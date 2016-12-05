Player Page

Jason Jones | Defensive Lineman | #98

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/23/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 278
College: Eastern Michigan
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (54) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins waived DE Jason Jones.
The move is surprising two days ahead of Miami's Wild Card trip to Pittsburgh. A big part of the Fins' defensive line rotation, Jones posted 3.5 sacks across 14 appearances and wasn't playing noticeably poorly. The Miami Herald reported Jones requested his release after the Dolphins' coaching staff informed him he would not be active for Saturday's playoff game. Jan 6 - 1:14 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA142214363.5123.4000100100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008TEN13247315.0316.2000003200000
2009TEN796154.0297.3000000500000
2010TEN15335383.5288.0000003300000
2011TEN14189273.0217.0000001500000
2012SEA1273103.0155.0000100400000
2013DET31010.00.0000000100000
2014DET16147215.0336.6000002300000
2015DET15274314.5296.4000001100000
2016MIA142214363.5123.4000100100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA0220.50.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NE1231.088.0000000000000
3Sep 25CLE2020.00.0000100000000
4Sep 29@CIN2460.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9TEN2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16PIT1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BUF2021.044.0000000000000
9Nov 6NYJ1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@SD2020.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@LAR1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11ARZ2240.00.0000000100000
15Dec 17@NYJ2350.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@BUF2021.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1NE2020.00.0000000000000

