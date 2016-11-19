Player Page

Kendall Langford | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/27/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 299
College: Hampton
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (66) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Colts released DE Kendall Langford with a failed physical designation.
Langford appeared in just seven games in 2016 due to knee issues and was recovering from offseason surgery. He reportedly hadn't made any progress since opening training camp on the active/PUP list. 31-year-old Langford had never missed a game prior to last year, but it sounds like there's concern over if he'll be able to continue his career. The release save the Colts $4 million and leaves $250K in dead money. Henry Anderson will replace Langford in base sets. Aug 9 - 6:00 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008MIA16256312.0126.0000000300000
2009MIA163310432.583.2000001200000
2010MIA163314473.031.0000002400000
2011MIA16155200.00.0000001100000
2012LAR16189272.073.5000000200000
2013LAR163613495.0285.6000000400000
2014LAR16178251.00.0000000000000
2015IND162315387.0578.1000000300000
2016IND782100.00.0000100200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET0110.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@DEN0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25LAC1010.00.0000100000000
4Oct 2@JAC2020.00.0000000200000
5Oct 9CHI2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@HOU3140.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@TEN0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Ryan Lindley
6G.J. Kinne
7Charlie Whitehurst
8Aaron Murray
9Dylan Thompson
10Johnny Manziel
11Jerrod Johnson
12Bryan Bennett
13Brad Sorensen
14Tim Tebow
15Seth Lobato
16Ryan Williams
17Matt Blanchard
18Dan LeFevour
19Austin Trainor
20Pat Devlin
21McLeod Bethel-Thompson
22Jerry Lovelocke
23Chandler Harnish
24Chase Rettig
25Zach Mettenberger
26David Olson
27Cody Fajardo
28Shane Carden
29Griffin Neal
30Marquise Williams
31Max Wittek
32Joe Licata
33R.J. Archer
34Sean Renfree
35Dalyn Williams
36Eli Jenkins
37Keith Wenning
38Wes Lunt
39Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2Rashad Jennings
3Joseph Randle
4Toby Gerhart
5Khiry Robinson
6Joique Bell
7Dominique Williams
8Karlos Williams
9LaMichael James
10Alonzo Harris
11Jhurell Pressley
12Brandon Burks
13Darrin Reaves
14Brandon Ross
15Josh Harris
16Anthony Dixon
17DuJuan Harris
18Zac Stacy
19Isaiah Pead
20Dan Herron
21Daryl Richardson
22Jahwan Edwards
23Ross Scheuerman
24Kenneth Harper
25Jawon Chisholm
26Zac Brooks
27Brandon Brown-Dukes
28Jerome Smith
29Michael Dyer
30Jeremy Stewart
31Keshawn Hill
32LaVance Taylor
33Glenn Winston
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Rashad Jennings
3James Starks
FB1Ryan Mueller
2Andrew Bonnet
3Joe Don Duncan
4Henry Hynoski
5Erik Lorig
6Will Johnson
7Emil Igwenagu
8Jorvorskie Lane
9James Casey
10Paul Lasike
11Brandon Cottom
12Devon Johnson
13Alstevis Squirewell
14Blake Renaud
15John Conner
16Zach Boren
17Kiero Small
18J.C. Copeland
19Joey Iosefa
20Sam Bergen
21Brad Smelley
22Chris Swain
23Nikita Whitlock
24Trey Millard
25Soma Vainuku
26Will Ratelle
27Patrick Skov
28Jordan Campbell
29Zach Laskey
30Kyle Coleman
31Sione Houma
32Malcolm Johnson
WR11Jerome Simpson
2Marcus Easley
3Greg Jennings
4Marques Colston
5Keith Mumphery
6Dwayne Bowe
7James Jones
8Preston Parker
9Greg Little
10Kris Durham
11Kyle Prater
12Douglas McNeil
13Stevie Johnson
14Eddie Royal
15Jacoby Ford
16Josh Morgan
17Tyler Davis
18Hakeem Nicks
19Miles Austin
20Kain Colter
21DeAndre Reaves
22Greg Salas
23Ben Edwards
24Carlton Mitchell
25Nick Harwell
26Armon Binns
27Reggie Dunn
28Tevin Reese
29Issac Blakeney
30Rodney Smith
31Kenny Cook
32Joshua Stangby
33Ricky Collins
34Jaxon Shipley
35Andrew Turzilli
36Zach D'Orazio
37Kenzel Doe
38Jared Dangerfield
39Damaris Johnson
40Damian Williams
41Josh Lenz
42Eric Rogers
43Robert Herron
44Shaq Evans
45Solomon Patton
46Nate Washington
47Travis Labhart
48Josh Stewart
49Donatella Luckett
50Marlon Moore
51Jarrett Boykin
52Lance Lewis
53Joseph Anderson
54Dennis Parks
55Quinshad Davis
56Rashaun Simonise
57Reece Horn
58Tyler Murphy
59Marquez Clark
60Josh Harper
61Chandler Worthy
62Ryan Spadola
63Corey Washington
64David Porter
65L'Damian Washington
66Tyler McDonald
67Ezell Ruffin
