Eddie Royal | Wide Receiver | #19

Sidelined

ESPN's Rich Cimini would "be surprised" if Jay Cutler ended up with the Jets.

Cutler to the Jets seems to be the rumor du jour, but Cimini has consistently shot those rumors down. Still, the dots are easy to connect with Cutler's former position coach and former teammates in New York, and the Jets are likely looking for a veteran bridge of Cutler's ilk to get them to their future quarterback. The noise is unlikely to die until the Jets add someone else or Cutler signs with a different team.