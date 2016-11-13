Player Page

Jake Long | Tackle | #72

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/9/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 322
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (1) / MIA
Free agent OT Jake Long announced his retirement after nine seasons.
As we head into draft week, Long, the No. 1 overall pick in 2008, hangs up his cleats. As soon as he stepped on the field, Long was one of the premier left tackles in the sport. He made the Pro Bowl each of his first four seasons and was named a first-team All Pro in 2010. In 2011, injuries started to ruin Long's career. He suffered a back injury, snapping a 61-game starting streak, then tore his biceps later in the year. Long signed a four-year deal with the Rams in 2013 and suffered his second torn ACL in 2014. He made pit stops with the Falcons and Vikings in 2015 and 2016 and suffered a torn Achilles' last year with Minnesota, effectively ending his career. Apr 24 - 12:36 PM
Source: Jake Long on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN41010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008MIA161010.00.0000000000000
2009MIA160000.00.0000000000000
2010MIA161010.00.0000000000000
2011MIA141010.00.0000000000000
2012MIA121010.00.0000000000000
2013LAR151010.00.0000000000000
2014LAR70000.00.0000000000000
2015ATL40000.00.0000000000000
2016MIN41010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

