Jordy Nelson | Wide Receiver | #87

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/31/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 217
College: Kansas State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (36) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Jordy Nelson caught 9-of-11 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Vikings.
The yards were his most of the season, with the scores his 13th and 14th. Nelson and Aaron Rodgers were in rhythm from the opening whistle, with Nelson capping off the Packers' second drive with a lunging 21-yard score. TD2 was a two-yarder where Nelson worked himself open in the end zone for a scrambling Rodgers. The owner of a 91/1,191/14 line headed into Week 17, Nelson deserves serious Comeback Player of the Year consideration after missing all of 2015 with a torn ACL. Dec 24 - 4:34 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB1482103774.112.641200.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008GB163336622.911.10200.0.0000208000
2009GB132232024.614.50200.0.00016350900
2010GB164558236.412.91200.0.0003496000
2011GB1668126378.918.651500.0.00000000
2012GB124974562.115.22700.0.00000000
2013GB1685131482.115.55800.0.00000000
2014GB1698151994.915.571300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC6325.3100.0000000
2Sep 18@MIN57314.6100.0000000
3Sep 25DET610116.8200.0000000
5Oct 9NYG4389.5100.0000000
6Oct 16DAL56813.6000.0010000
7Oct 20CHI199.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@ATL49423.5100.0000000
9Nov 6IND79413.4100.0000000
10Nov 13@TEN1212610.5100.0000000
11Nov 20@WAS3289.3100.0000000
12Nov 28@PHI89111.4000.0000000
13Dec 4HOU811814.8100.0000000
14Dec 11SEA6416.8200.0000000
15Dec 18@CHI712417.7000.0000000
16Dec 24MIN915417.1200.0000000
17Jan 1@DETGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
3Christine Michael
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Davante Adams
3Trevor Davis
WR21Randall Cobb
2Geronimo Allison
3Max McCaffrey
WR31Davante Adams
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 