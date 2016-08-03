Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Barrett Burns
(TE)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Ben Watson | Tight End | #82
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 12/18/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 251
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 1 (32) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2016: Signed a two-year, $7 million contract. The deal contains $3 million guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus. Another $1 million is available through incentives. 2017: $3 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens TE Ben Watson (Achilles') returned to individual drills Tuesday.
Watson has been sidelined since tearing his Achilles' last preseason. The 36-year-old has said he is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and a return to even a limited practice in June suggests he is telling the truth. Still, he will likely be limited into training camp. With Dennis Pitta and his 121 targets gone, Watson could return TE2 value if he is able to rediscover his pre-injury form.
Jun 13 - 11:56 AM
Source:
Ravens on Twitter
Ben Watson (Achilles') reiterated he's ahead of schedule in his rehab.
Watson called the recovery the "toughest, longest and most strenuous rehab" of his career after tearing his Achilles' last preseason. "I'm at the point now where I'm very close," Watson said. "I'm able to do pretty much everything to some extent." Watson is the elder statesman of a crowded tight end group in Baltimore. Perhaps due to the team's lack of quality receiver depth, Baltimore could use more two- and three-tight end sets on offense this season.
May 17 - 9:06 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said TE Ben Watson (Achilles') is ahead of schedule.
Watson tore his Achilles' last August. If he is ahead of schedule, Watson should be ready for training camp, but it will not be surprising if a 36-year-old struggles in his return from a serious injury. It is possible Watson and Dennis Pitta are competing for one roster spot.
Mar 28 - 10:57 AM
Source:
ESPN
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.
The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.
Feb 9 - 10:51 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ben Watson (Achilles') returns to practice
Jun 13 - 11:56 AM
Ben Watson reiterates he's ahead of schedule
May 17 - 9:06 AM
Ben Watson (Achilles') ahead of schedule
Mar 28 - 10:57 AM
Watson, Pitta 'could be either/or situation'
Feb 9 - 10:51 AM
More Ben Watson Player News
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2004
NE
1
2
16
16.0
8.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2005
NE
15
29
441
29.4
15.2
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
2006
NE
13
49
645
49.6
13.2
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2007
NE
12
36
389
32.4
10.8
1
6
1
11
.9
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2008
NE
14
22
209
14.9
9.5
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2009
NE
16
29
404
25.3
13.9
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
CLE
16
68
763
47.7
11.2
1
3
1
-1
-.1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
CLE
13
37
410
31.5
11.1
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
CLE
16
49
501
31.3
10.2
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NO
15
19
226
15.1
11.9
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NO
16
20
136
8.5
6.8
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NO
16
74
825
51.6
11.1
2
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Kenneth Dixon
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
It's a disappointing misstep for a player who showed promise as a rookie last season. With Dixon sidelined for the first four games, we'd expect the Ravens to employ a backfield committee featuring Terrance West and newly-signed pass-catcher Danny Woodhead. Dixon racked up 382 rushing yards on 88 attempts last season with most of those carries coming in the second half of the year.
Mar 9
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Tim Patrick
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
3
Chris Moore
4
Kenny Bell
5
Vince Mayle
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ravens TE Ben Watson (Achilles') returned to individual drills Tuesday.
Watson has been sidelined since tearing his Achilles' last preseason. The 36-year-old has said he is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and a return to even a limited practice in June suggests he is telling the truth. Still, he will likely be limited into training camp. With Dennis Pitta and his 121 targets gone, Watson could return TE2 value if he is able to rediscover his pre-injury form.
Jun 13
2
Crockett Gillmore
3
Maxx Williams
Sidelined
Maxx Williams said he feels great eight months removed from knee surgery.
Williams dealt with a nagging knee injury last year which required a surgery coach John Harbaugh said had never before been performed on a football player. "We took care of it because everything was hurting and obviously I had a problem," Williams said. "Now I just have to work myself back into it and get cleared." Williams appears to be confident and Harbaugh expects him to return for training camp, but the mysterious nature of the injury raises concern. Even if he does come back at 100 percent, Williams faces a tough climb up a crowded depth chart.
Jun 1
4
Nick Boyle
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
John Urschel
3
Jermaine Eluemunor
4
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason.
He is expected to miss the offseason program, but coach John Harbaugh said Yanda will be ready for training camp. Yanda was bothered by the injury most of last season, but he remained one of the best guards in the league. Baltimore has serious questions around Yanda on the offensive line, but his presence should help stabilize the situation.
Mar 28
2
Nico Siragusa
3
Jarrod Pughsley
4
Jarell Broxton
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
K
1
Justin Tucker
