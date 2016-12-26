Player Page

Justin Forsett | Running Back | #20

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 195
College: California
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 7 (233) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Free agent RB Justin Forsett announced his retirement from the NFL after nine seasons.
Forsett, 31, was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2008 and made it much longer than anyone anticipated after he measured 5'8/194 and ran 4.62 coming out of Cal. He bounced around the league, spending much of his time as a favorite of coach Gary Kubiak, making stops with him in Houston, Baltimore, and Denver. Forsett's career year came in 2014 with Baltimore under Kubiak, when he rushed for 1,266 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 44 balls for 263 yards. It was his only 1,000-yard rushing season, and he never topped 641 in any other year. May 3 - 10:27 AM
Source: Sports Spectrum
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008SEA1400.0.00000.0.000042202630
2009SEA1611461938.75.4244135021.98.50114320920
2010SEA1611852332.74.4023325215.87.600080170
2011SEA16461459.13.201231288.05.600011000
2012HOU166337523.46.0013382.412.70000000
2013JAC96313.45.20015829.15.500021000
2014BAL16235126679.15.4584426316.46.00000000
2015BAL1015164164.14.2223115315.34.90000000
2016DEN98729132.33.30120859.44.30010000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF10414.102157.5000000
2Sep 18@CLE14372.60393.0000000
6Oct 16LAR551.0000.0000000
7Oct 23WAS8334.102157.5000000
14Dec 11@TEN6172.803186.0010000
15Dec 18NE10373.704164.0000000
16Dec 25@KC5112.2100.0000000
17Jan 1OAK22904.1000.0000000

