Fortyniners Defense | Team

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
McCutchen moving to RF, Marte to CF
Gausman and Orioles settle at $3.45M
Report: Jays, Joe Smith agree to 1-yr deal
Angels reach minor league deal with Ackley
Jung Ho Kang to enter treatment program
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
Mets agree to contract with Jerry Blevins
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
Roundtable: Pats or Falcons?
Feb 3
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Shanahan interested in Patriots LB coach
Aldon Smith expected to be reinstated in March
Report: Pats pursued Hopkins at trade deadline
Patriots expect Brady to play 3-5 more years
Falcons could pursue Kelly if LaFleur bolts
Schefter: Cowboys an 'option' for Peterson
Matt Schaub could follow Shanahan to 49ers
Ware 'leaving door open for return' to Dallas
Michael Floyd expected to be inactive for SB51
AB 'frequently ran the wrong patterns' in 2016
Schefter: Tony Romo has no plans to retire
Julio Jones may need offseason toe surgery
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Whiteside Was Wonderful
Feb 5
Wired: Yogi & Top NBA Pickups!
Feb 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 4
Feb 4
The Week Ahead: Week 16
Feb 4
Mailbag: Stashes & Trades
Feb 4
Dose: Triple-Double Madness
Feb 4
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 3
Feb 3
Stew: Viva Nogueira
Feb 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) questionable Monday
Trevor Booker double-doubles w/ three steals
Birthday Jams: Terrence Ross scores 17 points
Fred VanVleet is the PG2 over Joseph again
Kyle Lowry triple-doubles in win over Nets
Joakim Noah (hamstring) out for Monday night
Hornacek confident Rose will play Monday
Ray Felton moves to the bench vs. Boston
Julius Randle will be available for Monday
Quincy Acy (left ankle) doubtful to return
Paul Pierce will get the start at TD Garden
Avery Bradley out for Sunday vs. Clippers
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Zucker's on fire
Feb 5
Dose: First Tricks, Road Trips
Feb 5
Carey the Load
Feb 4
Healthy Panthers best Ducks
Feb 4
Sharpen Your Sabres
Feb 3
Marleau Nets 500th Goal
Feb 3
NHL Frozen Five: Thursday
Feb 2
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Feb 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Fabbri out for the season with ACL injury
Yeo liked Jake Allen's game Saturday
McDavid to play in 100th career game Sunday
Mikael Granlund is now a star
Rielly playing through high ankle sprain
Phillip Danault questionable Sunday v Oilers
Patrick Marleau is on a six-game point streak
Mike Smith faces 40 SOG, steals win for Yotes
Sidney Crosby reaches the 30-goal mark
Devan Dubnyk rebounds from a loss, again
Cam Ward makes 33 saves in win over Isles
Mikael Granlund nets his first hat trick
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie gets 2-race sponsor
Newman 3rd-best at Charlotte, 5th at Kansas
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Pocono
Kevin Harvick 3rd-best at Michigan
Matt Kenseth 4th-best at Kansas
Dauzat attempting ARCA Racing Daytona opener
SHR sues Danica Patrick sponsor
Kyle Busch 3rd-best at NHMS
Partridge back chasing NASCAR K&N West title
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garcia wins 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Defender Matsuyama four shy w/ third-round 68
Laird one back in Scottsdale after 65 in R3
An leader by 1 at WMPO after bogey-free 65
Leishman 10-for-10 scrambling; bogey-free 65
Career- and week-low 63 for John Peterson
Garcia scoots clear in Dubai Desert Classic
Garcia has lead by 3 at halfway in Dubai DC
FedExCup leader Thomas among notable MCs
Late bogey spoils bogey-free 36 for Mastuyama
Steele bogey-free 67; co-leads Phoenix Open
Laird scrambles a bogey-free 66 in R2 of WMPO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jayhawks start '18 cycle hot w/ WR Jason
Transferring DT Fehoko receiving many offers
Fournette: Bowl absence not my decision
Four Gophers have punishments dismissed
Further Wakeyleaks details unearthed
Guidry won't sign with LSU; returning to JUCO
Cal starting LT Cochran to transfer as a grad
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
The Bargain Hunter-Week 24
Feb 2
Team News - Week 23
Jan 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mkhitaryan leads MUN to 3-0 win at Leicester
Foxes reeling after Manchester United defeat
Siggy nearly heroic again but Swans lose, 2-1
Jesus with a miraculous match winner for MCI
Son wins key penalty as Spurs win 1-0
De Roon misses golden opportunity late
Black Cats victory comes at a cost
Tigers tame toothless Liverpool attack
2-0 defeat ends Liverpool's title challenge
Lukaku becomes top scorer with four-goal show
Morrison gives Tony Pulis last laugh on Stoke
Gabbiadini's debut goal too little for Saints
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Bell
(TE)
Jim Dray
(TE)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Nick Rose
(K)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Colin Kaepernick
(QB)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Je'Ron Hamm
(TE)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eric Rogers
(WR)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Fortyniners Defense | Team
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reports presumptive 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan plans to meet with Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores regarding San Francisco's defensive coordinator vacancy.
