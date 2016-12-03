Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Orlando Scandrick | Defensive Back | #32
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/10/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 196
College:
Boise State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 5 (143) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/22/2015: Signed a five-year, $20 million contract. 2017-2018: $3 million, 2019: $4 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys are asking for a third-round pick for CB Orlando Scandrick.
He became expendable when the Cowboys selected Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie with the No. 60 overall pick. Scandrick dealt with hamstring trouble last year but earned positive marks in coverage from ProFootballFocus when healthy. If the Cowboys do end up moving Scandrick, Awuzie would likely start opposite Anthony Brown at corner.
Apr 28 - 9:26 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said CB Orlando Scandrick has been playing through a foot injury.
It explains why Anthony Brown started over Scandrick on Thursday night. Scandrick had a good game in the slot, allowing six yards on four catches. He’ll have 10 days to rest up for Week 14.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick (hamstrings) is not expected to play Week 6.
Scandrick has not played since Week 2, and he is now apparently dealing with injuries to both hamstrings. He could be out through the Week 7 bye.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 10:22:00 AM
Source:
Charean Williams on Twitter
Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick (questionable, hamstrings) is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Scandrick was limited Wednesday, but didn't practice the last two days. He's a candidate to be held out through Dallas' Week 7 bye. Anthony Brown will continue to replace Scandrick in the slot.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 03:01:00 PM
Source:
Clarence Hill on Twitter
Report: Cowboys shopping Orlando Scandrick
Apr 28 - 9:26 PM
Orlando Scandrick dealing with foot injury
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Orlando Scandrick not expected to play Week 6
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 10:22:00 AM
Orlando Scandrick likely to miss Week 5
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 03:01:00 PM
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
DAL
16
35
1
36
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
81
0
0
0
2009
DAL
16
48
3
51
1.0
10
10.0
1
0
0
1
0
2
9
0
0
0
0
0
2010
DAL
16
41
5
46
2.5
22
8.8
1
40
1
0
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
0
2011
DAL
13
42
7
49
2.0
14
7.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DAL
11
16
5
21
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DAL
16
59
5
64
2.0
12
6.0
2
0
0
0
0
1
13
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DAL
14
50
5
55
1.0
0
.0
2
2
0
0
0
2
9
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
12
39
7
46
2.0
2
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
3
8
0
0
0
0
0
Orlando Scandrick's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Orlando Scandrick's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Orlando Scandrick's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Orlando Scandrick's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
3
0
3
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
3
0
3
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
@MIN
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@NYG
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PHI
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Andy Jones
4
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Clay DeBord
LG
1
La'El Collins
2
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Chaz Green has "a great opportunity to win" the open right tackle job.
Following Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys are likely banking on Green living up to his third-round pedigree. Unfortunately, Green has been available for just four games through two seasons because of injury and is currently recovering from back surgery. It is not a given he is able to step up. New signing Byron Bell should also get a look, but Dallas might reluctantly be forced to move La'El Collins outside.
Mar 27
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
