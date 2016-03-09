William Hayes | Defensive Lineman | #95 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (31) / 5/2/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 278 College: Winston-Salem Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 4 (103) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $21 million contract. The deal contains $10 million guaranteed. 2017: $3.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2018: $5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Dolphins acquired DE William Hayes from the Rams in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The Rams are also sending a seventh-rounder Miami's way. The Rams were apparently going to cut Hayes, and this was a way to get something for nothing. Going on 32, Hayes has been an effective situational pass rusher, generating 26.5 sacks as a part-timer over the past five seasons. He'll provide juice for a Dolphins line that seems comfortable rotating players in and out.

Rams re-signed DE William Hayes to a three-year, $17.5 million contract. The deal contains $10 million guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $21 million. Despite being a 30-year-old rusher with zero seasons of more than seven sacks, Hayes was a hot name during the tampering window. The Rams were "intent" on keeping Hayes to replace the released Chris Long, however, and they paid up to keep their man. Hayes will bookend RE Robert Quinn. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Rams are "intent" on keeping free agent DE William Hayes. Hayes will have a strong market as long as he's patient. Once the top couple pass rushers are snatched up, he'd have a strong case to be next in line for a pay day. But Hayes has made it known he'd like to re-sign with the Rams, and Los Angeles views him as its replacement for Chris Long. Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter