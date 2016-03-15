Player Page

Chris Long | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/28/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 270
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (2) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Free agent DE Chris Long announced that he won't be re-signing with the Patriots.
It doesn't sound like there's any bad blood between the two sides whatsoever, but Long "want(s) to get back to being the player I was before" and play a bigger role on his next team. After being an every-down player with the Rams the first eight years of his career, Long took more of a back seat in New England, playing just 15 snaps in the Super Bowl as a situational pass rusher. Turning 32 later this month, Long probably doesn't have more than a couple years left. Mar 1 - 3:00 PM
Source: Chris Long on Instagram
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 162213354.0246.0000101300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008LAR16328404.0348.5000101000000
2009LAR163310435.0336.6000001100000
2010LAR16272298.5556.5000103300000
2011LAR163163713.0866.6000001200000
2012LAR162583311.5746.4000000000000
2013LAR16337408.5485.6000211200000
2014LAR65051.077.0000100000000
2015LAR12910193.0175.7000001000000
2016NE 162213354.0246.0000101300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ3031.088.0000000000000
2Sep 18MIA2020.00.0000100100000
3Sep 22HOU0220.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2BUF2240.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CLE0110.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CIN1230.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PIT1120.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@BUF4040.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SF1230.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@NYJ1011.00.0000001000000
13Dec 4LAR1011.099.0000000000000
14Dec 12BAL2240.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DEN2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24NYJ1121.077.0000000000000
17Jan 1@MIA1010.00.0000000100000

