin Buchanan
37Jonathan McLaughlin
38Cody Booth
39Justin Renfrow
40David Foucault
41Nate Theaker
42Andrew McDonald
43Jerry Ugokwe
44Arturo Uzdavinis
45Donald Hawkins
46Jordan Swindle
47Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2David Yankey
3Anthony Steen
4Edawn Coughman
5Ryan Seymour
6Antoine Everett
7Sebastian Tretola
8Orlando Franklin
9David Arkin
10Ben Heenan
11Tim Lelito
12Cyril Richardson
13Jake Simonich
14Jarell Broxton
15Mackenzy Bernadeau
16Sam Brenner
17Dallas Thomas
18Darren Keyton
19Jake Bernstein
20Vi Teofilo
21Collin Rahrig
22Zach Voytek
23Kitt O'Brien
24Damien Mama
25Alex Kozan
26Alex Cooper
27Tanner Hawkinson
28Adrian Bellard
29Jeff Adams
30Austin Shepherd
31Al Bond
32Brian Folkerts
33Matthew Masifilo
34Lene Maiava
35Jamison Lalk
36Marquis Lucas
37Ronald Patrick
38Greg Pyke
39Richard Levy
40Freddie Tagaloa
41Pearce Slater
42Garrick Mayweather
43Nila Kasitati
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Erik Austell
3Julian Vandervelde
4Max Tuerk
5Gino Gradkowski
6Mitchell Bell
7Manuel Ramirez
8Khaled Holmes
9Jacob Flores
10Fernando Velasco
11Jacques McClendon
12Drew Nowak
13Garth Gerhart
14Barrett Jones
15Dalton Freeman
16Patrick Lewis
17Karim Barton
18Ben Clarke
19Ross Burbank
20Brian De La Puente
21Quinton Schooley
22Mark Spelman
23Robert Kugler
24Braxston Cave
25Jack Allen
26Taylor Boggs
27Lucas Crowley
28Reese Dismukes
29Dillon Farrell
30Ben Gottschalk
31Tyler Orlosky
RG1Zane Beadles
2Todd Herremans
3Louis Vasquez
4Andrew Tiller
5Garrett Gilkey
6Geoff Schwartz
7Cyril Lemon
8Craig Watts
9Robert Myers
10Chase Farris
11Emmett Cleary
12Darrion Weems
13Chris Scott
14Tre' Jackson
15Josue Matias
16Leon Brown
17Clay DeBord
18Kraig Urbik
19Paul Fanaika
20Hugh Thornton
21Jared Smith
22Alvin Bailey
23Adam Replogle
24Gabe Ikard
25Jarrod Pughsley
26Tony Hills
27Ryker Mathews
28Boston Stiverson
29Terran Vaughn
30Donovan Williams
31Isaiah Williams
32Jason King
33Antoine McClain
34Tyler Johnstone
35Mitchell Kirsch
36Kareem Are
37Ruben Carter
38Trip Thurman
39Shahbaz Ahmed
40Chris Muller
41Matt Rotheram
42Jarvis Harrison
43Thomas Evans
44Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Tayo Fabuluje
3Erik Pears
4Mitchell Van Dyk
5Adrian Bellard
6Sebastian Vollmer
7John Theus
8Nick Ritcher
9Patrick Miller
10Isiah Cage
11Robert Leff
12Norman Price
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Michael Williams
16Luke Marquardt
17Martin Wallace
18Colin Kelly
19Pierce Burton
20Dan France
21Kona Schwenke
22Zeth Ramsay
23Kevin Bowen
24Ryan Mack
25Torian White
26Jonah Pirsig
27Keavon Milton
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Younghoe Koo
5Nick Folk
6Brandon Bogotay
7Jordan Gay
8Zach Hocker
9Kyle Brindza
10Brad Craddock
11Devon Bell
12Shayne Graham
13Shaun Suisham
14Andy Phillips
15Mike Meyer
16Patrick Murray
17Ross Martin
18Andrew Furney
19Carey Spear
20Billy Cundiff
21Jaden Oberkrom
22John Lunsford
23Marshall Morgan
24Corey Acosta
25Justin Manton
26Ty Long
27Tom Obarski
 

 