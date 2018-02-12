Player Page

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie | Defensive Back | #41

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/7/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 203
College: Tennessee State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (16) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
NFL.com's Mike Garofolo reports the Giants have asked Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to take a "significant" pay cut.
Per Garofolo, the sides are "far apart." DRC is due $6.5 million in 2018. Perhaps the Giants will allow him to gauge outside interest during the "legal tampering" period before making a final decision. If Rodgers-Cromartie remains in New York, it could be at safety. Mar 10 - 4:42 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NYG153117480.548.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008ARZ16384420.00.0412910001900000
2009ARZ16492510.00.067710032500000
2010ARZ16422440.00.038620001700000
2011PHI13252271.077.000000060520-20
2012PHI16438510.00.031400001700000
2013DEN15256310.00.037510001500000
2014NYG16362380.00.022600001200000
2015NYG15526580.00.037211121300000
2016NYG15418491.099.062800012100000
2017NYG153117480.548.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DAL1450.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18DET83110.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@PHI3030.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@TB2130.548.0000000000000
5Oct 8LAC2240.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22SEA1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5LAR3250.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@SF1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19KC4260.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23@WAS0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@OAK1230.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10DAL1120.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17PHI2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@ARZ1010.00.0000000100000
17Dec 31WAS1010.00.0000000000000
 

 