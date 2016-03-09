Welcome,
date 2016-03-09
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
William Hayes | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/2/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 278
College:
Winston-Salem
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 4 (103) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2016: Signed a three-year, $21 million contract. The deal contains $10 million guaranteed. 2017: $3.5 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2018: $5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins acquired DE William Hayes from the Rams in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
The Rams are also sending a seventh-rounder Miami's way. The Rams were apparently going to cut Hayes, and this was a way to get something for nothing. Going on 32, Hayes has been an effective situational pass rusher, generating 26.5 sacks as a part-timer over the past five seasons. He'll provide juice for a Dolphins line that seems comfortable rotating players in and out.
Mar 10 - 12:57 AM
Rams re-signed DE William Hayes to a three-year, $17.5 million contract.
The deal contains $10 million guaranteed and carries a maximum value of $21 million. Despite being a 30-year-old rusher with zero seasons of more than seven sacks, Hayes was a hot name during the tampering window. The Rams were "intent" on keeping Hayes to replace the released Chris Long, however, and they paid up to keep their man. Hayes will bookend RE Robert Quinn.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 03:53:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Rams are "intent" on keeping free agent DE William Hayes.
Hayes will have a strong market as long as he's patient. Once the top couple pass rushers are snatched up, he'd have a strong case to be next in line for a pay day. But Hayes has made it known he'd like to re-sign with the Rams, and Los Angeles views him as its replacement for Chris Long.
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 09:16:00 AM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reports the Dolphins have "strong interest" in free agent DE William Hayes.
Reportedly close to a deal with Mario Williams which could spell the end for Cameron Wake, signing William Hayes could allow Miami to rescind the transition tag placed on Olivier Vernon. The Rams reportedly hope to re-sign Hayes, and the Giants are expected to be involved as well. 31 in May, Hayes has never recorded more than seven sacks in a season.
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 01:19:00 PM
Source:
The Miami Herald
Dolphins acquire pass rusher Hayes from Rams
Mar 10 - 12:57 AM
Rams keep William Hayes on 3-yr, $17.5M deal
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 03:53:00 PM
Rams 'intent' on keeping free agent DE Hayes
Wed, Mar 9, 2016 09:16:00 AM
Dolphins have 'strong interest' in DE Hayes
Tue, Mar 8, 2016 01:19:00 PM
More William Hayes Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3792)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(3699)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3121)
4
D. Jackson
TB
(2696)
5
K. Cousins
WAS
(2542)
6
B. Cooks
NO
(2513)
7
A. Jeffery
PHI
(2401)
8
B. Marshall
NYG
(2162)
9
A. Bouye
JAC
(2105)
10
T. Smith
PHI
(2071)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
LAR
14
31
12
43
5.0
28
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2008
TEN
8
10
3
13
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2009
TEN
16
31
20
51
4.0
41
10.3
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2010
TEN
14
25
7
32
1.5
17
11.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
TEN
10
11
5
16
1.5
8
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
LAR
16
29
6
35
7.0
28
4.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
LAR
14
21
7
28
5.0
24
4.8
1
5
0
2
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAR
16
33
9
42
4.0
32
8.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAR
16
37
17
54
5.5
35
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
14
31
12
43
5.0
28
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@SF
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
1
4
5
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
3
0
3
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NE
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ATL
3
1
4
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
@SEA
2
4
6
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SF
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
ARZ
2
0
2
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
LG
1
Ted Larsen
2
Jake Brendel
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Anthony Steen
RG
1
Kraig Urbik
2
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
Headlines
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Raymond Summerlin examines the biggest stories and fantasy football implications from a busy first week of NFL free agency.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
NFL Headlines
»
Dolphins acquire pass rusher Hayes from Rams
»
Rams cut Lance Kendricks after six seasons
»
49ers take flier on Matt Barkley as backup QB
»
Titans bolster secondary with Logan Ryan
»
Bills making progress with Lorenzo Alexander
»
Teams concerned about Dontari Poe's back
»
Report: Pats working to re-sign Hightower
»
Bears give Dion Sims three-year, $18M deal
»
Ravens make Brandon Williams NFL's richest NT
»
Cousins expects to play 2017 in Washington
»
Saga Over: Redskins fire Scot McCloughan
»
Browns expected to release Robert Griffin III
