Jordy Nelson | Wide Receiver | #87 Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (31) / 5/31/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 217 College: Kansas State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (36) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 7/26/2014: Signed a five-year, $43 million contract. The deal included an $11.5 million signing bonus. Nelson is eligible for an annual $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses throughout the contract's life, and annual $500,000 workout bonuses in years two through five. 2016: $5.5 million, 2017: $8.25 million, 2018: $9.25 million, 2019: Free Agent

Jordy Nelson caught 9-of-11 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Vikings. The yards were his most of the season, with the scores his 13th and 14th. Nelson and Aaron Rodgers were in rhythm from the opening whistle, with Nelson capping off the Packers' second drive with a lunging 21-yard score. TD2 was a two-yarder where Nelson worked himself open in the end zone for a scrambling Rodgers. The owner of a 91/1,191/14 line headed into Week 17, Nelson deserves serious Comeback Player of the Year consideration after missing all of 2015 with a torn ACL.

Jordy Nelson caught 7-of-10 targets for 124 yards in the Packers' Week 15 win over the Bears. Nelson was easily the Pack's leading receiver on a frigid day in Chicago. Half of his yardage came on a 60-yard completion in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter. Nelson got behind the entire defense, setting up a game-winning field goal. Although not quite the big-play threat he once was, Nelson has continued to produce as an elite fantasy option by scoring touchdowns and compiling yards. He's such a savvy player. Nelson's Week 16 matchup with the Vikings is tough on paper, but he produced 5/73/1 in the sides' first matchup in Week 2.

Jordy Nelson caught 6-of-7 targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns Week 14 against the Seahawks. The big plays did not come in the second half like they did last week, but Nelson still scored plenty of fantasy points around the line of scrimmage in this one. He was able to get open near the goal line before barreling in on a nine-yard score in the second quarter, and he effectively ended the game by getting open in the left side of the end zone for a perfect three-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. Nelson now has at least one touchdown in six of his last seven games and all but three contests this season. He will be a good bet for a score again next week in Chicago.