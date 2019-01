Sidelined

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins are "planning as if" Alex Smith (leg) will miss all of 2019.

Smith was recently seen wearing a massive brace on his broken leg at a Washington Wizards game and obviously has a long way to go in his recovery. Per Rapsheet, the Redskins will be "pleasantly surprised" if Smith makes it back before the end of 2019. Coming off multiple surgeries for an infection to his injured leg, there's no guarantee the 34-year-old will play another NFL snap. With Smith's future in question, Washington needs to think long and hard about drafting a quarterback this offseason. Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater and Joe Flacco (when the Ravens inevitably release him) will also be possibilities should the Redskins address their quarterback need in free agency.