[X]
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Don Jackson
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Javess Blue
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
James Starks
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
David Grinnage
(TE)
Jordy Nelson | Wide Receiver | #87
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/31/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 217
College:
Kansas State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (36) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
7/26/2014: Signed a five-year, $43 million contract. The deal included an $11.5 million signing bonus. Nelson is eligible for an annual $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses throughout the contract's life, and annual $500,000 workout bonuses in years two through five. 2016: $5.5 million, 2017: $8.25 million, 2018: $9.25 million, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Jordy Nelson caught 9-of-11 targets for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' Week 16 win over the Vikings.
The yards were his most of the season, with the scores his 13th and 14th. Nelson and Aaron Rodgers were in rhythm from the opening whistle, with Nelson capping off the Packers' second drive with a lunging 21-yard score. TD2 was a two-yarder where Nelson worked himself open in the end zone for a scrambling Rodgers. The owner of a 91/1,191/14 line headed into Week 17, Nelson deserves serious Comeback Player of the Year consideration after missing all of 2015 with a torn ACL.
Dec 24 - 4:34 PM
Jordy Nelson caught 7-of-10 targets for 124 yards in the Packers' Week 15 win over the Bears.
Nelson was easily the Pack's leading receiver on a frigid day in Chicago. Half of his yardage came on a 60-yard completion in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter. Nelson got behind the entire defense, setting up a game-winning field goal. Although not quite the big-play threat he once was, Nelson has continued to produce as an elite fantasy option by scoring touchdowns and compiling yards. He's such a savvy player. Nelson's Week 16 matchup with the Vikings is tough on paper, but he produced 5/73/1 in the sides' first matchup in Week 2.
Dec 18 - 5:35 PM
Jordy Nelson caught 6-of-7 targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns Week 14 against the Seahawks.
The big plays did not come in the second half like they did last week, but Nelson still scored plenty of fantasy points around the line of scrimmage in this one. He was able to get open near the goal line before barreling in on a nine-yard score in the second quarter, and he effectively ended the game by getting open in the left side of the end zone for a perfect three-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. Nelson now has at least one touchdown in six of his last seven games and all but three contests this season. He will be a good bet for a score again next week in Chicago.
Dec 11 - 8:01 PM
Jordy Nelson caught 8-of-10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown Week 13 against the Texans.
Nelson was the focal point of the passing game all day. With the offense focusing on short passes early, Nelson racked up five catches for 37 yards in the first half, but he got it going down the field after the break. His first long catch was a 32-yard touchdown where he was left all alone in the end zone. He also hauled in a deep pass down the right sideline in the fourth quarter, and he went over Kareem Jackson for a third-down conversion on the final touchdown drive. Still the No. 1 receiver even with Davante Adams surging, Nelson will remain a WR2 even with the Seahawks and Richard Sherman coming to town next week.
Dec 4 - 4:20 PM
More Jordy Nelson Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
GB
14
82
1037
74.1
12.6
4
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
GB
16
33
366
22.9
11.1
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
208
0
0
0
2009
GB
13
22
320
24.6
14.5
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
635
0
90
0
2010
GB
16
45
582
36.4
12.9
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
3
496
0
0
0
2011
GB
16
68
1263
78.9
18.6
5
15
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
GB
12
49
745
62.1
15.2
2
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
GB
16
85
1314
82.1
15.5
5
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
GB
16
98
1519
94.9
15.5
7
13
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@JAC
6
32
5.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@MIN
5
73
14.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DET
6
101
16.8
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYG
4
38
9.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
DAL
5
68
13.6
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
CHI
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@ATL
4
94
23.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
IND
7
94
13.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TEN
12
126
10.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@WAS
3
28
9.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
@PHI
8
91
11.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
HOU
8
118
14.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
SEA
6
41
6.8
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CHI
7
124
17.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIN
9
154
17.1
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DET
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
Sidelined
James Starks (concussion) is out for Week 16 against the Vikings.
He got hurt in a car accident last week and has yet to resume practicing. Ty Montgomery will be the lead back Saturday against Minnesota with Christine Michael playing a change-of-pace role.
Dec 23
3
Christine Michael
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Davante Adams
3
Trevor Davis
WR2
1
Randall Cobb
Sidelined
Packers declared Randall Cobb (ankle) inactive for Week 16 against the Vikings.
Cobb got in a limited week of practice, but he clearly has not been right since tweaking his ankle in Week 14. The Packers will rest him up for a potential playoff run. With Cobb out, Jordy Nelson will likely see more snaps in the slot with Jeff Janis and Geronimo Allison getting more work on the outside. Nelson and Davante Adams are the only fantasy viable receivers of the bunch. Green Bay also declared James Starks (concussion), C J.C. Tretter (knee), LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), QB Joe Callahan, CB Josh Hawkins, and OT Kyle Murphy inactive for Week 16.
Dec 24
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Max McCaffrey
Out of FB
Raiders waived/released WR Max McCaffrey, LS Andrew East, DT Leon Orr, DBs Chris Edwards, Chris Hackett, and Jimmy Hall, WR Joe Hansley, CB Tramain Jacobs, LB Lenny Jones, WR Nathan Palmer, K Giorgio Tevecchio, TE Colton Underwood, and G/C Terran Vaughn.
McCaffrey is the first son of Ed McCaffrey, and the older brother of Christian.
Aug 29
WR3
1
Davante Adams
TE
1
Richard Rodgers
2
Jared Cook
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
Questionable
While Packers RG T.J. Lang (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 11, LT David Bakhtiari (knee) is fully expected to play at Washington.
Lang is a big loss, but we would've had much larger concerns if Bakhtiari was out, too. "Bakhtiari looks good," coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. "I have no concerns." Aaron Rodgers will be a top-five quarterback play at Washington.
Nov 18
2
Jason Spriggs
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Don Barclay
Questionable
Packers RG Don Barclay left Week 11 against the Redskins with a shoulder injury.
Barclay was sidelined to start the second half and didn't return. Jason Spriggs replaced Barclay.
Nov 20
C
1
J.C. Tretter
Sidelined
According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Packers C J.C. Tretter is expected to miss "several weeks" with a sprained MCL.
This puts to rest any hope of Tretter suiting up for Week 9. He suffered the injury Sunday in a loss to Atlanta. Corey Linsley is expected to fill in at center.
Nov 2
2
Corey Linsley
RG
1
T.J. Lang
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
