Chris Long | Defensive Lineman | #95

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FA Chris Long says he won't re-sign with Pats
Report: Teams covet free agent OLB Nick Perry
Steelers re-up James Harrison on 2-year deal
Report: Bucs unlikely to seek Adrian Peterson
Seahawks expected to reach out to LT Okung
Seahawks CB Shead (ACL) unlikely for Week 1
Rams tag CB Johnson for second straight year
Steelers GM discusses Martavis in past tense
Bengals will 'listen' to offers for McCarron
Giants will 'take a look' at Adrian Peterson
Pats reporter: Garoppolo deal 'still in play'
Bucs noncommittal on Doug Martin for 2017
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid (knee) out for rest of the season
Jameer Nelson (illness) to be game-time call
Skal Labissiere closer to more minutes?
Arron Afflalo (hamstring) probable Wednesday
Deron Williams will make Cavs debut vs. BOS
Jrue Holiday could benefit sans Cousins?
Wesley Matthews undergoing more tests on hip
Dorian Finney-Smith will start on Wednesday
Willie Reed (ankle) out Wednesday vs. 76ers
Willy Hernangomez (ankle) out Wednesday
Kyle O'Quinn starting, Hernangomez out Weds
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) will play vs. ORL
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jeff Skinner (neck) should be back Friday
Eric Fehr going to the Maple Leafs
Flames land Curtis Lazar from Ottawa
Valtteri Filppula heading for Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews chosen as first star of Feb.
Michal Neuvirth agrees to two-year deal
Patrik Laine earns Rookie of the Month honor
Panthers acquire Thomas Vanek
Barry Trotz gets his 700th career victory
A. Burmistrov out of hospital, says he's OK
Canadiens acquire Steve Ott from Detroit
Canucks ship Jannik Hansen to Sharks
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin: Active Pest Control 200 notes
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 advance
Ryan Reed: Rinnai 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 advance
One top-25 for Timmy Hill on 1.5-milers
10 top-10s in last 12 on type for Kyle Busch
Patrick seeks 1st top-10 on type in 2 yrs+
Daniel Suarez hopes to put Daytona behind
Gray Gaulding to join ROTY battle at Atlanta
Lagasse Jr. joins RCR for four XFINITY races
Justin Haley sits out one more truck race
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
Rookie Bryan on cusp of consecutive top 5s
WATCH: Vegas rides ace to closing 64 at Honda
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Alabama hires Weinke as offensive analyst
Scout: Canes WR Coley isn't a hard worker
DT Reed arrested, charged with burglary
Baylor suspends CB Blanchard indefinitely
Garett Bolles arrives in Indy at 6'5/297 lbs
Antonio Garcia gains 9 lbs, arms now 33 3/8''
Mahomes: I’m not a project, can play Day 1
Waldman: Kelly is a top 3 QB based on talent
Could Garett Bolles push OL agility records?
Dane: Dalvin had 3 prev shoulder surgeries
Dantonio releases statement regarding tumult
Four-star WR Joseph Scates decommits from MSU
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hull hit with another injury setback
Sako provides a timely boost for Allardyce
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
Fuchs hails supporters after momentous win
Butland targeting mid-March return
Begovic happy with Chelsea stay
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
LFC rocking without their skipper at the helm
Pulis makes light of Dawson head injury
Lingard gives big Wembley performance again
Question marks still hang over Ibra's future
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
Tyler Gaffney
(RB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Rob Housler
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Glenn Gronkowski
(RB)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Chris Long | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/28/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 270
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Free agent DE Chris Long announced that he won't be re-signing with the Patriots.
It doesn't sound like there's any bad blood between the two sides whatsoever, but Long "want(s) to get back to being the player I was before" and play a bigger role on his next team. After being an every-down player with the Rams the first eight years of his career, Long took more of a back seat in New England, playing just 15 snaps in the Super Bowl as a situational pass rusher. Turning 32 later this month, Long probably doesn't have more than a couple years left.
Mar 1 - 3:00 PM
Source:
Chris Long on Instagram
Patriots signed DE Chris Long, formerly of the Rams, to a one-year contract.
It made too much sense after the Patriots shipped RE Chandler Jones to the Cardinals via trade on Tuesday. Long will step in and fill the roster void, though we're not going to ink him into a starting spot just yet. Long hasn't put much good tape on film the past two years as he's battled injuries, and he turns 31 later this month. Still, it's a fine landing spot for Long, who's determined to breathe life back into his career. Long has 54.5 career sacks in 114 games.
