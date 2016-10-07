Player Page

Duane Brown | Tackle | #76

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/30/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (26) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
The Houston Chronicle reports Texans LT Duane Brown is skipping OTAs "due to displeasure with his contractual situation."
Brown, who is going on 32, has two seasons remaining on the seven-year, $56.2 million deal he signed in 2012. He's due $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million 2018, though he has no guaranteed money remaining. Returning from a torn quad, Brown missed the first four games of 2016, but was excellent upon his return. May 23 - 2:28 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008HOU161120.00.0000000000000
2009HOU163030.00.0000000000000
2010HOU121010.00.0000000000000
2011HOU160000.00.0000000000000
2012HOU160000.00.0000000000000
2013HOU142020.00.0000000000000
2014HOU160000.00.0000000000000
2015HOU141010.00.0000000000000
2016HOU120000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Deshaun Watson
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Akeem Hunt
5Tyler Ervin
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
3Jaelen Strong
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Rashaun Allen
LT1Duane Brown
2Chris Clark
3Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Chad Slade
3David Quessenberry
C1Greg Mancz
2Nick Martin
3Kyle Fuller
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Julie'n Davenport
3Laurence Gibson
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
3Cory Carter
 

 