Chris Long | Defensive Lineman | #95 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (31) / 3/28/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 270 College: Virginia Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Free agent DE Chris Long announced that he won't be re-signing with the Patriots. It doesn't sound like there's any bad blood between the two sides whatsoever, but Long "want(s) to get back to being the player I was before" and play a bigger role on his next team. After being an every-down player with the Rams the first eight years of his career, Long took more of a back seat in New England, playing just 15 snaps in the Super Bowl as a situational pass rusher. Turning 32 later this month, Long probably doesn't have more than a couple years left. Source: Chris Long on Instagram

Patriots signed DE Chris Long, formerly of the Rams, to a one-year contract. It made too much sense after the Patriots shipped RE Chandler Jones to the Cardinals via trade on Tuesday. Long will step in and fill the roster void, though we're not going to ink him into a starting spot just yet. Long hasn't put much good tape on film the past two years as he's battled injuries, and he turns 31 later this month. Still, it's a fine landing spot for Long, who's determined to breathe life back into his career. Long has 54.5 career sacks in 114 games. Source: Trey Wingo on Twitter

Free agent DE Chris Long has left his Patriots visit without a contract, and will visit the Cowboys on Tuesday evening. Chandler Jones' trade has created an opening for Long in Boston, but the Pats aren't offering the right price. The Cowboys have a pretty big need for an edge rusher, and could be more willing to play financial ball with the ex-Ram. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter