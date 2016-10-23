Harry Douglas | Wide Receiver | #83 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (32) / 9/16/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 183 College: Louisville Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (84) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract. The deal contains $3.75 million guaranteed, including a $2.2 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.75 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Titans WR Harry Douglas has agreed to a $2 million pay cut for 2017. Douglas' salary has been slashed from $3.75 million to $1.75 million. He can make back $1.75 million through incentives. Going on 32 with zero on-field impact, it's surprising Douglas was kept at all. The Titans clearly value his leadership. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Harry Douglas wasn't targeted in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans. Douglas caught 15 balls during his age-32 campaign, with five of them coming in one game. The most notable moment of his season came in Week 14, when he tried to injure Broncos CB Chris Harris. Douglas is signed for $3.75 million next season, but shouldn't see a penny of that.

Titans declared WR Harry Douglas, OLB Aaron Wallace, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, S Curtis Riley, NT Austin Johnson, and CB Cody Riggs inactive for Week 7 against the Colts. They're all healthy scratches.