Jeremy Zuttah | Center | #53

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/1/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 300
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (83) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Ravens released C Jeremy Zuttah.
The writing was on the wall for this one, though Zuttah had a strong season in 2016, getting named to the Pro Bowl and grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 14 center out of 37 qualifiers. He received extremely strong marks for his run blocking. After losing RT Rick Wagner in free agency, the Ravens have yet another hole to fill on the offensive line. Zuttah turns 31 in June. Mar 15 - 10:58 AM
Source: Aditi Kinkhabwala on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008TB 120000.00.0000000000000
2009TB 164040.00.0000000000000
2010TB 150000.00.0000000000000
2011TB 152020.00.0000000000000
2012TB 160000.00.0000000000000
2013TB 161010.00.0000000000000
2014BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2015BAL90000.00.0000000000000
2016BAL160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

