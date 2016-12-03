Player Page

Orlando Scandrick | Defensive Back | #32

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 196
College: Boise State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (143) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cowboys are asking for a third-round pick for CB Orlando Scandrick.
He became expendable when the Cowboys selected Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie with the No. 60 overall pick. Scandrick dealt with hamstring trouble last year but earned positive marks in coverage from ProFootballFocus when healthy. If the Cowboys do end up moving Scandrick, Awuzie would likely start opposite Anthony Brown at corner. Apr 28 - 9:26 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008DAL16351361.099.00000004081000
2009DAL16483511.01010.0100102900000
2010DAL16415462.5228.81401000800000
2011DAL13427492.0147.0100000500000
2012DAL11165210.00.0000000500000
2013DAL16595642.0126.02000011300000
2014DAL14505551.00.0220002900000
2016DAL12397462.021.0100003800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG3031.00.0000001000000
2Sep 18@WAS4040.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30PHI3031.022.0000000100000
9Nov 6@CLE4150.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@PIT5050.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20BAL2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24WAS1230.00.0000000200000
13Dec 1@MIN6170.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@NYG4040.00.0000001000000
15Dec 18TB1010.00.0100000300000
16Dec 26DET4150.00.0000001200000
17Jan 1@PHI2130.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Andy Jones
4Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Lucky Whitehead
4Quincy McDuffie
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Clay DeBord
LG1La'El Collins
2Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1Chaz Green
2Emmett Cleary
3Byron Bell
K1Dan Bailey
 

 