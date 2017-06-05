Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chris Johnson | Running Back | #23

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/23/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 203
College: East Carolina
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (24) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cardinals re-signed RB Chris Johnson to a one-year contract.
It's the best possible outcome for the former 2,000-yard rusher, who turns 32 in September. Johnson has found a nice niche as a Bruce Arians reserve, but was limited to four games by a groin injury last season. His explosion is long gone, but Johnson can still follow blocks and go station to station. The Cardinals' official website expects him to remain the No. 2 behind David Johnson. A committee would emerge were DJ to go down with injury, limiting Johnson's appeal as a handcuff. Jul 20 - 3:17 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Chris Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008TEN15251122881.94.9494326017.36.001117000
2009TEN163582006125.45.612145050331.410.11230000
2010TEN16316136485.34.38114424515.35.60120000
2011TEN16262104765.44.0445741826.17.30010000
2012TEN16276124377.74.5563623214.56.40040000
2013TEN16279107767.33.9264234521.68.20420000
2014NYJ1615566341.44.311241519.46.30110000
2015ARZ1119681474.04.2436585.39.70020000
2016ARZ4259523.83.80100.0.00000000
Chris Johnson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Chris Johnson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Johnson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Chris Johnson's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NE122.0000.0000000
2Sep 18TB16543.4100.0000000
3Sep 25@BUF252.5000.0000000
4Oct 2LAR6345.7000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Palmer
2Drew Stanton
3Blaine Gabbert
4Trevor Knight
RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3Andre Ellington
4T.J. Logan
5Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
3RB1David Johnson
2Kerwynn Williams
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
4Marquis Bundy
5Krishawn Hogan
WR21John Brown
2J.J. Nelson
3Chad Williams
4Jeremy Ross
5Aaron Dobson
WR31J.J. Nelson
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ifeanyi Momah
4Hakeem Valles
5Ricky Seals-Jones
LT1D.J. Humphries
2Givens Price
3Jonathan McLaughlin
LG1Mike Iupati
2Cole Toner
3John Wetzel
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Tony Bergstrom
3Daniel Munyer
4Lucas Crowley
RG1Evan Boehm
2Dorian Johnson
3Kaleb Johnson
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Ulrick John
3Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 