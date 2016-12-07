Player Page

Kory Lichtensteiger | Center | #78

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/22/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 295
College: Bowling Green
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (108) / DEN
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger announced his retirement after nine seasons.
Lichtensteiger spent the last seven seasons of his career with the Redskins, making 75 starts for the team. He opened the 2016 season as the starter at the pivot, but Lichtensteiger injured his calf and was placed on I.R. He returned late in the season, but Spencer Long had already taken over at center. Lichtensteiger, 32 next month, was likely going to be cut this offseason. Feb 10 - 12:08 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS31010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008DEN160000.00.0000000000000
2010WAS164040.00.0000000000000
2011WAS51010.00.0000000000000
2012WAS160000.00.0000000000000
2013WAS161010.00.0000000000000
2014WAS160000.00.0000000000000
2015WAS50000.00.0000000000000
2016WAS31010.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colt McCoy
2Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Matt Jones
4Keith Marshall
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Maurice Harris
3Kendal Thompson
WR21Josh Doctson
2Ryan Grant
3Matt Hazel
4Reggie Diggs
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jordan Reed
2Niles Paul
3Derek Carrier
4Wes Saxton
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3Isaiah Williams
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Arie Kouandjio
C1Spencer Long
2Kory Lichtensteiger
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Ronald Patrick
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 