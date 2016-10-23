Player Page

Weather | Roster

Harry Douglas | Wide Receiver | #83

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (32) / 9/16/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (84) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Titans WR Harry Douglas has agreed to a $2 million pay cut for 2017.
Douglas' salary has been slashed from $3.75 million to $1.75 million. He can make back $1.75 million through incentives. Going on 32 with zero on-field impact, it's surprising Douglas was kept at all. The Titans clearly value his leadership. Apr 18 - 2:20 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
More Harry Douglas Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN111521019.114.00000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2008ATL162332020.013.90112694.35.80114602261
2010ATL162229418.413.4012-5-.3-2.50000000
2011ATL163949831.112.81113.23.00000000
2012ATL153839626.410.40124.32.000080420
2013ATL1685106766.712.63200.0.000200570
2014ATL125155646.310.92200.0.00000000
2015TEN143641129.411.4021-6-.4-6.000100730
2016TEN111521019.114.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN22110.5000.0000000
2Sep 18@DET00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25OAK22010.0000.0000000
9Nov 6@LAC24824.0000.0000000
10Nov 13GB00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@IND133.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@CHI26030.0000.0000000
14Dec 11DEN11010.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@KC00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@JAC5489.6000.0000000
17Jan 1HOU00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Tre McBride
3Eric Weems
4Jonathan Krause
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Harry Douglas
3K.J. Maye
WR31Harry Douglas
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jace Amaro
4Jerome Cunningham
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
C1Ben Jones
2Tim Lelito
3Karim Barton
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
RT1Jack Conklin
2Tyler Marz
K1Ryan Succop
 

 