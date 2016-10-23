Welcome,
Jace Amaro
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
K.J. Maye
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Jerome Cunningham
(TE)
Jonathan Krause
(WR)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Marc Mariani
(WR)
Harry Douglas | Wide Receiver | #83
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 9/16/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 183
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 3 (84) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract. The deal contains $3.75 million guaranteed, including a $2.2 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Titans WR Harry Douglas has agreed to a $2 million pay cut for 2017.
Douglas' salary has been slashed from $3.75 million to $1.75 million. He can make back $1.75 million through incentives. Going on 32 with zero on-field impact, it's surprising Douglas was kept at all. The Titans clearly value his leadership.
Apr 18 - 2:20 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Harry Douglas wasn't targeted in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans.
Douglas caught 15 balls during his age-32 campaign, with five of them coming in one game. The most notable moment of his season came in Week 14, when he tried to injure Broncos CB Chris Harris. Douglas is signed for $3.75 million next season, but shouldn't see a penny of that.
Jan 1 - 11:46 PM
Titans declared WR Harry Douglas, OLB Aaron Wallace, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, S Curtis Riley, NT Austin Johnson, and CB Cody Riggs inactive for Week 7 against the Colts.
They're all healthy scratches.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Titans declared WR Harry Douglas, TE Jace Amaro, CB Cody Riggs, S Curtis Riley, G Sebastian Tretola, LB Aaron Wallace and NT Al Woods inactive for Week 6 against the Browns.
Riggs is out with a hamstring injury while Woods is battling a calf issue. The others are healthy inactives. Douglas hasn't seen the field for Tennessee since Week 3.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 11:52:00 AM
Source:
Paul Kuharsky on Twitter
Still on Titans, Harry Douglas takes pay cut
Apr 18 - 2:20 PM
Harry Douglas isn't targeted in Week 17
Jan 1 - 11:46 PM
Titans declare Week 7 inactives
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Harry Douglas a healthy scratch for Week 6
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 11:52:00 AM
More Harry Douglas Player News
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TEN
11
15
210
19.1
14.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
ATL
16
23
320
20.0
13.9
0
1
12
69
4.3
5.8
0
1
1
46
0
226
1
2010
ATL
16
22
294
18.4
13.4
0
1
2
-5
-.3
-2.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
ATL
16
39
498
31.1
12.8
1
1
1
3
.2
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
ATL
15
38
396
26.4
10.4
0
1
2
4
.3
2.0
0
0
0
8
0
42
0
2013
ATL
16
85
1067
66.7
12.6
3
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
57
0
2014
ATL
12
51
556
46.3
10.9
2
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TEN
14
36
411
29.4
11.4
0
2
1
-6
-.4
-6.0
0
0
1
0
0
73
0
2016
TEN
11
15
210
19.1
14.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIN
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DET
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
OAK
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAC
2
48
24.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@IND
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CHI
2
60
30.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
DEN
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@JAC
5
48
9.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
Sidelined
Marcus Mariota (broken leg) hopes to resume running in 2-3 weeks.
He was using a scooter to get around as recently as early March. Mariota will likely miss the entire offseason program, but is progressing on pace to be ready for training camp.
Apr 17
2
Matt Cassel
3
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
DeMarco Murray
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Tre McBride
3
Eric Weems
4
Jonathan Krause
WR2
1
Tajae Sharpe
2
Harry Douglas
3
K.J. Maye
WR3
1
Harry Douglas
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jace Amaro
4
Jerome Cunningham
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Sebastian Tretola
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Tim Lelito
3
Karim Barton
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Tyler Marz
K
1
Ryan Succop
