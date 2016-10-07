Duane Brown | Tackle | #76 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (31) / 8/30/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 315 College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (26) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 8/16/2012: Signed a seven-year, $56.2 million contract. The deal contains $22.08 million guaranteed, including a $12.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $9.65 million, 2018: $9.75 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Houston Chronicle reports Texans LT Duane Brown is skipping OTAs "due to displeasure with his contractual situation." Brown, who is going on 32, has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $56.2 million deal he signed in 2012. He's due $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million 2018, though he has no guaranteed money remaining. Returning from a torn quad, Brown missed the first four games of 2016, but was excellent upon his return. Source: Houston Chronicle

Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings. He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

The Texans are hopeful LT Duane Brown (quad) can return in Week 5. "I think he's making progress toward being able to play, not sure if against Minnesota, but trending that way," were coach Bill O'Brien's Monday words. The Texans will see how Brown fares in practice this week before making a decision. They could definitely use Brown against the Vikings' ferocious front seven. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter