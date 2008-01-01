Player Page

Cliff Avril | Defensive Lineman | #56

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 260
College: Purdue
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (92) / DET
Seahawks DE Cliff Avril is dealing with a "serious stinger" that will "take a while to figure out."
A stinger is a nerve issue in the neck, and Avril is experiencing numbness down his arm. In his absence, the Seahawks will turn to Frank Clark and Eagles castoff Marcus Smith. Avril should be considered week to week. Oct 2 - 6:24 PM
Source: Curtis Crabtree on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017SEA42021.066.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008DET15185235.0306.0000104000000
2009DET132714415.5376.7000003300000
2010DET132310338.5617.2000101500000
2011DET162973611.0928.4141316400000
2012DET16287359.5616.4000002100000
2013SEA15146208.0435.4000105400000
2014SEA16167235.5295.3000101200000
2015SEA163116479.0647.1000002700000
2016SEA1620193911.5827.1000005300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@GB1011.066.0000000000000
2Sep 17SF0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@TEN1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1IND0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@LARGame scheduled for 10/8 4:05 PM ET
7Oct 22@NYGGame scheduled for 10/22 4:25 PM ET
8Oct 29HOUGame scheduled for 10/29 4:05 PM ET
9Nov 5WASGame scheduled for 11/5 4:05 PM ET
10Nov 9@ARZGame scheduled for 11/9 8:25 PM ET
11Nov 20ATLGame scheduled for 11/20 8:30 PM ET
12Nov 26@SFGame scheduled for 11/26 4:05 PM ET
13Dec 3PHIGame scheduled for 12/3 8:30 PM ET
14Dec 10@JACGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17LARGame scheduled for 12/17 4:05 PM ET
16Dec 24@DALGame scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17Dec 31ARZGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5J.D. McKissic
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Tanner McEvoy
3Amara Darboh
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3K.J. Brent
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
LT1Rees Odhiambo
2Matt Tobin
3Isaiah Battle
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
RG1Oday Aboushi
2Mark Glowinski
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 