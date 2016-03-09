Player Page

William Hayes | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 278
College: Winston-Salem
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (103) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins acquired DE William Hayes from the Rams in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
The Rams are also sending a seventh-rounder Miami's way. The Rams were apparently going to cut Hayes, and this was a way to get something for nothing. Going on 32, Hayes has been an effective situational pass rusher, generating 26.5 sacks as a part-timer over the past five seasons. He'll provide juice for a Dolphins line that seems comfortable rotating players in and out. Mar 10 - 12:57 AM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR143112435.0285.6000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2008TEN8103131.011.0000101100000
2009TEN163120514.04110.3000002000000
2010TEN14257321.51711.3000001000000
2011TEN10115161.585.3000000000000
2012LAR16296357.0284.0000100100000
2013LAR14217285.0244.8150200300000
2014LAR16339424.0328.0000101000000
2015LAR163717545.5356.4000002000000
2016LAR143112435.0285.6000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF4150.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18SEA1451.088.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TB1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@DET1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NYG1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6CAR5050.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NYJ3031.066.0000000000000
11Nov 20MIA1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@NO1120.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@NE2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11ATL3141.01111.0000000000000
15Dec 15@SEA2461.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24SF4150.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1ARZ2021.033.0000000000000
 

 