68DaVaris Daniels
69Jeff Beathard
70Duke Williams
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Ryan Whalen
9Joe Morgan
10A.J. Jenkins
11Emory Blake
12Kevin Smith
13Dorial Green-Beckham
14R.J. Harris
15Austin Pettis
16Jacoby Jones
17Ryan Broyles
18Onterio McCalebb
19Nathan Palmer
20Andre Debose
21Mike Brown
22Tandon Doss
23Shakim Phillips
24DeVier Posey
25Jay Lee
26Marcus Leak
27Devon Wylie
28Jimmie Hunt
29Mike Williams
30Devante Davis
31Reggie Bell
32Amir Carlisle
33Milton Williams III
34Phil Bates
35Jake Kumerow
36Isiah Ferguson
37Daniel Rodriguez
38A.J. Cruz
39Michael Preston
40Clyde Gates
41James Butler
42Kadron Boone
43Ryan Lankford
44Marcus Harris
45Juron Criner
46Stephen Hill
47Bruce Ellington
48Saalim Hakim
49Kashif Moore
50Kenbrell Thompkins
51Durron Neal
52David Glidden
53Kieran Duncan
54Jarvis Turner
55T.J. Thorpe
56Andre Davis
57Demetrius Wilson
58Josh Reese
59DiAndre Campbell
60Trevor Harman
61Tom Nelson
62Leonard Hankerson
63Michael Bennett
64Paul Browning
65Austin Willis
66Trindon Holliday
67Chris King
68Christion Jones
69Levi Norwood
70Ed Williams
71Danny Anthrop
72Reggie Diggs
73Marken Michel
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Ladarius Green
6Tony Moeaki
7Brandon Bostick
8Dante Rosario
9Zach Sudfeld
10Andrew Quarless
11Matt Spaeth
12Kyle Miller
13Blake Annen
14Mickey Shuler
15Beau Gardner
16Michael Cooper
17Nic Jacobs
18Chase Ford
19Dominique Jones
20Bruce Miller
21Richard Gordon
22Nick Kasa
23Chase Dixon
24Rob Blanchflower
25Jacob Maxwell
26Asante Cleveland
27Casey Pierce
28Mike McFarland
29D.J. Williams
30Chase Coffman
31Mo Alie-Cox
32Braedon Bowman
33Cameron Clear
34Justice Cunningham
35Steve Maneri
36David Paulson
37Brandon Barden
38Gerell Robinson
39Kevin Greene
40Jake Stoneburner
41Adrien Robinson
42Ryan Taylor
43Konrad Reuland
44Brett Brackett
45Michael Egnew
46John Peters
47Jay Rome
48Kivon Cartwright
49Jake Murphy
50Rory Anderson
51Braxton Deaver
52M.J. McFarland
53Clayton Echard
54Gannon Sinclair
55Dan Light
56Jack Tabb
57Jordan Thompson
58Rob Housler
59Arthur Lynch
60Scott Orndoff
61Keith Towbridge
LT1Jordan Rigsbee
2Terry Poole
3Tyson Chandler
4Robert Myers
5Rob Crisp
6King Dunlap
7Eugene Monroe
8Charles Brown
9Cameron Bradfield
10Carter Bykowski
11Michael Oher
12Takoby Cofield
13Kyle Roberts
14Jason Fox
15Micah Hatchie
16David Hedelin
17Taylor Fallin
18Vince Kowalski
19John Weidenaar
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Andrew McDonald
24Collin Buchanan
25Lars Hanson
26Garry Williams
27Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Mackenzy Bernadeau
3Sam Brenner
4Edawn Coughman
5Ryan Seymour
6Ben Heenan
7Antoine Everett
8Sebastian Tretola
9Orlando Franklin
10David Arkin
11Brian Folkerts
12Matthew Masifilo
13Lene Maiava
14Jamison Lalk
15Al Bond
16Darren Keyton
17Jake Bernstein
18Collin Rahrig
19Vi Teofilo
20Alex Cooper
21Adrian Bellard
22Tanner Hawkinson
23Pearce Slater
24Garrick Mayweather
C1Nick Mangold
2Khaled Holmes
3Mitchell Bell
4Manuel Ramirez
5Julian Vandervelde
6Marcus Henry
7Jacob Flores
8Fernando Velasco
9Jacques McClendon
10Drew Nowak
11Garth Gerhart
12Jeremy Zuttah
13Reese Dismukes
14Dillon Farrell
15Ben Gottschalk
16Barrett Jones
17Dalton Freeman
18Patrick Lewis
19Ben Clarke
20Brian De La Puente
21Braxston Cave
22Robert Kugler
23Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Darrion Weems
4Hugh Thornton
5Jared Smith
6Paul Fanaika
7Tre' Jackson
8Leon Brown
9Mike Matthews
10Garrett Gilkey
11Cyril Lemon
12Geoff Schwartz
13Robert Myers
14Chase Farris
15Shahbaz Ahmed
16Trip Thurman
17Chris Muller
18Ryker Mathews
19Boston Stiverson
20Terran Vaughn
21Donovan Williams
22Jessamen Dunker
23Tony Hills
24Antoine McClain
25Alvin Bailey
26Adam Replogle
27Tyler Johnstone
28Mike McQueen
29Chris Barker
RT1Erik Pears
2Sebastian Vollmer
3Adrian Bellard
4Mitchell Van Dyk
5J'Marcus Webb
6Tayo Fabuluje
7Darryl Baldwin
8Lamar Holmes
9Michael Williams
10Luke Marquardt
11Martin Wallace
12Colin Kelly
13Pierce Burton
14Kona Schwenke
15Zeth Ramsay
16Ryan Mack
17Torian White
18Nick Ritcher
19Patrick Miller
20Isiah Cage
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Corey Acosta
5Marshall Morgan
6John Lunsford
7Carey Spear
8Billy Cundiff
9Jaden Oberkrom
10Andrew Furney
11Justin Manton
12Zach Hocker
13Kyle Brindza
14Taylor Bertolet
15Brad Craddock
16Devon Bell
17Andy Phillips
18Shayne Graham
19Shaun Suisham
20Brandon Bogotay
21Brett Maher
22Ty Long
23Tom Obarski
24Jonathan Brown
 

 