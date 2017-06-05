Chris Johnson | Running Back | #23

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays 'looking at' A.J. Ramos, Justin Wilson
Lamb's two homers, six RBI propel D'Backs
TEX activates closer candidate Keone Kela
MRI shows no damage in Steven Souza's hip
Brewers have interest in SP Justin Verlander
Reed attracting most trade interest on Mets
Dodgers 'remain in mix' on O's Zach Britton
Mariners get David Phelps for four prospects
Astros' pursuit of Sonny Gray is 'heating up'
A.J. Ramos drawing interest from three clubs
JD Martinez (hand) out for D'Backs on Thurs.
Taijuan Walker placed on paternity leave list
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cardinals bring back CJ2K with one-year deal
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
Jamaal Williams will open camp as No. 2
Arians: Palmer wore arm out last offseason
Le'Veon not planning regular-season holdout
Report: Lions, Stafford close to new deal
Packers WR Geronimo Allison banned 1 game
Bolts rook WR Williams may need back surgery
Cam Newton (shoulder) throwing to teammates
Gary Barnidge to visit Jaguars next Tuesday
Panthers officially make Hurney interim GM
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
Wolves, Wiggins working on 5-year extension
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
Blake Griffin expects to be ready for camp
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Ty Lawson agrees to deal with Shanxi Dragons
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
Report: Manu Ginobili to re-sign with Spurs
Pels plans to start Rondo & Holiday together
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
Colton Parayko signs 5-year/$27.5M contract
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ryan Truex: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Paul Menard: Indy Double Duty
Noah Gragson: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Dakoda Armstrong: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: DNF in Eldora truck race
Austin Cindric: Eldora Dirt Derby results
After a month away, Finley ready to play
Justin Haley: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Jeb Burton: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Kaz Grala: DNF in Eldora truck race
Cody Coughlin: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Eckes extends partnership with VMS thru 2018
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Flores co-leading early at the Barbasol
Tringale sets an early target at the Barbasol
Kuchar signs a clean card in R1 of The Open
Koepka cruises to co-lead in return to action
Spieth sets the tone in R1 of The 146th Open
Furyk misses The Open; pegs it at Barbasol
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from The 146th Open
Defending champion Stenson heads to Birkdale
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida S Harris out for season (achilles)
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Glenn Whelan leaves Stoke for Villa
LCFC Hamer out a win in the PL Asia Trophy
Everton defender ruled out until 2018
Lucas Leiva switches Liverpool for Lazio
Forster pens another Southampton contract
Kouyate to start season in the treatment room
Leicester complete swoop for Hull keeper
Blow as Barkley is ruled out for a month
Alvaro Morata headed to Chelsea
Arsenal down Bayern Munich on penalties
Juventus confirm Wojciech Szczesny transfer
Sturridge is making a big impression
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Chris Johnson
(RB)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
James Summers
(RB)
John Brown
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
David Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
Trevor Knight
(QB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Larry Clark
(WR)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Jeremy Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Krishawn Hogan
(WR)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(WR)
Steven Wroblewski
(TE)
Aaron Dobson
(WR)
Chris Johnson | Running Back | #23
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/23/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 203
College:
East Carolina
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (24) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals re-signed RB Chris Johnson to a one-year contract.
It's the best possible outcome for the former 2,000-yard rusher, who turns 32 in September. Johnson has found a nice niche as a Bruce Arians reserve, but was limited to four games by a groin injury last season. His explosion is long gone, but Johnson can still follow blocks and go station to station. The Cardinals' official website expects him to remain the No. 2 behind David Johnson. A committee would emerge were DJ to go down with injury, limiting Johnson's appeal as a handcuff.
Jul 20 - 3:17 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Free agent Chris Johnson says he expects to sign with a team before training camp.
Johnson confirmed he’s been in talks with the Cardinals and is open to returning. He added his primary goal is to play for a contender. Arizona may not have room for Johnson after moving Andre Ellington to running back. Johnson is just 463 yards shy of 10,000 career rushing yards.
Jun 7 - 6:06 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
Free agent RB Chris Johnson reiterated his desire to continue his playing career.
