Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kory Lichtensteiger | Center | #78
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/22/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 295
College:
Bowling Green
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 4 (108) / DEN
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger announced his retirement after nine seasons.
Lichtensteiger spent the last seven seasons of his career with the Redskins, making 75 starts for the team. He opened the 2016 season as the starter at the pivot, but Lichtensteiger injured his calf and was placed on I.R. He returned late in the season, but Spencer Long had already taken over at center. Lichtensteiger, 32 next month, was likely going to be cut this offseason.
Feb 10 - 12:08 PM
Redskins designated C Kory Lichtensteiger (calf) as their I.R.-return player.
He's at practice Wednesday and is expected to be active Week 14 against the Eagles. Spencer Long has been starting at center but is in the concussion protocol. Lichtensteiger would be a big downgrade for the running game.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Source:
Liz Clarke on Twitter
Redskins placed C Kory Lichtensteiger on injured reserve with a calf injury, ending his season.
John Sullivan has already been signed as Lichtensteiger's replacement. This will be the second straight year Lichtensteiger ends on I.R. He'll head into 2017 having appeared in 8-of-32 games since 2014. Now 31, Lichtensteiger won't be back at his $3.25 million salary next season, and probably won't be back at all.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Source:
John Keim on Twitter
NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger's calf injury could send him to injured reserve.
That's one serious calf injury. Lichtensteiger was also limited to five games by injury in 2015. The Redskins are working out free agent John Sullivan on Tuesday.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 01:26:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
Feb 10 - 12:08 PM
Redskins activate Lichtensteiger off I.R.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Redskins place Kory Lichtensteiger on IR
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Kory Lichtensteiger could be headed to IR
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 01:26:00 PM
More Kory Lichtensteiger Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
3
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
DEN
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
WAS
16
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
WAS
5
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
WAS
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
WAS
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
WAS
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
WAS
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
WAS
3
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colt McCoy
2
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
Scout.com's Ben Standig reports Rob Kelley underwent surgery on his right knee following Washington's season-ending loss to the Giants.
Kelley suffered the injury in Week 16, played with a brace against the Giants, and had the knee operated on shortly after the loss. A source told Standig the surgery was "relatively minor" and "dealt with the meniscus." Kelley averaged just 3.33 yards per carry over the Redskins' final six games and showed next to no passing-game ability. He'll face competition for his starting job in 2017.
Jan 21
2
Chris Thompson
3
Matt Jones
4
Keith Marshall
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Maurice Harris
3
Kendal Thompson
WR2
1
Josh Doctson
Sidelined
CSN MidAtlantic’s Rich Tandler projects over 100 targets for Josh Doctson in 2017.
Doctson played just two rookie-year games and was limited all season with an Achilles' issue. Doctson profiled as an eventual No. 1 receiver coming out of college, but his future outlook is murky due to repeated Achilles' setbacks. Tandler's projected role for Doctson assumes DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon won’t be re-signed, and that Doctson will return at full strength.
Feb 8
2
Ryan Grant
3
Matt Hazel
4
Reggie Diggs
WR3
1
Ryan Grant
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Niles Paul
3
Derek Carrier
4
Wes Saxton
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
Isaiah Williams
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Arie Kouandjio
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Kory Lichtensteiger
Out of FB
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger announced his retirement after nine seasons.
Lichtensteiger spent the last seven seasons of his career with the Redskins, making 75 starts for the team. He opened the 2016 season as the starter at the pivot, but Lichtensteiger injured his calf and was placed on I.R. He returned late in the season, but Spencer Long had already taken over at center. Lichtensteiger, 32 next month, was likely going to be cut this offseason.
Feb 10
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Ronald Patrick
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
