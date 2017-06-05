Chris Johnson | Running Back | #23 Team: Arizona Cardinals Age / DOB: (31) / 9/23/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 203 College: East Carolina Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (24) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Cardinals re-signed RB Chris Johnson to a one-year contract. It's the best possible outcome for the former 2,000-yard rusher, who turns 32 in September. Johnson has found a nice niche as a Bruce Arians reserve, but was limited to four games by a groin injury last season. His explosion is long gone, but Johnson can still follow blocks and go station to station. The Cardinals' official website expects him to remain the No. 2 behind David Johnson. A committee would emerge were DJ to go down with injury, limiting Johnson's appeal as a handcuff. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Free agent Chris Johnson says he expects to sign with a team before training camp. Johnson confirmed he’s been in talks with the Cardinals and is open to returning. He added his primary goal is to play for a contender. Arizona may not have room for Johnson after moving Andre Ellington to running back. Johnson is just 463 yards shy of 10,000 career rushing yards. Source: Sports Illustrated

Free agent RB Chris Johnson reiterated his desire to continue his playing career. Johnson, 31, said getting to 10,000 career rushing yards is a motivating factor. He currently sits at 9,537 in 32nd place all time, and only 29 players ever have accumulated 10,000 yards on the ground. CJ2K said he remains in "close contact" with the Cardinals, and a "few teams" have also shown interest. Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio