Kory Lichtensteiger | Center | #78

Sidelined

Scout.com's Ben Standig reports Rob Kelley underwent surgery on his right knee following Washington's season-ending loss to the Giants.

Kelley suffered the injury in Week 16, played with a brace against the Giants, and had the knee operated on shortly after the loss. A source told Standig the surgery was "relatively minor" and "dealt with the meniscus." Kelley averaged just 3.33 yards per carry over the Redskins' final six games and showed next to no passing-game ability. He'll face competition for his starting job in 2017.