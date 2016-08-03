Ben Watson | Tight End | #82 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (36) / 12/18/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 251 College: Georgia Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (32) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2016: Signed a two-year, $7 million contract. The deal contains $3 million guaranteed, including a $2 million signing bonus. Another $1 million is available through incentives. 2017: $3 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ravens TE Ben Watson (Achilles') returned to individual drills Tuesday. Watson has been sidelined since tearing his Achilles' last preseason. The 36-year-old has said he is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and a return to even a limited practice in June suggests he is telling the truth. Still, he will likely be limited into training camp. With Dennis Pitta and his 121 targets gone, Watson could return TE2 value if he is able to rediscover his pre-injury form. Source: Ravens on Twitter

Ben Watson (Achilles') reiterated he's ahead of schedule in his rehab. Watson called the recovery the "toughest, longest and most strenuous rehab" of his career after tearing his Achilles' last preseason. "I'm at the point now where I'm very close," Watson said. "I'm able to do pretty much everything to some extent." Watson is the elder statesman of a crowded tight end group in Baltimore. Perhaps due to the team's lack of quality receiver depth, Baltimore could use more two- and three-tight end sets on offense this season. Source: ESPN.com

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said TE Ben Watson (Achilles') is ahead of schedule. Watson tore his Achilles' last August. If he is ahead of schedule, Watson should be ready for training camp, but it will not be surprising if a 36-year-old struggles in his return from a serious injury. It is possible Watson and Dennis Pitta are competing for one roster spot. Source: ESPN