Johnson, 31, said getting to 10,000 career rushing yards is a motivating factor. He currently sits at 9,537 in 32nd place all time, and only 29 players ever have accumulated 10,000 yards on the ground. CJ2K said he remains in "close contact" with the Cardinals, and a "few teams" have also shown interest.
Jun 2 - 11:08 AM
Source:
Sirius XM NFL Radio
Free agent Chris Johnson intimated he plans to continue his playing career.
"I definitely know I can still make plays," Johnson said. "I definitely know I still have my speed." Johnson was injured in Week 4 last season and missed the remainder of the season after having sports-hernia surgery. Before going down, Johnson still looked like he can hit the edge with the best of them. Entering his age-32 year, Johnson can still help a team in a bit role.
Feb 28 - 8:34 PM
Source:
Sirius XM NFL Radio
Cardinals bring back CJ2K with one-year deal
Jul 20 - 3:17 PM
Chris Johnson expects to sign before camp
Jun 7 - 6:06 PM
FA Chris Johnson wants to keep playing
Jun 2 - 11:08 AM
Chris Johnson to continue playing career
Feb 28 - 8:34 PM
More Chris Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Cook
MIN
(5522)
2
K. Cousins
WAS
(5357)
3
E. Elliott
DAL
(4447)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(4228)
5
M. Floyd
MIN
(2573)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(2539)
7
D. Foreman
HOU
(2217)
8
J. Landry
MIA
(2057)
9
D. Martin
TB
(2007)
10
L. McCoy
BUF
(1941)
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
TEN
15
251
1228
81.9
4.9
4
9
43
260
17.3
6.0
0
1
1
17
0
0
0
2009
TEN
16
358
2006
125.4
5.6
12
14
50
503
31.4
10.1
1
2
3
0
0
0
0
2010
TEN
16
316
1364
85.3
4.3
8
11
44
245
15.3
5.6
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2011
TEN
16
262
1047
65.4
4.0
4
4
57
418
26.1
7.3
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2012
TEN
16
276
1243
77.7
4.5
5
6
36
232
14.5
6.4
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
2013
TEN
16
279
1077
67.3
3.9
2
6
42
345
21.6
8.2
0
4
2
0
0
0
0
2014
NYJ
16
155
663
41.4
4.3
1
1
24
151
9.4
6.3
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
11
196
814
74.0
4.2
4
3
6
58
5.3
9.7
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2016
ARZ
4
25
95
23.8
3.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chris Johnson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chris Johnson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Johnson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Chris Johnson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NE
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TB
16
54
3.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@BUF
2
5
2.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
LAR
6
34
5.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Palmer
2
Drew Stanton
3
Blaine Gabbert
4
Trevor Knight
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3
Andre Ellington
4
T.J. Logan
5
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
Kerwynn Williams
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
Sidelined
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians indicated he is optimistic about WR Jaron Brown's (ACL) health.
Brown was poised to assert himself into a bigger 2016 role before tearing his ACL late last October. The Cardinals liked him enough to sign Brown to a one-year extension less than a month later, ensuring he spent another year with the club. "We’re keeping him out of team drills because I don’t want to see him cut, but he’s running routes full speed," Arians said. "He looks great. Actually, his computer numbers are faster than they’ve ever been."
May 25
3
Brittan Golden
4
Marquis Bundy
5
Krishawn Hogan
WR2
1
John Brown
2
J.J. Nelson
3
Chad Williams
4
Jeremy Ross
5
Aaron Dobson
WR3
1
J.J. Nelson
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ifeanyi Momah
4
Hakeem Valles
5
Ricky Seals-Jones
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
2
Givens Price
3
Jonathan McLaughlin
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Cole Toner
3
John Wetzel
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
Sidelined
Cardinals C A.Q. Shipley is recovering from "core" surgery, but is expected to be ready for training camp.
The operation repaired a "lingering" issue. The Cardinals' starting pivot, Shipley played all but five snaps in 2016. Now 31, Shipley will be ready for Week 1.
Jun 1
2
Tony Bergstrom
3
Daniel Munyer
4
Lucas Crowley
RG
1
Evan Boehm
2
Dorian Johnson
3
Kaleb Johnson
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Ulrick John
3
Will Holden
K
1
Phil Dawson
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
In our most comprehensive Draft Guide yet, you get mock drafts, updated rankings, customizable projections and much more.
