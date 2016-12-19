Player Page

Eddie Royal | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/21/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (42) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reports the Bears are expected to release Eddie Royal.
Signed to a three-year, $15 million deal two years ago, Royal was a massive flop in Chicago, missing 14-of-32 games and catching 70 total passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns. Recovering from toe surgery, Royal should be cut once he can pass a physical. Royal's release will save the Bears $5 million. Mar 6 - 12:25 PM
Source: Chicago Tribune
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CHI93336941.011.21200.0.0000001661
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008DEN159198065.310.835111097.39.900160001400
2009DEN143734524.69.30011.11.000062113351
2010DEN165962739.210.6136613.810.200210702980
2011DEN121915512.98.2017484.06.90004701941
2012LAC102323423.410.2013222.27.300000640
2013LAC154763142.113.4083211.47.000100410
2014LAC166277848.612.517314.94.7001001000
2015CHI93723826.46.4011-1-.1-1.000000160
2016CHI93336941.011.21200.0.0000001661
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@HOU45714.3100.00000400
2Sep 19PHI45213.0000.00000651
3Sep 25@DAL3217.0000.00000170
4Oct 2DET711115.9100.00000170
5Oct 9@IND7436.1000.0000000
6Oct 16JAC45413.5000.00000140
10Nov 13@TB12424.0000.00000-30
11Nov 20@NYG2136.5000.00000120
12Nov 27TEN1-6-6.0000.0000040

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Connor Shaw
3David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Bralon Addison
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Eddie Royal
3Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Josh Bellamy
3Rueben Randle
4Dres Anderson
WR31Eddie Royal
TE1Zach Miller
2Daniel Brown
3Ben Braunecker
4MyCole Pruitt
5Justin Perillo
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
 

 