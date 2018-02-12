Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie | Defensive Back | #41

Per Garofolo, the sides are "far apart." DRC is due $6.5 million in 2018. Perhaps the Giants will allow him to gauge outside interest during the "legal tampering" period before making a final decision. If Rodgers-Cromartie remains in New York, it could be at safety.

The New York Post's Paul Schwartz reports the Giants are not moving Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety at this time.

Last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers-Cromartie would move to safety, but Schwartz writes the report was "news to the Giants coaches and front office personnel who would know about such a move." Schwartz adds Rodgers-Cromartie also has not been informed of a position switch. It never made much sense for the Giants to move DRC from cornerback, where they could use some help, to safety, where they have plenty of talent, and now it does not look like it is going to happen.