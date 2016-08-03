Player Page

Ben Watson | Tight End | #82

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (36) / 12/18/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 251
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (32) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Ravens TE Ben Watson (Achilles') returned to individual drills Tuesday.
Watson has been sidelined since tearing his Achilles' last preseason. The 36-year-old has said he is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and a return to even a limited practice in June suggests he is telling the truth. Still, he will likely be limited into training camp. With Dennis Pitta and his 121 targets gone, Watson could return TE2 value if he is able to rediscover his pre-injury form. Jun 13 - 11:56 AM
Source: Ravens on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2004NE121616.08.00000.0.00000000
2005NE152944129.415.20400.0.00011000
2006NE134964549.613.20300.0.00010000
2007NE123638932.410.816111.911.00000000
2008NE142220914.99.50200.0.00010000
2009NE162940425.313.90500.0.00000000
2010CLE166876347.711.2131-1-.1-1.00000000
2011CLE133741031.511.10200.0.00000000
2012CLE164950131.310.20300.0.00000000
2013NO151922615.111.90200.0.00000000
2014NO16201368.56.80200.0.00000000
2015NO167482551.611.12600.0.00010000
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
FB1Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
3Chris Moore
4Kenny Bell
5Vince Mayle
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Crockett Gillmore
3Maxx Williams
4Nick Boyle
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
3Jermaine Eluemunor
4Maurquice Shakir
C1Ryan Jensen
2Matt Skura
3Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarrod Pughsley
4Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
3Roubbens Joseph
K1Justin Tucker
 

 