Because the interview would not be for a head-coaching vacancy, the Patriots could theoretically block Flores from meeting with Shanahan. Flores, 35, has a scouting background and has coached defensive backs, special teams, and linebackers in New England. He played linebacker at Boston College from 1999 to 2003.
Feb 5 - 2:52 PM
CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports the 49ers will interview Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough for their general-manager vacancy.
McDonough oversees the college and pro personnel departments in Arizona and assists in contract negotiations. He just wrapped up his fourth season in the desert, and third in his current position after getting a promotion when Jason Licht left to become the Bucs' GM. McDonough previously worked in Jacksonville for four years. He's the ninth candidate linked to the 49ers.
Jan 11 - 9:07 AM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
FOX Sports reports the 49ers will interview Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane for their general manager vacancy.
Beane has been with the Panthers for two decades, though is still relatively young for an executive (39 or 40, according to a Google search). He was promoted to assistant GM in July 2015, and was the Panthers' interim GM between Marty Hurney and Dave Gettleman.
Jan 5 - 3:48 PM
Source:
Peter Schrager on Twitter
The 49ers will interview Colts VP of football operations Jimmy Raye III for their GM vacancy.
The Niners will also interview Vikings assistant GM George Paton. Raye has 22 years of NFL experience, spending the past four with the Colts. He was the Chargers' director of player personnel from 2008-12.
Jan 3 - 6:30 PM
Source:
Matt Barrows on Twitter
Kyle Shanahan interested in Patriots LB coach
Feb 5 - 2:52 PM
49ers to interview Terry McDonough for GM
Jan 11 - 9:07 AM
49ers to interview Panthers executive
Jan 5 - 3:48 PM
49ers to interview Colts executive Raye
Jan 3 - 6:30 PM
More Fortyniners Defense Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Palmer
ARZ
(2759)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(2682)
3
J. Garoppolo
NE
(2534)
4
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2257)
5
T. Romo
DAL
(2179)
6
C. Hogan
NE
(1954)
7
D. Freeman
ATL
(1921)
8
T. Brady
NE
(1868)
9
A. Brown
PIT
(1860)
10
J. Cutler
CHI
(1844)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colin Kaepernick
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
Sidelined
Carlos Hyde (torn MCL) doesn't require surgery.
He's out for Week 17, but it's ultimately good news for the 49ers' third-year back. "Ultimately" because the issue still fits the theme of Hyde struggling to stay healthy as an NFLer. Hyde will enter 2017 having missed 14 games in three years. Headed into the final season of his rookie contract, Hyde will be returning as an RB2 with durability question marks.
Dec 26
2
Mike Davis
3
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Mike Davis
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Mike Davis
WR1
1
Torrey Smith
2
Aaron Burbridge
3
Chris Harper
4
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Bruce Ellington
2
DeAndre Smelter
3
Eric Rogers
Sidelined
49ers WR Eric Rogers is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL at Thursday's practice.
He went down on a non-contact play during a kickoff drill. It's a tough blow for the former CFL star. Before the injury, Rogers was in the mix for the Niners' No. 3 receiver vacancy. DeAndre Smelter and Quinton Patton will see more looks in three-wide sets with Rogers on the shelf.
Aug 5
WR3
1
Aaron Burbridge
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers placed TE Vance McDonald on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.
McDonald suffered the year-ending injury literally one day after signing a five-year, $35 million extension. An athletic mismatch with some blocking ability but inconsistent hands, McDonald's outlook in Dynasty leagues is entirely contingent on where the 49ers' leadership heads and who they choose at quarterback.
Dec 12
2
Garrett Celek
3
Je'Ron Hamm
4
Blake Bell
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
LG
1
Zane Beadles
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Marcus Martin
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Andrew Tiller
RT
1
Trent Brown
K
1
Nick Rose
Headlines
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Evan Silva discusses prop bets and Matchup edges in his Super Bowl 51 breakdown.
More NFL Columns
»
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
»
Roundtable: Pats or Falcons?
Feb 3
»
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
»
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
»
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
NFL Headlines
»
Kyle Shanahan interested in Patriots LB coach
»
Aldon Smith expected to be reinstated in March
»
Report: Pats pursued Hopkins at trade deadline
»
Patriots expect Brady to play 3-5 more years
»
Falcons could pursue Kelly if LaFleur bolts
»
Schefter: Cowboys an 'option' for Peterson
»
Matt Schaub could follow Shanahan to 49ers
»
Ware 'leaving door open for return' to Dallas
»
Michael Floyd expected to be inactive for SB51
»
AB 'frequently ran the wrong patterns' in 2016
»
Schefter: Tony Romo has no plans to retire
»
Julio Jones may need offseason toe surgery
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved