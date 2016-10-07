Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Duane Brown
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Justin Hardee
(WR)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
Shaq Hill
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(WR)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Nick Novak
(K)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Cory Carter
(K)
Deante' Gray
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Dare Ogunbowale
(RB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Zach Conque
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Duane Brown | Tackle | #76
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/30/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 315
College:
Virginia Tech
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (26) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
8/16/2012: Signed a seven-year, $56.2 million contract. The deal contains $22.08 million guaranteed, including a $12.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $9.65 million, 2018: $9.75 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Houston Chronicle reports Texans LT Duane Brown is skipping OTAs "due to displeasure with his contractual situation."
Brown, who is going on 32, has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $56.2 million deal he signed in 2012. He's due $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million 2018, though he has no guaranteed money remaining. Returning from a torn quad, Brown missed the first four games of 2016, but was excellent upon his return.
May 23 - 2:28 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings.
He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 02:56:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
The Texans are hopeful LT Duane Brown (quad) can return in Week 5.
"I think he's making progress toward being able to play, not sure if against Minnesota, but trending that way," were coach Bill O'Brien's Monday words. The Texans will see how Brown fares in practice this week before making a decision. They could definitely use Brown against the Vikings' ferocious front seven.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) has been ruled out for Week 4.
Brown did practice some this week and is targeting a Week 5 return.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 03:49:00 PM
Duane Brown skipping OTAs, wants new deal
May 23 - 2:28 PM
Duane Brown expected to start against Vikes
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 02:56:00 PM
Texans hopeful Brown can play in Week 5
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 03:56:00 PM
Duane Brown ruled out for Week 4
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 03:49:00 PM
More Duane Brown Player News
Houston Texans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
HOU
16
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2009
HOU
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
HOU
12
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
HOU
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
HOU
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
HOU
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
2
Deshaun Watson
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
D'Onta Foreman
4
Akeem Hunt
5
Tyler Ervin
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
3
Jaelen Strong
Sidelined
Texans WR Jaelen Strong (ankle, I.R.) is recovering from ankle surgery.
Beat writer Aaron Wilson calls it a "minor, clean-up procedure," so it sounds like a scope. Strong was sent to I.R. last month. He's expected back for the offseason program. Strong should compete for a role on offense in 2017.
Jan 11
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Braxton Miller
3
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Rashaun Allen
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Chris Clark
Sidelined
Texans RT Chris Clark underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
It is viewed as a clean-up procedure, suggesting it won't hamper Clark too much this offseason. Clark started four games at left tackle and then 12 games at right tackle after Derek Newton went down with double patellar tendon tears. Clark graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 tackle out of 76 qualifiers. Owed a $2.75 million salary, Clark is a candidate for offseason release.
Jan 25
3
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Chad Slade
3
David Quessenberry
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Nick Martin
3
Kyle Fuller
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
He's expected to be ready for the start of OTAs. Signed to a four-year, $28 million deal last offseason, Allen graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 72 guard out of 77 qualifiers, getting blasted in run blocking.
Mar 10
2
Josh Walker
RT
1
Breno Giacomini
2
Julie'n Davenport
3
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
3
Cory Carter
