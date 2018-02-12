Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie | Defensive Back | #41
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 4/7/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 203
College:
Tennessee State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (16) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/17/2014: Signed a five-year, $35 million contract. The deal contains $13.98 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. Another $4 million is available through incentives. 2017-2018: $6.48 million (+ $20,000 workout bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com's Mike Garofolo reports the Giants have asked Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to take a "significant" pay cut.
Per Garofolo, the sides are "far apart." DRC is due $6.5 million in 2018. Perhaps the Giants will allow him to gauge outside interest during the "legal tampering" period before making a final decision. If Rodgers-Cromartie remains in New York, it could be at safety.
Mar 10 - 4:42 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
The New York Post's Paul Schwartz reports the Giants are not moving Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety at this time.
Last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers-Cromartie would move to safety, but Schwartz writes the report was "news to the Giants coaches and front office personnel who would know about such a move." Schwartz adds Rodgers-Cromartie also has not been informed of a position switch. It never made much sense for the Giants to move DRC from cornerback, where they could use some help, to safety, where they have plenty of talent, and now it does not look like it is going to happen.
Mar 8 - 12:24 PM
Source:
New York Post
The Giants are moving CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to safety.
Rodgers-Cromartie was an effective corner when on the field last year, but the Giants' new coaching staff will get him the majority of his 2018 snaps at safety. He's expected to compete with Darian Thompson to start opposite Landon Collins. Rodgers-Cromartie moving to safety confirms the Giants plan to move forward with a clean slate for Eli Apple.
Mar 3 - 5:04 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The New York Post's Paul Schwartz believes Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie could be cut this offseason.
Rodgers-Cromartie is a difficult case. While he fell out with the coaching staff last season, those coaches are gone and he remained an effective option when given snaps. The Giants could use some extra cap space, however, and cutting DRC would save them $6.5 million. Perhaps a pay cut could work for both sides.
Feb 13 - 11:49 AM
Source:
New York Post
G-Men ask DRC to take 'significant' pay cut
Mar 10 - 4:42 PM
Rodgers-Cromartie not moving to safety?
Mar 8 - 12:24 PM
Giants moving Rodgers-Cromartie to safety
Mar 3 - 5:04 PM
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie could be cut
Feb 13 - 11:49 AM
More Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NYG
15
31
17
48
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
ARZ
16
38
4
42
0.0
0
.0
4
129
1
0
0
0
19
0
0
0
0
0
2009
ARZ
16
49
2
51
0.0
0
.0
6
77
1
0
0
3
25
0
0
0
0
0
2010
ARZ
16
42
2
44
0.0
0
.0
3
86
2
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
2011
PHI
13
25
2
27
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
52
0
-2
0
2012
PHI
16
43
8
51
0.0
0
.0
3
14
0
0
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DEN
15
25
6
31
0.0
0
.0
3
75
1
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NYG
16
36
2
38
0.0
0
.0
2
26
0
0
0
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYG
15
52
6
58
0.0
0
.0
3
72
1
1
1
2
13
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
15
41
8
49
1.0
9
9.0
6
28
0
0
0
1
21
0
0
0
0
0
2017
NYG
15
31
17
48
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@DAL
1
4
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DET
8
3
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@TB
2
1
3
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
LAC
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
SEA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
LAR
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@SF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
KC
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
@WAS
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@OAK
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
DAL
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
PHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@ARZ
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
WAS
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Jason Pierre-Paul
2
Olivier Vernon
3
Avery Moss
4
Jordan Williams
DT
1
Damon Harrison
2
Dalvin Tomlinson
3
Robert Thomas
4
Romeo Okwara
5
Josh Banks
MLB
1
B.J. Goodson
2
Curtis Grant
WLB
1
Alec Ogletree
2
Ray-Ray Armstrong
3
Derrick Mathews
SLB
1
Calvin Munson
2
Thurston Armbrister
CB
1
Janoris Jenkins
2
Eli Apple
3
Brandon Dixon
4
Donte Deayon
5
Jeremiah McKinnon
FS
1
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
2
Darian Thompson
3
Tim Scott
SS
1
Landon Collins
2
Andrew Adams
3
Ryan Murphy
P
1
Austin Rehkow