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 09:20:00 PM
Source:
Trey Wingo on Twitter
Free agent DE Chris Long has left his Patriots visit without a contract, and will visit the Cowboys on Tuesday evening.
Chandler Jones' trade has created an opening for Long in Boston, but the Pats aren't offering the right price. The Cowboys have a pretty big need for an edge rusher, and could be more willing to play financial ball with the ex-Ram.
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 04:11:00 PM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
The Patriots will host free agent DE Chris Long on Monday.
Per ESPN's Trey Wingo, the Pats will also put Long through a workout, which isn't necessarily typical of free agent visits. The Patriots likely want to see what Long has left. Long is only 31 years old, but he has just three sacks over his last 16 games. He'd likely be a situational pass rusher in Foxboro.
Sun, Mar 13, 2016 11:18:00 PM
Source:
Trey Wingo on Twitter
FA Chris Long says he won't re-sign with Pats
Mar 1 - 3:00 PM
Patriots replace Chandler Jones w/ Chris Long
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 09:20:00 PM
Chris Long visiting the Cowboys on Tuesday
Tue, Mar 15, 2016 04:11:00 PM
Pats to meet with free agent DE Chris Long
Sun, Mar 13, 2016 11:18:00 PM
More Chris Long Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(2806)
2
T. Romo
DAL
(2274)
3
J. Charles
FA
(2183)
4
J. Pierre-Paul
NYG
(2147)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2042)
6
K. Williams
PIT
(2025)
7
J. Cutler
CHI
(1815)
8
R. Okung
FA
(1717)
9
C. Kaepernick
SF
(1656)
10
L. Murray
OAK
(1656)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
16
22
13
35
4.0
24
6.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
LAR
16
32
8
40
4.0
34
8.5
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
LAR
16
33
10
43
5.0
33
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2010
LAR
16
27
2
29
8.5
55
6.5
0
0
0
1
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
2011
LAR
16
31
6
37
13.0
86
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2012
LAR
16
25
8
33
11.5
74
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
LAR
16
33
7
40
8.5
48
5.6
0
0
0
2
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAR
6
5
0
5
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAR
12
9
10
19
3.0
17
5.7
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
16
22
13
35
4.0
24
6.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
3
0
3
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
1
0
1
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
1
0
1
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
1
1
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
3
Jacoby Brissett
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3
D.J. Foster
4
Tyler Gaffney
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
FB
1
Glenn Gronkowski
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Devin Lucien
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
Sidelined
Rob Gronkowski (back) said he will "for sure" be ready to play Week 1.
"Uh, yes," Gronkowski said when asked if he'll be ready to go for the season opener. "No doubt." Gronkowski is coming off his third known back surgery after he required 2009 and 2013 operations to repair herniated disks. As for his playing future, Gronk said he's not yet even thinking about retirement. Still just 28 (in May), Gronkowski's body has been through a lot in such a short period of time, but he keeps coming back better than ever. He averaged a monstrous 21.6 yards per catch on 25 grabs in 2016. Gronkowski is still the TE1 in fantasy.
Feb 24
2
Matt Lengel
3
Rob Housler
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Jamil Douglas
3
Chris Barker
C
1
David Andrews
2
Ted Karras
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
Sidelined
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
3
Chase Farris
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Sebastian Vollmer
Sidelined
ESPN Boston doesn't expect the Patriots to retain RT Sebastian Vollmer.
Vollmer is done for the season after not getting activated from reserve/PUP. He's been one of the better tackles in the league when healthy, but has missed 29 games the last four years. Once released, Vollmer will likely have to settle for short-term contract offers. He may also decide to hang up the cleats pushing age 33.
Nov 26
3
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
»
FA Chris Long says he won't re-sign with Pats
»
Report: Teams covet free agent OLB Nick Perry
»
Steelers re-up James Harrison on 2-year deal
»
Report: Bucs unlikely to seek Adrian Peterson
»
Seahawks expected to reach out to LT Okung
»
Seahawks CB Shead (ACL) unlikely for Week 1
»
Rams tag CB Johnson for second straight year
»
Steelers GM discusses Martavis in past tense
»
Bengals will 'listen' to offers for McCarron
»
Giants will 'take a look' at Adrian Peterson
»
Pats reporter: Garoppolo deal 'still in play'
»
Bucs noncommittal on Doug Martin for 2017
